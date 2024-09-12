You may be comfortable with the flexibility and versatility of an Android-based smartphone – but would you require this operating system (OS) on a tablet?

When it comes to tablets for entertainment and productivity, an Apple iPad is often the preferred option, even for people who use Android phones, since it offers access to Google apps and services, and remains sleek, fast and competent.

But Android tablets shouldn’t be underestimated. Over the past few years, they’ve improved dramatically, with some packing advanced features and plenty of power to take on even the most demanding tasks.

We spoke with Shahbaz Khan, a systems administrator for a Canadian software company, with over 10 years of experience in the information technology (IT) industry. He talked about the benefits of matching your tablet’s OS to that of your phone, and broke down features to look for, when buying Android tablets. Scroll down to read his advice.

Based on our expert’s recommendations, user reviews, and top-rated products on Amazon, we’ve curated a list of the best Android tablets available right now. Purchase your favourite with Prime membership to have it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Google Pixel Tablet

Pros

Vibrant screen

Good processor

Great sound quality

Charging dock transforms it into a smart home hub

Cons

Few productivity accessories available

A capable device, the Google Pixel Tablet is ideal for light work, gaming and streaming, or for everyday use. Its 11-inch LCD screen is vibrant and bright, say reviewers, and offers excellent viewing angles. Built-in Chromecast allows you to easily cast content from your tablet to your TV, and powerful speakers enhance your movie-watching experience. The tablet is light and slim, with a nano-ceramic coating that helps reduce fingerprint smudges. Its power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, adding a layer of security. Powered by Google’s custom Tensor 2 processor, the Pixel Tablet is a powerful device that can handle multiple tasks with ease. It truly shines, however, when it’s plugged into its charging station (included). The dock turns it into a smart home hub – you can use Google Assistant to control all your smart home devices, like smart lights, video doorbell and thermostat. The dock also adds a 43.5mm full-range speaker, adding depth and extra bass to audio, when the Pixel Tablet is plugged in, so you can play your favourite tunes when you’re doing chores around the house. While you can buy the device without the charging station, it’s definitely worth the upgrade, say reviewers. On the downside, it’s not ideal for productivity tasks, since the Pixel Tablet doesn’t offer a keyboard or stylus, unlike many other Android rivals – you’ll have to buy an Android-compatible keyboard or stylus separately, if you need it.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh163.37 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

2. Best Value: OnePlus Pad 2

Pros

Bright display

Strong performance

Good battery life

AI features

Cons

Camera system is mediocre

Often overshadowed by tablets from industry giants like Google and Samsung, is the quietly superior OnePlus Pad 2. Its vibrant 12.1-inch 3K display is big, bright at 900 nits, and beautiful to look at, even outdoors. Under its hood is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB space – that’s ample power, speed, and storage for the average user. Its variable 144Hz refresh rate offers seamless transitions between apps, and smooth split-screen multitasking. A massive 9,510mAh battery allows it to last for around 12 hours, even with heavy use and moderate gaming. When you need to recharge, its 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging powers it back up in just 80 minutes. The OnePlus Pad 2 also boasts artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced productivity, with features like AI Eraser 2.0 – a tool that removes unwanted objects in photos – and AI Toolbox, which offers useful editing and writing tools, like AI Summary. On the downside, reviewers say you shouldn’t put much stock in its camera system. The front 8MP and rear 13MP cameras do their job, but pictures tend to appear grainy and pixelated.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh133.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh113, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

3. Best Premium: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Pros

Vivid AMOLED screen

Excellent performance

Long battery life

S Pen included

Cons

Speakers could be better

Of all of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 series, the S9+ arguably offers the best combination of size, power and price. Khan recommended it, saying it’s “great for media consumption, gaming, and productivity”. This premium Android tablet is packed to the brim with fantastic features. Its speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the same processor you’d find on a Galaxy S23 Ultra. The tablet is sleek, with a large 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED (active matrix organic LED) 2X display screen that works as a great canvas under the S Pen stylus (which is included). Its 120Hz refresh rate means you get to enjoy smooth scrolling and multitasking, and it’s also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance, so it’s a great tablet to take along with you on your travels. Samsung’s Vision Booster technology allows for improved outdoor visibility, and a massive 10,090mAh battery keeps up with you all day. Unlike the iPad, this Android tablet offers expandable storage, with a microSD card. While we chose the Wi-Fi version, it also comes in a 5G iteration, if you’d like to add on mobile data. Reviewers do note that although the tablet is equipped with Dolby Atmos support and the speakers can be quite loud, they lack depth in lower frequencies, making the tablet sound a bit tinny.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh204.04 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

4. Best Mid-Range: Xiaomi Pad 6

Pros

Light, compact device

Powerful processor

Clear, loud audio

Decent battery life

Cons

No LTE option

Speaker lacks bass

A convincing rival to the 10.2-inch Apple iPad comes in the form of Xiaomi Pad 6. This mid-range tablet “offers good value with a high-quality display, powerful internals, and a long battery life”, according to Khan. It grabs your attention with its stylish metal unibody design, with a screen protected from drops and scratches by Gorilla Glass 3 (the device also has an IP53 rating, so it’s safe against dust and sprays of water). The Pad 6 is remarkably light, at 490g, and boasts an 11-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2880x1800 resolution, which is considered very high for a display of this size. The result is rich, vibrant colours, and zippy transitions across menus and apps. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset, the tablet offers strong performance that can handle both productivity and mobile gaming with ease. Its quad stereo speakers are loud and clear, although some reviewers comment on the lack of bass. With 8,840mAh battery and decent 33W charging, it can last for over eight hours before it needs to be plugged in. Overall, it’s an excellent tablet for daily use – but do note that it doesn’t support mobile data, so it will only work with Wi-Fi.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh87.17 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

5. Best for Productivity: Lenovo Tab P11 Pro

Pros

Beautiful OLED display

Powerful speakers

Good battery life

Solid performance

Cons

No IP rating

A mid-range tablet that grabs your attention with its many impressive features, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is an excellent choice, especially for work. Khan said: “Good performance, OLED [organic LED] display, and Dolby Atmos speakers make it a great choice for media and productivity.” The tablet’s large 11.2-inch 2.5K OLED screen has been upgraded with a 120Hz refresh rate, so it doesn’t just look striking, it’s fast and responsive, as well. Reviewers rave about the tablet’s sound quality, as they should, since its quad array was tuned by JBL, with support for Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Its MediaTek Kompanio 1300T octa-core processor is fast and capable, whether you want to crunch numbers or play games. An impressive 8,000mAh battery means it will last between eight to nine hours before it needs recharging. Since this is a Pro tablet, Lenovo offers Productivity Mode, which swaps the standard Android user interface for one that resembles a Chromebook – you’ll find a taskbar, and shortcuts to most-frequented apps. With its vibrant screen, decent speed and attractive design, it’s a great contender if you’re in the market for an Android tablet for work. Do note that it doesn’t include an IP rating for dust or water resistance, so you’ll have to be careful when using the device.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh116.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

6. Best Budget: Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Pros

Lightweight

Useful Samsung Note app

Share content between two apps simultaneously

Expandable storage up to 1TB

Includes cellular connectivity

Cons

No magnetic S Pen

Cameras could be better

A lightweight, compact tablet that’s a great choice for students, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8.7-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. While texts and images look crisp here, you’ll find it to be a bit blurry when scrolling, because of its standard 60Hz refresh rate. Still, the Tab A9 is bright, with decent quad speakers, and a rare 3.5mm headphone jack if you or your child would prefer using wired headphones. The tablet’s MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core chip offers decent speed, although complex tasks can take a few seconds, so it’s best for light productivity tasks or casual use. It’s LTE-enabled, so you can enjoy mobile data on the go, and its 5,100mAh battery gets you over 12 hours of use before it needs to be plugged in. With a better-than-expected build quality for its price, and decent specs for light use, it’s one of the best budget Android tablets you can buy right now.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh48, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh61.

Should my phone and tablet have the same OS?

Some tablets allow you access to the internet via mobile data, instead of just Wi-Fi - they're great for travel. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tablets have quickly become a useful device to have on hand for daily use, whether for work or recreation. They also make for great first devices for children, since both Google and Amazon stores offer a large selection of kid-friendly content.

Right now, there are dozens of tablets on offer in the market, ranging from high-end to budget-friendly options, and catering to various user needs and preferences.

If you already own an Android phone, it may be worth looking into a tablet that has a similar OS, although this is not strictly necessary. Khan explains: “If both your phone and tablet run on the same OS, they will sync better, making it easier to share apps, data, and settings across devices. You’d also have a more consistent user experience, and switching between devices would be more intuitive, since the interface and apps work similarly.”

Moreover, if you buy apps, games or subscriptions on one platform, those purchases can be shared across your devices, since you’d be logging in on the same account.

At the end of the day, it boils down to your personal preferences and needs.

Is mobile data important?

No matter which tablet you opt for, Khan advised considering one that gives you the option of mobile data.

He said: “If you plan to use your tablet on the go frequently – for example, while commuting, travelling or working remotely, having a cellular version with mobile data can be very useful. It gives you the freedom to connect to the internet anywhere, without relying on Wi-Fi.”

This feature is not as crucial if you are mostly using your Android tablet at home, work, or places where you have access to a stable Wi-Fi connection.

Features to look for, when buying an Android tablet

When choosing an Android tablet, our expert advised considering the following key features:

Display quality: Look for a high-resolution display – “at least Full HD, but ideally 2K or higher,” says Khan – with good colour accuracy and brightness. Larger screen sizes of 10 inches and up are generally better for media consumption and productivity.

Processor and RAM: A powerful processor and sufficient RAM (at least 4GB) are important for smooth multitasking and app performance.

Storage options: Look for at least 64GB of internal storage, with the option for expandable storage via microSD card.

Battery life: Khan said: “A tablet should last at least 8 to 10 hours on a single charge, especially if you plan to use it for reading, streaming, or work.”

Software updates: Ensure that the manufacturer provides regular software updates for security and performance improvements.

Build quality and design: A sleek, durable build is essential for longevity and comfort during use.

Stylus and keyboard support: Khan added: “If you plan to use the tablet for note-taking or productivity tasks, check for compatibility with a stylus or external keyboard.”