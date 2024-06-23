Have you ever made the rookie error of packing moisturisers or perfumes that went over the 100ml limit, in your carry-on bag or hand luggage? The moment when you have to leave it behind, under the stern gaze of airport security, can seem tragic and oh so avoidable.

We’re helping you never make the same mistake again.

Before you leave on your summer vacation this year, here are some travel-friendly skincare picks, based on top-rated reviews, that your body will thank you for. From hydrating moisturisers to entire travel kits that handle all aspects of your beauty regimen, our curated list likely has everything you’re looking for, and some things you didn’t expect to find.

Buy your favourite with Amazon Prime and get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Travel Kit: Aesop Departure Travel Kit

Have you ever arrived at your destination after a long flight, feeling beleaguered, with a haunted look in your eyes? Aesop’s Departure Travel Kit saves the day, with its thoughtfully curated, seven-piece set of skincare and hygiene essentials. The kit includes a hand balm, facial hydrating mask, a rose petal-infused mist to hydrate the skin, a lip salve, mouthwash, toothpaste, and rinse-free hand wash, which is ideal when you don’t have access to water on trains or other modes of travel. Reviewers say the products smell refreshing and they’re compact and portable, making this kit the perfect companion for travel.

2. Best Moisturiser: Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream

Aeroplanes are notorious for drying out the skin, especially if you’re on a long-haul flight. Dermalogica’s travel-sized moisturiser packs 15ml of an incredibly hydrating formula, to solve this issue. Made with proprietary Active HydraMesh Technology, the moisturiser infuses the skin with 48 hours of continuous hydration and protects it against environmental stress. With ingredients like hyaluronic acid complex, mallow, cucumber and arnica, moisture is locked in for hours, while antioxidants grape seed extract along with vitamins C and E work to soothe and protect the skin’s barrier.

3. Best Sunscreen: MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème, SPF 50

A reliable sunscreen should always be on hand, no matter where you’re going. We picked MDSolarSciences’s popular Mineral Crème, which offers maximum sun protection in a lightweight, gentle formula. The sunscreen is enriched with antioxidants, like pomegranate and cranberry extracts, which fight ultraviolet (UV) rays and skin damage, along with vitamin C for increased collagen production and firmness. Micronized zinc oxide offers 100 per cent broad spectrum mineral protection. Reviewers say the formula blends quickly and leaves a matte finish that’s even perfect under make-up. The product is non-comedogenic and fragrance-free.

4. Best Face Mask: #OOTD Glowing Hyaluron Serum Sheet Mask

A hydrating face mask can be an excellent option for plane rides, helping you nourish your skin even as you doze off. #OOTD, a popular Korean beauty brand, offers 10 sheets of its Hyaluron Serum mask in each box – just grab one or two for the plane, and enjoy restorative effects as you fly. The mask combines triple hyaluronic acid, which hydrates the skin and improves its elasticity, with caffeine and vitamin C. While caffeine is known for reducing puffiness, dark circles and flaking skin, vitamin C is an antioxidant that lightens pigmentation and evens out one’s skin tone for brighter, firmer skin. Reviewers say they feel pampered when they put on these masks, and they’ve noticed results in just one use.

5. Best Toner: Mediheal Watermide Toner Pads

Ditch toner bottles for toner pads. K-beauty experts Mediheal make some of the best, according to 4.5-star ratings and reviews on Amazon. These cotton pads offer a quick skin fix, and are hygienic to use when travelling, since they include tweezers to help you lift out one pad at a time. The Watermide Toner Pad is formulated with woodland forget-me-not flowers and Icelandic glacial water to intensely hydrate and cool dry, coarse skin. Calming and soothing, these hypoallergenic pads also work to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and prevent water loss from the dermis layer, keeping your face feeling hydrated and fresh, even on long flights.

6. Best Lip Care: Laneige Lip Treatment Balm

Laneige’s viral lip treatment balm is perfect for travel: it’s deeply moisturising, smells like pina colada, and visibly smooths and firms lip wrinkles. The pearlescent lip palm is formulated with coconut oil and peptide adenosine, which boosts the fullness of your lips and coats it in long-lasting hydration. The best part, however, is the built-in applicator, which allows you to apply the balm without sticking your finger into the container. Hygienic and mess-free, it’s ideal for travel. The small, 10ml container can slip into your purse, pocket or belt bag, ready for use, wherever you go.

7. Best for Acne: Paula’s Choice Clear Acne Travel Kit

With everything you need to treat acne on the go, Paula’s Choice’s Clear Travel Kit offers a three-step skin purifying system. The cleanser removes excess oil and pore-clogging debris, while the exfoliating solution reduces blackheads and stubborn breakouts by unclogging pores. There’s also a daily skin clearing treatment, which works on spots to fight acne, reduce redness and prevent future breakouts. Both the exfoliant and treatment cream are marked ‘extra strength’ because they use fast-acting BHA (beta hydroxy acids) and higher levels of benzoyl peroxide to get your skin on track quickly. Perfect for travel, this kit is a must-have for people with acne-prone skin.