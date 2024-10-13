Choosing the perfect monitor with a webcam is essential for achieving a top-notch video conferencing set-up. Everyone desires seamless collaboration, distraction-free presentations, and crystal-clear audio, but this isn’t always the reality when connecting online. Fortunately, the latest webcam monitors are designed to make these challenges a thing of the past, and to deliver an exceptional experience that enhances your virtual interactions.

This year, the market is brimming with options that not only elevate your productivity but also enhance your video conferencing experience. Imagine a sleek display that not only showcases stunning visuals, but also features a high-quality webcam for calls. Whether you’re a professional working from home, a student attending online classes, or a content creator looking to streamline your set-up, we’ve curated a list of the best monitors with webcams available in the UAE after scouring Amazon, reading reviews, and speaking with work-from-home employees. We also consulted with Nikhil Vasudev, a product specialist at a computer store in Dubai.

Dive in to discover the top contenders that will enhance your workspace and redefine how you connect in the digital realm. Prime subscription will deliver your monitor to you the very next day.

1. Best Overall: Dell C2722DE Monitor

Pros

Very good colour coverage

Adjustable stand

Dual DisplayPort connectors permit monitor daisy-chaining

Three USB Type-C and four USB-A ports

Ethernet connectivity

Cons

On the pricey side

Shortfall in brightness

Riteish Sinha, a Dubai-based entrepreneur and freelancer, recommends the Dell C2722DE. Performance? Check. Comfort? Check. Versatility, double check. That's what makes the Dell C2722DE ideal for both professional and casual users. Featuring a 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display, this monitor delivers sharp visuals and vibrant colours with wide viewing angles, ensuring consistent colour accuracy from various perspectives. The sleek design, complete with thin bezels, allows it to fit seamlessly into any workspace, while its ergonomic features — including height, tilt, pivot, and swivel adjustments — enable users to find their ideal viewing position. Connectivity is enhanced with a USB-C port for data transfer, video input, and power delivery, alongside multiple HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-A ports, making it easy to connect laptops, desktops, and peripherals. The integrated 5MP IR (infrared) camera offers strong video quality, surpassing typical 1080p webcams, and supports facial recognition for quick, secure logins via Windows Hello. In addition to high-quality video, the monitor also features a noise-cancelling microphone and dual 5W speakers, ensuring clear audio during calls. The webcam is designed to pop up when in use and can be tucked away for privacy when not needed, adding a physical security measure to your digital workspace. The built-in KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch allows users to control two PCs with a single keyboard and mouse, boosting productivity. Additionally, the monitor prioritises eye comfort with flicker-free technology, low blue light features, and ComfortView, reducing eye strain during prolonged use. With a fast response time of 5ms, it is suitable for fast-paced gaming and dynamic video content. The Dell C2722DE is also energy efficient, meeting stringent standards like Energy Star certification. Furthermore, Dell Display Manager software enhances productivity through features like Easy Arrange and Picture-in-Picture, making this monitor a top choice for anyone seeking a reliable and efficient display solution. Our final word? Dell's UltraSharp 27 USB-C Hub Monitor impresses with its wide colour gamut, a host of convenient and ergonomic features, and an array of connectivity options unmatched in its size class. However, its premium pricing and a minor shortfall in brightness prevent it from reaching its full potential.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh188.40 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty of Dh131 and two-year warranty of Dh216.

2. Best Budget: ASUS BE24EQK Business Monitor

Pros

Multiple connectivity options

Eye care technology

Ergonomic design

Affordable

Cons

Reviews say speaker quality is sub-par

This is one of the most affordable monitors with a built-in webcam, yet its budget-friendly price doesn’t come at the expense of quality. Designed with value-conscious professionals in mind, it caters to those seeking a reliable business display without breaking the bank. The 24-inch monitor features a 1080p (Full HD) resolution, which is adequate for its size, as 4K resolution typically becomes more noticeable on screens 27 inches or larger. While it may be compact for extensive multitasking or creative work, it's a solid option for users with limited desk space or those who prefer a monitor that doesn’t overwhelm their workspace, explains Vasudev. The monitor is equipped with a full HD webcam and a dual-microphone array, delivering clear picture and sound quality, although it's not particularly exceptional. The webcam is fully adjustable, allowing you to tilt or swivel for the perfect angle, and it also includes a privacy shutter for added security, when not in use. Connectivity is versatile, featuring multiple input options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA, making it compatible with various devices. The monitor also comes with Asus's Eye Care technology, which reduces blue light emissions and flicker, helping to minimise eye strain during long work hours. Its ergonomic design offers full adjustability, with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, allowing users to create a comfortable viewing experience tailored to their workspace. "This monitor isn't designed for creative professionals or those requiring exceptional colour accuracy, but it performs well for video calls and general office tasks, all at a highly affordable price," says Vasudev. Overall, the Asus BE24EQK is a practical and feature-rich choice for business professionals looking for an all-in-one monitor solution.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh52.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty of Dh40 and two-year warranty of Dh66.

3. Best 4K: Dell U3223QZ UltraSharp

Pros

Excellent picture quality with accurate colour modes

Feature-rich

Extensive connectivity options

KVM functionality

Cons

Expensive

The Dell UltraSharp U3223QZ is truly a jack of all trades — and a master of them, too. This premium monitor is brimming with features and boasts outstanding performance, making you believe that it's too good to be true. Whether you’re juggling productivity tasks, enduring back-to-back video calls, diving into creative projects, or unwinding with the latest show on Netflix, this monitor delivers on all fronts. While it does come with a higher price tag, its quality and versatility make it worth the investment. Creative professionals will be captivated by its impressive colour coverage, contrast ratio, and factory-calibrated colour space modes. Productivity enthusiasts will appreciate the extensive connectivity options, multitasking capabilities, Fast Wake feature, and built-in KVM switch that streamline their workflow. For those who indulge in a significant amount of media content, 4K resolution, DisplayHDR 400, and integrated speakers elevate the viewing experience. And let’s not forget the reliable, high-resolution webcam. This feature-rich 4K webcam enhances your video calls and virtual meetings, making the monitor a stand-out choice. Like many high-end monitors, the Dell UltraSharp U3223QZ comes with a familiar caveat: it's not exactly budget-friendly. However, given its wealth of features and stellar performance, who could resist the temptation to crack open their piggy bank and treat themselves? If you’re a frequent video conference user, this monitor is a must-have. "The webcam is equipped with advanced features like AI auto framing and HDR for superior image quality, along with useful extras like echo-canceling microphones that significantly enhance your video conferencing experience," adds Vasudev. However, the Dell UltraSharp U3223QZ offers so much more than just Zoom meetings. With its KVM functionality, picture-by-picture, and picture-in-picture features, as well as its factory-calibrated colour modes, there's very little it can't handle. However, if you're on a budget, you might want to explore other options. Plenty of 32-inch 4K monitors deliver a detailed, vibrant picture at a fraction of the price without all the bells and whistles this display offers.

Bonus: with zero per cent installments and pay Dh250.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty of Dh199 and two-year warranty of Dh329.

4. Best Smart Monitor: Samsung Smart M8 Flat Monitor

Pros

Feature-rich

Good colour and contrast

USB-C with DisplayPort and charging

Two-for-one value

Cons

Narrow viewing angles

Tatiana Espinosa, a Dubai-based freelancer swears by this monitor: It's handy in every possible way, she says. The Samsung M8 is a smart, feature-rich monitor that allows you to tackle a variety of basic tasks without needing to connect to a PC. Pre-loaded with a range of apps, it enables browsing, emailing, gaming, and streaming from Smart TV services. While it originally included Google Meet, it’s disappointing that Google has since discontinued support for the app on Samsung smart TVs and monitors. Nevertheless, with its sleek, Apple-like design, the M8 is a commendable choice for users seeking a versatile display. Whether you need a monitor for work or casual use, it can effectively eliminate the need for a separate TV, saving you both space and time. You can also enjoy gaming through Xbox Game Pass, and it includes voice assistant functionality from Alexa and Samsung’s Bixby. The display features a peak brightness of 400 nits, and reviews indicate that the dynamic HDR10+ (high dynamic range) function effectively enhances details in both dark and bright areas. Colour coverage and accuracy are impressive for creative tasks, particularly after calibration. However, the built-in speakers fall short in sound quality, a common issue with many monitors. The webcam is a compact, magnetic stick-on device rather than a built-in option, and it's designed to be unobtrusive. With features like face tracking and auto-zoom, it enhances your video calls. While the novelty of using the native Google Meet app has waned, the webcam still provides a convenient solution for your video conferencing needs. If you’re looking for a monitor that doubles as a TV, the M8 is a great choice, offering smart TV streaming without the need to boot up your PC. The smart features also allow you to browse and respond to emails without turning on your computer, saving you valuable time. However, if you don’t plan to utilise these smart capabilities or if you need a more compact monitor, this might not be the best fit for you. In summary, the Samsung M8 is both smart in appearance and functionality, but its native tools may only suit certain workflows, particularly if you primarily work on your PC throughout the day. The price point is reasonable, and the colour accuracy is sufficient for creative work, making it a compelling option for the right user.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh131.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty of Dh91 and two-year warranty of Dh150.

5. Best for Mac Users: LG 27MD5KL-B UltraFine 5K

Pros

Strong 5K resolution

Thunderbolt 3 connectivity

High brightness and contrast

Cons

Connectivity limitations

The LG 27MD5KL-B 27-inch UltraFine 5K Monitor is a powerful display that impresses with its 5120 x 2880 resolution, delivering clarity and detail, and making it ideal for creative professionals, such as photographers and graphic designers. With support for 99 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR, this monitor excels in colour accuracy, providing vibrant and precise colours straight out of the box, owing to factory calibration. It features versatile connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C ports, allowing for easy connections to MacBooks and compatible laptops, while providing data transfer and power delivery of up to 94W. However, it lacks HDMI or DisplayPort options, which may limit its versatility for users with non-Thunderbolt devices. The design includes an adjustable stand for tilt, height, and pivot adjustments, promoting comfort during long working hours. Additionally, the monitor includes a 1080p webcam and dual stereo speakers, which enhance video conferencing and multimedia consumption. User-friendly features, like picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture modes, facilitate multitasking, but they may be challenging for some users to navigate. Specifically designed for macOS users, it integrates seamlessly with Apple devices, supporting features like Night Shift and True Tone for a comfortable viewing experience. Overall, the LG 27MD5KL-B is a robust choice for those seeking high-quality visuals, but potential buyers should weigh its connectivity limitations and built-in camera quality against its impressive features.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh329.17 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty of Dh227 and two-year warranty of Dh375.

Why buy a monitor with a webcam?

Video conferencing brings many benefits to businesses, and investing in top-notch equipment can really elevate your meetings. While the devices won’t influence the content of the discussions, they can greatly improve your video call experience and how you present yourself to colleagues, clients, or partners, explains Vasudev.

He adds: "An all-in-one video conferencing solution removes the hassle of external webcams and additional gear. It provides a seamless and efficient experience by integrating exceptional display quality, optimal lighting, superior audio, eye protection, and privacy features — all in one sleek package." This way, you can focus on what truly matters: Effective communication and collaboration.

Benefits of monitors with webcams

When you buy a monitor with an integrated webcam, you're able to enjoy a number of benefits right out of the box:

Enhanced productivity: Monitors equipped with built-in webcams provide a streamlined solution for instant video conferencing and high-quality live streaming, eliminating the need for external cameras and additional peripherals. In just seconds, you can present your professional self in conferences, brainstorming sessions, and retrospective meetings. This productivity enhancement is particularly beneficial in hybrid work environments, where effective communication between remote and in-office teams is crucial. The effortless set-up of a webcam monitor enables you to jump into meetings quickly, without the frustration of complicated camera configurations, allowing you to concentrate on the meeting.

Simplified set-up: Constantly adjusting your set-up before each video call can lead to a significant drain on both time and energy. So, the ideal videoconferencing setup is one that is easy to launch and fully integrated. A webcam monitor eliminates the need for separate webcams, additional devices, complicated cable management, and compatibility checks. This straightforward set-up not only helps close the digital skill gap among employees but also keeps your desk clutter-free, enhancing focus and concentration.

Better teamwork: A top-notch webcam monitor makes virtual communication feel as though everyone is in the same room, no matter the distance or time zone. It fosters collaboration among team members, whether they're working from home or the office. With the right features, video calls become effortless, allowing everyone to engage and share ideas effectively. Clear video and audio ensure that all participants can contribute, while sharp visuals help you pick up on facial expressions and non-verbal cues. Noticing body language signals — like fidgeting, crossed arms, or someone glancing at their phone — provides genuine feedback that enhances understanding and connection, even from a distance.

What you need to look for, when purchasing monitors with webcams

The camera: Located at the top of the screen, an integrated webcam keeps you centrally framed and helps maintain eye contact during virtual meetings. With no need for external webcams, you're always ready to jump right into the call. Camera resolution is key for achieving top-notch video quality; while 720p is the minimum standard, full HD 1080p has become the industry norm and is the most popular choice among users. Some models even offer adjustable cameras that can tilt slightly for the ideal framing angle. If privacy is a concern, consider options with a shutter or pop-up camera, giving you extra peace of mind when the webcam isn’t in use.

Screen size: Having a larger screen allows you to keep multiple tabs open simultaneously, making it easy to access vital information during meetings. You can effortlessly present Microsoft Teams, Excel, and PowerPoint all on one screen, ensuring smooth transitions without the hassle of switching tabs or waiting for pages to load. This helps your meetings stay efficient and on track. While there's no universal rule for screen size, it’s essential to consider your desk size, workstation layout, viewing distance, and the type of work you do. A monitor between 24 to 27 inches provides plenty of space for a split-screen setup without taking up too much room on your desk.

Voice audio and sound quality: Clear, crisp audio is essential for actively participating in video conferences. Nobody wants to be that person repeatedly asking, 'Can you hear me?', during a meeting. When choosing a webcam monitor, look for one with a high-quality built-in microphone and integrated speakers that deliver excellent sound. Dual front-facing speakers with 5W power provide a robust audio experience, ensuring that every word is heard loud and clear. This set-up not only enhances your overall audiovisual experience but also saves you from needing to buy extra speakers or headsets.