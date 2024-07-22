Do you watch TV shows and movies with the subtitles on, because you can’t hear the dialogue? Or is your gaming experience subpar, because it isn’t immersive enough? Then, you probably need a home theatre system.

A surround-sound system, or a soundbar with a subwoofer, can change the dynamics between audio and video, and give you a cinema-like environment, right in your living room. But these systems don’t come cheap. Top-tier home theatre speakers can run up a bill of over Dh5,000, while high-end soundbars often aren’t priced below Dh1,000.

However, we didn’t give up. We scoured Amazon for budget home theatre systems that come with high ratings and are backed by reputed brands. All the curated items on our list are priced at under Dh500, and offer an affordable way to boost your TV, PC or other gadget’s audio.

Pick your favourite with Amazon Prime, and get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Sony HT-S20R 5.1Ch Home Cinema System

Pros

Powerful audio with deep bass

Sleek design and premium build

User-friendly set-up

Choose from different modes

Cons

No customisation options

For dynamic surround sound on a budget, consider Sony’s HT-S20R Home Cinema System. With a powerful 400W output, and 5.1 channels of real surround sound, this device is just what you need for movie or gaming night. The system is easy to set up, thanks to colour coded connections. It includes a three-channel soundbar, two rear speakers and an external subwoofer, which work together to deliver dynamic, cinema-quality sound. You can choose the mode that’s right for you to fine-tune your viewing experience. If you just want to listen to music instead, plug in a USB flash drive or use Bluetooth to wirelessly stream music from any device. Reviewers say the sound quality and bass are great, but if you’re an audiophile who likes to adjust audio depth and customise the entire experience, you may want to opt for a more high-end system.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

2. Best for Gaming: Riowois Surround Sound System

Pros

Good volume and range

Deep bass

Wired and wireless connectivity

Cons

Not compatible with universal remote controls

No customisation options

Give your gaming set-up the ultimate upgrade, with Riowois’ home theatre experience. This system includes a soundbar, and a subwoofer with powerful full-range drivers that offer a total output of 70 watts. Choose from News, Music and Movie modes. Reviewers say the bass is rich and deep, and the sound bar optimises sound clarity, while filling the room with virtual surround sound. You can connect it either with a wired connection or wirelessly, thanks to options like Bluetooth 5.0, optical, AUX, RCA or co-axial connections. However, the device does have a few flaws. There’s no treble or bass customisation, and the system isn’t compatible with universal remote controls. Still, for its affordable price, it offers excellent sound quality and reliable connectivity, for everyday gaming or binge-watching.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh43.21 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh35, and two-year extended warranty for Dh49.

3. Best for TV: Creative Stage 2.1Ch Soundbar with Subwoofer

Pros

Powerful device

Limited wires for clutter-free placement

Adjustable bass and treble

Good array of connectivity ports

Cons

Always-on display is too bright

This highly rated 2.1-channel speaker system by Creative Stage, produces 160W of peak power, and offers a clutter-free set-up to boost your audio. The soundbar is conveniently powered by a single integrated power plug – so you don’t have to worry about tangled wires under your PC or TV. Customed-tuned mid-range drivers in the soundbar help make way for clearer dialogues and crisp audio. The subwoofer has a long throw, and features dual drivers that deliver room-filling sound, with deep, thumping bass. Use the remote control to access pre-set EQs, audio and volume controls. Reviewers love that they can also adjust treble and bass settings via the remote. This system also features extensive ports for wired connections, along with wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Reviewers say the sound is balanced and well worth the purchase; some comment, however, that the always-on display is too bright in the night time, if you’re using the speaker system in your bedroom.

4. Best for Small Spaces: Sony SA-D20 2.1Ch Speaker

Pros

Compact, stylish speakers

Stream music easily with Bluetooth

Good connectivity options

No audio distortion

Cons

Controls can only be found on the remote

Boost the sound in your apartment or dorm room, with Sony’s SA-D20 2.1-channel home theatre speaker speaker. This compact, space-saving system features Bluetooth connectivity, along with USB and audio inputs, so you can connect it to your smartphone, TV, PC or any other device easily. The bass is surprisingly powerful for such a small device, say reviewers – its large subwoofer and 60W output are the reason behind its booming audio. Some users say the stereo sound doesn’t distort, even at higher volumes, which is a huge bonus. There’s a user-friendly remote control included, to manage the sound, but do note that this is the only way you can control the device (even volume controls don’t exist on the speaker) so don’t lose it!

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh33.

5. Best Budget: Zebronics Wireless Bluetooth Multimedia Speakers

Pros

Stylish design

Multiple connectivity options

LED display

Remote control included

Cons

Max volume is not enough for large rooms, reviewers say

With a snazzy design and at a great price, Zebronics offers a 5.1-channel speaker with five satellites and a subwoofer, for a surround sound experience right at home. You can use the home theatre system with your devices, or on its own, thanks to multi-connectivity options like Bluetooth, USB, SD and AUX. The speaker supports FM radio, too, as well as both MP3 and WMA formats via USB or SD cards. There’s a handy LED display panel that shows relevant information, and a remote control from which, you can manage the entire system. Reviewers say the volume is adequate for mid-sized rooms, but you may find that the sound doesn’t fill larger rooms, since it maxes out at 60.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.