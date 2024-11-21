Pep Guardiola’s new deal with Manchester City does not include a break clause in the event the club is relegated from the Premier League, should they be found guilty of financial misconduct by an independent commission.

The club is currently defending itself against more than 100 charges brought by the Premier League, with City denying all allegations.

If the champions are found guilty, one possible consequence - depending on the severity of the ruling - could be demotion to a lower division.

Guardiola has agreed to extend his tenure at the club until the summer of 2026. It is understood that there is no clause in his contract allowing him to leave if City were to lose their Premier League status.

The Spanish manager has previously expressed his willingness to manage City even in a lower league, should relegation occur. A year ago, when asked if he would consider his future with the club in the event of a guilty verdict and relegation, Guardiola responded, “A good question. I will answer when I have the sentence.”

He continued, “You are assuming we have been punished. But in this moment, we are innocent until proven guilty. I know people want to know, and I understand that. I will wait for the decision. Once the sentence is delivered, we will explain things here.