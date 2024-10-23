Paris: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday Israel had uncovered a plot by Hezbollah to attack his country via underground tunnels involving jeeps and missiles.

He told French broadcasters CNews and Europe 1 that had the plan succeeded such an assault would be been more damaging than the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

"A hundred metres, two hundred metres from the border we found tunnels, tunnels that were preparing an invasion of Israel, an attack even greater than on October 7," Netanyahu said, according to a simultaneous translation provided by the networks.

"With jeeps, with motorbikes, with rockets, with missiles. They were planning an invasion."

Netanyahu had told French daily Le Figaro earlier this month that the Israeli army found Russian cutting-edge military hardware in Hezbollah arms caches.