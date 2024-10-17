Don't worry, we've got you covered, with the best mosquito control products to transform your outdoor space into a buzz-free paradise. From zappers to clever traps and natural repellents, we've rounded up the most effective, and even aesthetically stylish solutions to keep unwelcome guests at bay. So, you can reclaim your evenings under the stars, enjoy time with friends, and make every outdoor gathering a relaxing experience — without buzzing interruptions!

To gain insight on how best to tackle mosquitoes, we spoke with Samira Al-Farsi, an entomologist and mosquito control expert. Buy your mosquito zapper with Prime membership for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Thermacell Mosquito Repellent EX-Series EX90

Want to focus on your time outdoors without pesky insects zooming into your face every five minutes? Well, here's the Thermacell EX90 to protect you. Al-Farsi says the EX90 has a slim, modern design that makes it easy to carry along on any outing. Weighing in at just a little over 450g and featuring a compact, lightweight structure, it's perfect for camping trips, hiking excursions, or even a simple evening in your backyard. The built-in rechargeable battery offers convenience, eliminating the need for disposable propane canisters, making it eco-friendly and cost-effective. With a runtime of up to 20 hours on a single charge, this repellent is ready to keep you bite-free for an entire weekend of outdoor fun. At the heart of the Thermacell EX90 is a technology that releases a repellent mist into the air, creating a zone of protection within a 15-foot radius. "This mechanism utilises allethrin, a synthetic copy of a natural insect repellent found in chrysanthemum flowers, which effectively repels mosquitoes without the need for messy sprays or lotions," notes Al-Farsi. Unlike traditional repellents, the Thermacell EX90 does not require direct contact with your skin, so it ensures you remain comfortable and free from sticky residue. It's a lifesaver as many reviewers note! Simply set it up on a table or hang it from a hook, and let it work its magic.

2. Best Budget: PIC Mosquito Repelling Coils

A coil a day, keeps pests at bay. PIC's Mosquito Repelling Coils offer an effective and convenient solution for those looking to reclaim their outdoor spaces. With a four-count box in a six-pack offering, these coils are designed to keep mosquitoes at a distance, ensuring that you enjoy your time outdoors without the nuisance of pesky bites. Al-Farsi vouches for PIC Mosquito Repelling Coils, since they are specially formulated to repel mosquitoes in an area of up to 10 feet, making them ideal for patios, backyards, camping trips, and picnics. Each coil burns for approximately five to seven hours, providing prolonged protection against mosquitoes, without the need for messy sprays or lotions. These coils are designed for easy set-up and use. Simply light the outer edge of the coil, and let it smolder to release insect-repelling vapours into the surrounding area. This simplicity makes the coils a popular choice among outdoorsy people who value hassle-free solutions.

3. Best for Large Backyards: Mosquito Magnet MM4200B Patriot Plus

If you live in a zone where mosquitoes reign supreme, you might want to consider investing in the Mosquito Magnet. The price may be rather steep, but because it keeps you bite-free, it's worth the investment. The Mosquito Magnet MM4200B Patriot Plus is a powerful trap designed specifically to lure and capture mosquitoes and other flying insects before they can strike. By utilising advanced technology that mimics human breath, the trap effectively draws in these pests, ensuring your outdoor space remains free from unwelcome guests. One of the stand-out features of the Patriot Plus is its impressive coverage area: it's capable of protecting up to one acre. This makes it ideal for large backyards, gardens, and expansive outdoor spaces. Whether you have a sprawling property or a modest-sized yard, the Mosquito Magnet provides ample coverage, allowing you to enjoy your outdoor environment without the constant threat of bites. To attract mosquitoes, the device employs dual propane and CO2 technology. It releases a combination of carbon dioxide, heat, and moisture, effectively drawing mosquitoes to the trap. This feature is particularly beneficial in areas with high mosquito populations. Moreover, unlike chemical sprays and repellents that can harm beneficial insects and disrupt the environment, the Mosquito Magnet MM4200B offers a more eco-friendly alternative. By using natural attraction methods, it effectively captures mosquitoes without relying on harmful pesticides. This makes it a safer choice for families with children and pets, as well as for those who are conscious of protecting the environment.

4. Best Eco-Friendly: Flowtron BK-40D Electronic Insect Killer

The Flowtron BK-40D combines innovative technology with a user-friendly design to keep your outdoor space free from annoying bugs. With its weatherproof housing, the BK-40D blends seamlessly into any outdoor decor, making it a stylish addition to your patio or garden. It is notable for its impressive coverage area: it effectively protects up to one acre, and is ideal for large yards, gardens, and even commercial outdoor spaces. Its advanced attraction technology utilises high-intensity ultraviolet (UV) light to mimic the natural light spectrum, and draw insects from a significant distance. Once they get close, a powerful electric grid zaps them on contact, providing immediate relief. Maintenance is a breeze thanks to a removable catch tray that collects dead insects for quick clean-up, and long-lasting UV bulbs minimise the need for frequent replacements. An eco-friendly alternative to chemical pesticides, the Flowtron BK-40D eliminates bugs without harmful chemicals, making it a safer choice for families with children and pets. You won't have a headache when setting up, either, as it comes with a hanging bracket for easy mounting on posts, trees, and walls, or you can place it on a flat surface at least five to six feet above the ground for optimal effectiveness. In summary, the Flowtron BK-40D offers an effective and eco-friendly solution to outdoor insect control, allowing you to enjoy your backyard without the constant interference of bothersome flying insects.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh48.33 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Weatherproof: Black & Decker Bug Zapper Electric Lantern

A stylish decorative item in your backyard that zaps away mosquitoes in seconds? Sign us up. The Black & Decker Bug Zapper combines functionality with aesthetic appeal, making it the perfect addition to your outdoor space. Equipped with advanced UV light technology, this bug zapper attracts insects from a distance, drawing them into its electrified grid where they are swiftly eliminated upon contact. It ensures your outdoor area remains free of flies, mosquitoes, and other unwanted pests, allowing you to relax and enjoy the outdoors without constant swatting. With an impressive coverage area, the Black & Decker Bug Zapper is ideal for backyards and outdoor gatherings. One of its stand-out features is its dual functionality: During the day, it serves as an attractive lantern, casting a warm glow that enhances your outdoor ambiance. As night falls, simply switch it on to activate the bug-zapping feature, transforming your space into a bug-free zone, while maintaining a cozy atmosphere. The soft illumination of the lantern makes it perfect for evening gatherings, providing a comforting light for dining, entertaining, or unwinding after a long day. Clean-up is a breeze, thanks to the device’s removable tray that collects dead insects. Just detach the tray, empty it, and reattach it when you’re ready for your next outdoor adventure. Its weather-resistant design ensures the zapper can withstand the elements, allowing you to leave it outside without worrying about rain or moisture damage. Safety is also a priority with this bug zapper. The electrified grid is securely enclosed, minimising the risk of accidental contact with pets or children. Operating quietly, it allows you to enjoy the soothing sounds of nature without the distraction of noisy zapping. With its energy-efficient LED technology, the Black & Decker Bug Zapper Lantern delivers strong performance without significantly impacting your electricity bill.

6. Best Solar Powered: Koosa Solar Bug Zapper

With a little help from the sun, you can zap your sorrows away. This eco-friendly zapper harnesses the power of solar energy, making it both cordless and rechargeable. Don't worry about tough days like rain and hail: Koosa's waterproof design ensures durability and reliable performance, so you can still leave it outside with any worry. Equipped with a powerful UV light, the Koosa Solar Bug Zapper attracts insects from a distance, drawing them into the electrified grid. Its compact and stylish design blends into your outdoor decor, providing both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Its energy-efficient solar panel charges during the day, allowing for effective nighttime operation, while its easy-to-clean collection tray ensures hassle-free maintenance. Whether you’re hosting a barbecue or simply unwinding in your garden, the Koosa Solar Bug Zapper offers a safe and effective way to keep pesky bugs at bay, all while being kind to the environment.

7. Best Value: Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Refills

Designed to be compatible with any fuel-powered Thermacell repeller, these refills are straightforward to use and provide a seamless way to maintain effective mosquito control during your outdoor adventures. Each refill includes a butane cartridge and a set of mosquito repellent mats, infused with a formula that emits a powerful scent that is effective in deterring mosquitoes. The butane cartridge fuels the repeller, creating a zone of protection that spans up to 15 feet, allowing you to enjoy your backyard barbecues, camping trips, or beach days without the constant worry of bites. Its extensive coverage is perfect for gatherings, as it ensures that everyone can relax without constantly swatting away pests. One of the most appealing features of Thermacell’s mosquito repellent system is its portability and ease of use. The refills are compact and lightweight, making them easy to transport for on-the-go protection. Simply insert the refill into your Thermacell device, ignite it, and it will do the rest. Moreover, the Thermacell mosquito repellent mats are designed to last for hours. Each mat provides up to four hours of protection, making them ideal for long evenings outside or extended outdoor excursions. The refills come in various packs, allowing you to stock up and be prepared for multiple outings. Moreover, the mosquito repellent formula is designed to be safe for humans and pets, when used as directed. Unlike traditional sprays that require direct application on the skin, the Thermacell system provides a protective barrier without the need for skin contact, allowing for a more comfortable outdoor experience.