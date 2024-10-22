Did you know that the skin on your neck is 50 per cent thinner than that on your face? This means it’s even more susceptible to wrinkles and sagging. The skin in this often-overlooked area can show the effects of time and lifestyle choices more than any other part of your body.

Enter the duo of modern woes: Tech neck and turkey neck. Whether it's the loose skin that mimics a turkey wattle or the horizontal lines that appear from hours hunched over devices, both can leave us feeling less than confident. But don't worry. We've scoured Amazon to bring you the best neck creams that are specifically formulated to tackle these issues head-on.

From innovative ingredients that boost collagen production to powerful hydrators that restore elasticity, the creams on our curated list will have you saying goodbye to sagging and hello to a firmer, more youthful neckline. We also spoke with Shailaja Goswami, a dermatologist specialist, who provided insights on how best to firm up the skin in our neck region.

Editor's tip Pick up your favourite skincare, hair care, perfumes, make-up and other beauty products while Amazon's Beauty Week sale is going on. You can also snag an extra 20 per cent off with the code 'BEAUTY'.



Get your neck cream as early as tomorrow, with Prime membership. Don't forget to check out Beauty Week discounts!

1. Best Overall: Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Ageing Micro-Sculpting Cream

Ready to tackle both turkey neck and tech neck? Enter Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Ageing Micro-Sculpting Cream, a hydration powerhouse that also improves skin elasticity, making it an ideal choice for rejuvenating the delicate neck area. Infused with a potent blend of amino-peptides, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide (vitamin B3), this cream works synergistically to promote skin repair, enhance elasticity, and smooth overall texture. The amino-peptides in the formula help stimulate collagen production, essential for maintaining skin firmness and reducing sagging commonly associated with turkey neck. Meanwhile, hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration, plumping the neck area and minimising the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This boost in moisture is especially beneficial for combatting the dryness that often results from prolonged device use — a key culprit behind tech neck. What sets Olay apart is its continuous hydration technology, which keeps skin moisturised throughout the day, preventing dryness and flakiness that can worsen visible signs of aging. This unique blend of ingredients helps lift and firm the skin’s appearance, making it a highly effective solution for both turkey neck and tech neck.

2. Best for Brightening: iS Clinical Neckperfect Complex

Looking for a transformative solution to firm and lift your neck area? iS Clinical Neckperfect Complex promises to redefine your skin's texture and elasiticity, with a little help from potent botanical extracts, fruit acids and peptides. It aims to deliver intense hydration, while targeting the visible signs of ageing, such as sagging, fine lines, and wrinkles. It helps to sculpt and smooth the delicate neck and décolletage, promoting a more youthful, contoured appearance. With regular use, the Neckperfect Complex works to visibly lift and firm the skin, leaving it radiant, and rejuvenated—perfect for anyone battling tech neck or turkey neck. Its lightweight formula absorbs quickly, making it an ideal addition to your daily skincare routine.

3. Best with Sun Protection: Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Crème

Ready, get set, glow! The Resilience Multi-Effect Tri-Peptide Face and Neck Crème is formulated with an advanced tri-peptide complex that boosts collagen production, helping to visibly lift and firm both your face and neck. Say goodbye to sagging and fine lines, as this formula works to smooth and plump the skin for a firmer, more youthful appearance. At the heart of the Resilience Multi-Effect Crème is the tri-peptide complex, a formula that stimulates collagen production by up to 124 per cent. This collagen boost is essential for maintaining the skin's firmness, elasticity, and smoothness. Goswami explains: "As we age, collagen production naturally declines, leading to sagging, wrinkles, and fine lines — especially in areas like the neck and jawline, which are often overlooked in skincare routines." This cream works to counteract these effects, visibly lifting and tightening the skin, leaving it looking more sculpted and youthful. The neck area often bears the brunt of ageing signs, with concerns like sagging skin (turkey neck) and horizontal wrinkles from screen time (tech neck) becoming more common. The Resilience Multi-Effect Crème addresses both of these issues head-on. Potent peptides in the formula encourage skin repair and renewal, helping to smooth out the deep lines and sagging that occur with tech neck. Meanwhile, the cream's firming properties provide a lifting effect that combats the loose skin characteristic of turkey neck, offering a visible improvement in skin texture and elasticity. Infused with antioxidants and SPF (sun protection factor), it also shields your skin from daily environmental stressors, making it a perfect day cream for added protection. Designed for all skin types, the Resilience Multi-Effect Crème delivers hydration, leaving your skin soft, supple, and luminous. Its rich, creamy texture melts into your skin, targeting the signs of ageing with every application.

4. Best for Mature Skin: SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream

If you're looking to turn back the clock on neck ageing, SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream could just be your answer. The cream is packed with potent peptides, including acetyl tetrapeptide-2 and palmitoyl tripeptide-5, which help stimulate collagen and elastin production. These proteins are crucial for maintaining skin structure and resilience, giving the neck a firmer, smoother appearance. The cream also features shitake mushroom extract and rice protein, both known for their firming and tightening effects. These ingredients work synergistically to restore elasticity, counteracting the effects of gravity and sagging skin, particularly in the neck's vertical lines and bands. Moreover, the inclusion of green microalgae extract and roxisomes (a type of enzyme) helps neutralise free radicals and environmental damage that accelerates aging. These ingredients protect the skin from oxidative stress, ensuring that the neck area remains youthful and resilient against further damage. Furthermore, for those suffering from dry, crepey skin, the cream contains hyaluronic acid — a hydration powerhouse that plumps up the skin by attracting and locking in moisture. This deep hydration helps smooth out the fine lines and wrinkles associated with turkey neck while improving the skin’s overall texture. As reviewers have noted, one of the stand-out features of the SkinMedica Neck Correct Cream is its lightweight, non-greasy formulation. Unlike heavier creams that can feel sticky or clog pores, this formula absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it feeling smooth and hydrated without any residue. It’s perfect for both day and night use, seamlessly fitting into your skincare routine without disrupting make-up application or causing irritation.

5. Best for Smooth Skin: Revision Skincare Nectifirm

With the triple power of peptides, botanicals, and antioxidants, Nectifirm delivers comprehensive care for firming, lifting, and rejuvenating the delicate skin of the neck. Since the neck area is particularly prone to sagging, due to its thinner skin and fewer oil glands, Nectifirm tackles these concerns with cutting-edge ingredients that boost skin elasticity and firmness, reducing the appearance of turkey neck. At the heart of Nectifirm's formula are five specialised peptides that stimulate the skin's natural production of collagen and elastin. These peptides work together to strengthen the skin's structural integrity, resulting in a firmer, smoother texture. The outcome? A noticeable reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, along with visible improvements in overall skin resilience and texture. As we age, the neck and décolleté areas also tend to become dry, exacerbating the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Nectifirm combats this with deeply hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which help the skin retain moisture. It provides a plumping effect that smooths out wrinkles and imparts a more youthful, dewy look. The formula is also packed with antioxidants like vitamin C, which not only brighten the skin but also protect it from environmental damage. With daily exposure to UV rays, pollution, and free radicals, skin ageing accelerates, particularly in delicate areas, like the neck. The antioxidant-rich blend neutralises these damaging elements, preventing future harm while enhancing skin luminosity and evening out skin tone. Additionally, Nectifirm includes a blend of natural botanical extracts, such as bacillus ferment, which gently exfoliates, and algae extract, known for its firming properties. Together, these botanicals encourage skin cell renewal, leaving the neck area smoother, softer, and more refined over time.

6. Best Neck Serum: Nécessaire The Neck Serum

Necessity is in the name. With a high-performance blend of advanced ingredients, Nécessaire The Neck Serum delivers visible improvements in skin texture, tone, and elasticity, making it an essential addition to any anti-ageing routine. At its core, this serum features a potent combination of key active ingredients, including five per cent niacinamide (Vitamin B3), peptides, and hyaluronic acid, all meticulously chosen for their ability to restore the skin's youthful appearance. Niacinamide is known for its multitasking benefits: it strengthens the skin barrier, enhances overall skin tone, and reduces visible signs of aging such as hyperpigmentation and fine lines. For the neck — an area that often shows early signs of aging — niacinamide plays a critical role in improving elasticity, delivering a firmer and more lifted appearance. One of the stand-out features of Nécessaire The Neck Serum is its inclusion of hyaluronic acid, a deeply hydrating ingredient that can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water. This is particularly vital for the neck, which can easily become dry and crepey, exacerbating the look of fine lines and wrinkles. The hyaluronic acid in this serum provides intense hydration, plumping the skin for a smoother, more youthful look. This hydration not only softens the skin but also supports its natural barrier function, protecting it from environmental aggressors. Additionally, the formula contains carnosine, a potent antioxidant and anti-glycation agent that helps defend the skin against free radicals and prevents collagen breakdown. This ingredient is especially beneficial for the neck area, which is often exposed to UV rays and pollution — factors that accelerate premature ageing. Carnosine works to preserve the integrity of the skin’s collagen and elastin, ensuring the neck remains firm and resilient over time. With its innovative formulation and targeted benefits, Nécessaire The Neck Serum is a must-have for anyone seeking to combat visible signs of ageing in the neck area.

7. Best for Dry Skin: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol

When you hear the word retinol, you know your ageing problems are going to be taken down a peg. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol is a powerhouse in the skincare world, specifically designed to tackle the visible signs of ageing, including fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin texture. At the heart of this formula is retinol, which is a derivative of vitamin A, known for its ability to accelerate cell turnover and stimulate collagen production. By promoting the shedding of dead skin cells and encouraging the growth of new ones, retinol effectively reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, providing a smoother, more youthful complexion. In addition to retinol, the Rapid Wrinkle Repair line incorporates hyaluronic acid, which is crucial for maintaining skin moisture levels, helping to plump the skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines. The combination of retinol and hyaluronic acid in this formula ensures that while the retinol works to renew the skin, hyaluronic acid keeps it hydrated, soft, and supple. Another notable ingredient in Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol is glucose complex, which supports the skin’s natural barrier function, enhancing its overall resilience and protecting it from environmental stressors. This added layer of protection is particularly beneficial for those living in urban environments, where pollution can contribute to premature ageing. The lightweight texture of this retinol cream makes it easy to apply, absorbing quickly into the skin without leaving a greasy residue. Ideal for use in your evening skincare routine, it pairs well with other products, allowing you to layer it under your favourite moisturiser or serum for enhanced results. For best results, Neutrogena recommends starting with a lower frequency of application, gradually increasing usage as your skin adjusts to the retinol.

Understanding turkey neck and tech neck

Turkey neck is the loose, sagging skin around the neck that seems to appear overnight. It is named for its resemblance to a turkey’s wattle. This common concern is primarily a result of ageing, as our skin loses its bounce and elasticity due to decreased collagen production. Factors like genetics, sun exposure, smoking, and weight fluctuations can also contribute to this unwelcome skin situation, explains Shailaja Goswami, a specialist dermatologist consultant.

Elaborating on how ageing affects the skin, she explained: "The natural ageing process causes a decline in the production of collagen and elastin — two essential proteins that keep our skin plump, firm, and elastic. As we age, the skin's structural integrity diminishes, making it more susceptible to sagging. The skin in the neck area is particularly vulnerable because it is thinner and has fewer oil glands compared to other parts of the body. This inherent fragility, combined with the effects of gravity over time, contributes to the formation of turkey neck." Explaining how it develops, she says, initially, you might notice slight creases or loose skin that becomes more pronounced over time. As collagen production declines and the skin loses moisture, the neck area can start to sag and become lined. These changes often become especially apparent in the late 30s to early 50s.

Ways to combat turkey neck

Moisturisers: Use creams specifically formulated for the neck area, containing ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, and retinol to improve skin elasticity and hydration.

Exercise: Incorporate neck-strengthening exercises into your routine, such as chin lifts and neck stretches, to tone the muscles and improve the skin's appearance.

Sunscreen: Protect your neck from UV damage by applying sunscreen daily. Sun exposure can accelerate the ageing process and contribute to skin sagging.

Healthy lifestyle: Maintain a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, stay hydrated, and avoid smoking to promote skin health.

Similarly, tech neck, is your skin's not-so-friendly reaction to too much screen time. This modern dilemma manifests as wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin in the neck area, courtesy of those endless hours spent hunched over phones, tablets, and computers. "The constant downward gaze can create deep creases and exacerbate the signs of ageing," says Goswami.

Ways to combat tech neck

Posture correction: Straighten up. Keep your devices at eye level to minimise neck strain. A slight adjustment in posture can work wonders for your skin.

Regular breaks: Embrace the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away. This helps relieve the tension and gives your neck a moment to relax.

Neck exercises: Flex and stretch. Incorporate neck mobility exercises into your routine to strengthen the muscles and keep the skin supple.

Hydration and skincare: Quench your skin’s thirst with moisturisers and serums designed to target ageing.

Challenge yourself to unplug a little more each day: Engage in activities that promote better posture and neck health while reducing your device dependency.