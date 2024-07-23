If that wasn't enough, pollution also leads to clogged pores, which contribute to increased acne and breakouts, create an uneven skin tone, and can make skin look dull. Fortunately, there now exists anti-pollution skincare. If you're wondering what it really entails, this is essentially skincare that is formulated to protect the skin from environmental damage. Rich in antioxidants, such products neutralise free radicals and detoxify the skin to an extent.

So, how do you go about arming yourself with the right skincare? Well, based on user reviews and the expertise of Ghazli Ilami, Specialist Dermatology, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais, we curated a list of the best anti-pollution skincare products for you. Become an Amazon Prime member so you can get your products delivered to you faster.

1. Best Overall: Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart SPF50 Hydrating Shield

The Elizabeth Arden Prevage City Smart SPF50 (sun protection factor) Hydrating Shield promises to be a powerful daytime moisturiser designed to safeguard and revitalise your skin. It packs quite a punch and has a three-pronged approach to shield your skin. For starters, it employs polymers to form an invisible shield on your skin, effectively repelling pollutants and enhancing your skin's health. Moreover, it offers SPF50, a strong level of UVA (ultraviolet-A) and UVB protection against sun damage. The formula also possesses DNA Enzyme Complex, which is designed to support your skin's natural repair processes, helping to minimise damage and promote a more youthful appearance. This skincare hydrating shield also delivers a surge of hydration, leaving your complexion feeling plump and supple throughout the day. Of course, all this is possible with a little help from nourishing ingredients that retain moisture and prevent dehydration. And if you're still not convinced, here's something else: The formula is enriched with antioxidants. These powerful ingredients help neutralise free radicals, which are unstable molecules generated by pollution and UV exposure that can damage skin cells. By combating free radicals, the Prevage City Smart helps to prevent visible signs of ageing, like fine lines and wrinkles.

2. Best Moisturiser: La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV Face Moisturiser

If your skin craves a daily dose of hydration but flinches at harsh chemicals, La Roche-Posay Toleriane offers a solution. The fragrance-free formula has several purposes, including offering deep hydration, essential barrier repair, and broad-spectrum sun protection – all in one lightweight lotion. It lives up to its name, as it is packed with glycerin, a powerful humectant. This formula attracts and retains moisture, leaving your skin feeling plump, supple, and comfortable throughout the day. Moreover, ceramides, the building blocks of a healthy skin barrier, are another star ingredient. They help strengthen and repair the skin's natural defense system, making it less susceptible to environmental aggressors and irritation. It could be a blessing for those with sensitive skin, owing to its fragrance-free and non-irritating formula. And, with SPF30, this moisturiser offers convenient sun protection for daily use.

3. Best Serum: Rodial Vitamin C Tonic Deluxe

This tonic boasts a potent dose of Vitamin C, a renowned antioxidant. Vitamin C neutralises free radicals – unstable molecules generated by pollution – that damage skin cells and accelerate ageing. As pollution can dull the skin and leave it rather uneven, Vitamin C's brightening properties help address this issue by diminishing hyperpigmentation and promoting a more radiant, luminous complexion. Vitamin C also plays a role in collagen production, and leads to firmer, plumper skin with reduced wrinkles and fine lines. It also has antioxidant power, which shields the skin from future environmental damage caused by pollution, keeping your complexion healthy and protected. But the tonic isn't just armed with Vitamin C; it also has hyaluronic acid, which attracts and retains moisture, ensuring your skin stays hydrated, even in harsh environments. It also possesses AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), which help remove dead skin cells, revealing a smoother, brighter complexion and allowing other beneficial ingredients to penetrate deeper.

4. Best Mineral Sunscreen: Clinique SPF50 Mineral Sunscreen Fluid

Mineral sunscreens offer a safe and effective solution, and Clinique SPF50 Mineral Sunscreen Fluid stands out as a lightweight champion in your skin's battle against pollution. Unlike chemical sunscreens that absorb UV rays, mineral sunscreens, like Clinique's formula, physically sit on the skin's surface, reflecting UVA and UVB rays away. This makes them a perfect choice for those with sensitive skin or concerns about harsh chemicals. The key ingredients here are titanium dioxide, which acts as a broad-spectrum shield, reflecting both UVA and UVB rays. Another is zinc oxide, which is a powerful UV reflector, and reinforces sun protection. It also boasts a lightweight, oil-free texture that absorbs quickly, without leaving a greasy residue. It's also virtually invisible on all skin tones, making it a great choice for everyday use under make-up. Moreover, SPF50 offers strong protection against the sun's harmful rays.

5. Best Essence: Fresh Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence

Kombucha is delicious, and your skin would agree. With the help of the Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, which is rich in antioxidants, your skin is ready against environmental aggressors. Owing to the antioxidant power of kombucha, your skin can be brightened and evened out, revealing a healthy, radiant glow. As free radicals contribute to the breakdown of collagen, which leads to wrinkles and fine lines, the essence's antioxidant properties help protect against this damage, keeping your skin looking youthful. Moreover, it has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help calm irritation and strengthen the skin's natural barrier, making it more resilient against pollutants. The essence also helps minimise the appearance of pores, leading to a smoother and more refined complexion. It's lightweight and easy to apply, and the water-like texture of Fresh Black Tea Kombucha Essence absorbs quickly, leaving a refreshing feeling on the skin. It layers seamlessly with other serums and moisturisers, making it a perfect addition to your daily skincare routine.

6. Best for Dullness: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

There's a lot that Tatcha can do: For starters, it features Okinawa algae, a hero ingredient, which acts like a sponge, attracting and retaining moisture within the skin. This means a plump complexion that feels comfortable throughout the day, even in harsh environments. It goes beyond hydration, as it has Japanese purple rice, which is rich in antioxidants and helps neutralise free radicals – unstable molecules generated by pollution – that damage skin cells and accelerate ageing. This antioxidant shield helps protect your skin from the daily onslaught of pollutants. The cream doesn't stop at hydration and protection. Botanicals, like lychee seed extract and ume flower extract, work together to gently brighten and even the skin tone. This results in a healthy, radiant glow that counteracts the dullness often caused by pollution.

7. Best for Inflammation: Allies of Skin Multi-Nutrient and Dioic Renewing Cream

This cream possesses dioic acid, which is a unique oil derived from meadowfoam seed. It boasts anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, helping to reduce redness, combat breakouts, and even skin tone. It also has strong antioxidants, which form a protective shield against free radicals generated by pollution and UV rays. Not just this, the cream also has probiotics, which promote a healthy skin microbiome, which is essential for a strong skin barrier and overall skin health. Apart from these powerhouse ingredients, it features centella asiatica, a botanical extract, which is known for its calming and soothing properties, making the cream ideal for those with sensitive or irritated skin.

Why do we need to protect our skin against pollution?

While the beauty industry ramps up with pollution protection products, a crucial question remains: what exactly are we shielding our skin from?

As Ilami explains, that we are constantly affected by ozone, which is a gas that forms when UV rays interact with nitrogen oxides, such as car exhaust fumes. While ozone adversely affects the respiratory system, it also results in skin damage. It attacks the skin's outer layer, which is rich in lipids, fats that bind skin cells. This process leads to inflammation, triggering the skin's barrier function.

Pollution also includes tiny particulate matter that float in the air, UV radiation, heavy metals, chemicals formed by oil, gas, and coal burning, and blue light exposure from electronic devices. These release free radicals on the skin, which often hinders the skin’s defense system, resulting in oxidative stress, explains Radha Nila Patil, a dermatology specialist. This can cause a buildup of dead skin cells, leading to a dull complexion and uneven skin tone. Moreover, the collagen and elastin breakdown due to pollution can result in a loss of skin elasticity, making the skin look older and tired. It also makes the skin more sensitive and reactive, leading to conditions like rosacea and contact dermatitis.

In order to battle these environmental aggressors, we need to look for skincare items that are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamins C and E, as Ryan said. Ilami said: "They provide a strong line of defense against the harmful effects of pollution." It's not just antioxidants that are effective; washing your face with the right cleanser does help. "As tiny, harmful particles in the air settle on your skin throughout the day, consistent cleansing can help remove these pollutants," she added.

Pollution causes a variety of problems, explains Ilami. It can contribute to hyperpigmentation, leading to the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone. Pollution also dulls the complexion; you look tired and your skin begins to lack a radiant glow. She said: "If you already struggle with skin conditions like acne or rosacea, pollution can worsen these issues by triggering inflammation and irritation."

Michael Ryan, a trichologist at Dubai's Wellth, also added the importance of ingredients such as moisturisers. "They play a crucial role by reinforcing the skin's barrier function, preventing pollutant penetration and maintaining hydration. Choosing products with hyaluronic acid or glycerin ensures deep hydration. Sunscreen is another essential component, as UV radiation can amplify the damaging effects of pollutants. A broad-spectrum SPF protects against both UVA and UVB rays, and should always be a part of your daily regimen," he said.

The key takeaway? Pollution is an invisible threat to our skin's health. By understanding the dangers and incorporating protective measures like antioxidants and proper cleansing into your routine, you can safeguard your skin and maintain a healthy glow.