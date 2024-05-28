It's always sunny in the UAE; it's why your sunglasses can double as a vital accessory and a fashion statement.

This season, classic shapes and colours are getting a trendy makeover, offering a plethora of options to suit every style. We are taking cues from retro classics, presenting shades which could have been passed down from a stylish grandparent. In the midst of all this, you'll also find yourself spoilt for choice with statement designs, coloured frames and gold accents.

To help us decode the latest trends for you, we spoke with Alyssa Maine, a Dubai-based eyewear expert.

1. Retro round sunglasses

The UAE's sunny climate makes it the perfect playground for a timeless trend – retro round sunglasses. These shades, making a strong comeback, offer a unique blend of vintage charm and modern appeal. The beauty of retro round sunglasses lies in their adaptability. They come in a variety of sizes, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your face shape, explains Maine. Smaller frames work well for oval or heart-shaped faces, while larger frames can balance out square or angular features. Our pick would be Punk Retro Metal Round Men and Women Outdoor Sunglasses, because while these look stylish for parties and the beach, the punk retro metal takes it a step further. The good news? You don't have to worry about pairing it with a leather jacket or ripped jeans. These sunglasses can elevate a casual outfit or add an edgy touch to a more formal ensemble. Think flowy maxi dresses or tailored pantsuits – the possibilities are endless.

Another option would be WearMe Pro Classic Small Round Retro Sunglasses. Think luxury, but toned down. These sunglasses are reminiscent of iconic styles worn by celebrities like Audrey Hepburn and John Lennon, adding a touch of timeless elegance to any outfit. Moreover, they particularly flatter those with oval or heart-shaped faces, but the classic round shape can also balance out slightly angular features.

2. Colourful sunglasses

Sunny energy deserves equally vibrant sunglasses. This summer, ditch basic black and embrace a colourful sunglasses trend. These shades are more than just eye protection – they're a playful fashion statement, adding a pop of personality to any outfit, as Maine tells us. From bold brights to playful pastels, there's a shade for everyone. "You can experiment with bold, fiery colours, like red, orange, or yellow. These shades are perfect for those who want to make a statement and turn heads," says Maine. If you want to go all out, but still keep it understated, there are pastels available, too. These add a touch of whimsy and romance to your look.

Or how about a reflective touch? Mirrored lenses add a futuristic touch to colourful sunglasses. They come in a variety of vibrant hues and offer excellent sun protection, while adding a touch of mystery. Maine advises a couple of things before buying coloured sunglasses: For a cohesive look, choose sunglasses in a colour that matches an element of your outfit. For a bolder statement, go for a contrasting colour.

3. Shield sunglasses

For the active set or those with sensitive eyes, shield sunglasses offer a solution that combines maximum sun protection with a sporty aesthetic. Shield sunglasses come in a variety of styles that go beyond just function. From sleek, wraparound designs to bold, statement frames, you can find a pair that complements your activewear and personal taste. "Shield sunglasses boast a larger lens area, compared to traditional styles. The coverage acts as a physical barrier, blocking sunlight from reaching your eyes from all angles. Perfect for activities like cycling, running, or water sports where sunlight reflects off surfaces," explains Maine. It's futuristic shields that are making the most buzz: How about turning heads when you enter a room?

4. Cat-eye chic

Cat eyes aren't ever going out of style, you can be sure of that. They are a timeless classic, oozing sophistication and adding a touch of glamour to any outfit. The history of cat-eye silhouettes go all the way back to the 1950s, championed by iconic actresses like Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe. These Hollywood stars cemented the style's association with femininity and sophistication, a legacy that continues to this day. While the classic cat eye features an upward tilt at the outer corners, mimicking a cat's eye, modern interpretations offer variations on this theme. Soften the cat-eye effect by opting for styles with slightly rounded edges. This adds a touch of playfulness and can be flattering for those with angular features. A good pick would be A|X Armani Exchange's option.

For those who prefer a more understated look, there are cat-eye styles with a gentle lift at the corners. These offer the same feminine charm without being overly dramatic, adds Maine. A good choice would be Vincent Chase By Lenskart.

5. Aviators

These iconic shades, instantly recognisable with their teardrop-shaped lenses and metal frames, offer a perfect blend of style, functionality, and enduring legacy. These sunglasses date all the way back to the 1930s, where pilots wore the shades to combat the harsh glare experienced at high altitudes. The teardrop shape provided superior coverage, blocking sunlight from entering the eyes from above and below. This trickled down to the civilians and continues to persist, decades later.

A good pick would be Emporio Armani's Aviator Sunglasses, for men. The classic metal frame is crafted from lightweight materials, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the day. "For those who prefer a more traditional look, classic-sized aviators with thin metal frames remain a popular choice. They offer timeless elegance and versatility, says Maine. Another option would be Ray-Ban's classic polarised sunglasses: the classic teardrop lenses are framed by lightweight metal, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout the day. This makes them ideal for the UAE's heat, where heavy sunglasses can become a burden.

6. Mirror lenses

When it comes to style and function, mirrored lenses add an extra layer of intrigue. These lenses, with their reflective coating, offer more than just a cool look – they provide a surprising array of benefits. Apart from the drama, the advantage of mirrored lenses is their ability to reduce glare. The reflective coating acts as a shield, bouncing away harsh sunlight that reflects off surfaces like water, sand, or even car windshields. Moreover, it helps to block out UV (ultraviolet) and harmful rays.

As Maine suggests, you could try the OJOS Fashion Square aviators for women, with flat mirrored lens. These shades offer a unique twist on the classic aviator silhouette, blending timeless design with a touch of modern flair and essential sun protection. The flat mirrored lenses are a key feature of these sunglasses. They come in a variety of vibrant colours, adding a touch of personality and intrigue to your look.

7. Wraparound sunglasses

Smart and effortlessly chic - that sums up the wraparound glasses trend. Unlike traditional sunglasses that sit on your face, wraparound sunglasses, as the name suggests, curve around the head, extending towards the temples and sometimes even the browline, as Maine describes. They block sunlight from entering your eyes from all angles, and this works well for activities like cycling, running, or water sports, where sunlight reflects off surfaces and can irritate your eyes. Moreover, they offer a wider field of vision compared to traditional sunglasses. This is crucial for activities that require situational awareness, like driving or navigating busy streets.

So, our picks would be Blenders Eyewear Eclipse, which offer 100 per cent UV protection. These also offer top-notch polarised lenses, a strong weapon against the sun's relentless glare. And they're different and look good too - a bright shade of orange anyone? On the other hand, you could also try Polaroid Sport Unisex 7886 Sunglasses, a design that offers strong sun protection, a comfortable fit, and a touch of sporty flair – perfect for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. These lenses act like a filter, reducing glare bouncing off reflective surfaces like water, sand, or even car windshields.