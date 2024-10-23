Dubai: Videos of a whirlwind kicking up dust in the Khadirah area of Sharjah went viral on social media on Wednesday evening. Overcast skies, thunder and lightning were also reported in internal parts of Sharjah.

The Met Office reported light to moderate rain in Mleiha, Al Fayah, Mahafiz and Al Dhaid in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, some parts of Ras Al Khaimah received heavy rain and even hail.

The NCM added that cloudy weather and rain of various intensities was expected across the country from Wednesday, October 23, till Friday, October 25.

According to an NCM meteorologist, the current weather is a “result of the effect of moist easterly winds that moved over the country from Oman Sea on Wednesday. Due to the presence of Eastern mountains it enhances the formation of local convective clouds over Eastern and Northern areas with a probability of rainfall.”

According to the NCM, on Thursday and Friday, “moist air mass is expected to move from the Arabian Sea towards the UAE, coinciding with an extension of weak low pressure system in the upper air accompanied with a relatively cold air mass,” which will lead to some convective cloud formation over scattered areas especially in the Eastern and Western area. There is also a chance of light to moderate rainfall in these areas, becoming heavy at times.