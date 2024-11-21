Find your perfect AI-powered companion

ASUS is showcasing its lineup of AI-powered laptops, each tailored to specific needs. From lightweight designs for professionals on the move to powerhouse machines for content creators, there’s an AI PC for everyone.

Zenbook S 14 (UX5406): Thinnest and lightest AI PC for professionals

For business professionals always on the go, the Zenbook S 14 offers unmatched portability and performance.

Key features

• Ultra-thin (1.1cm) and ultra-light (1.2kg) design

• Stunning 14-inch 3K Lumina OLED display with the cinema-grade visuals

• Powered by the latest Intel’s Series 2 processor for seamless multitasking

Price: Dh6,999 (MRSP Dh7,999) with an exclusive free bundle

Offers and bundles are subject to availability and the variety of retailers.

Zenbook S 16 OLED (UM5606): AI PC for work and entertainment

Balancing work and entertainment have never been easier. The Zenbook S 16 is perfect for remote workers and those seeking big-screen entertainment and premium speakers.

Key features

• Thin (1.1cm) and lightweight (1.5kg)

• A stunning 16-inch 3K Lumina OLED display with the cinema-grade visuals

• Price: Dh6,999 with an exclusive free bundle

Offers and bundles are subject to availability at retailers

Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5507): All-day AI PC for students and young adults

Stylish, powerful, and durable, Vivobook S 15 is designed for students and everyday users who need reliable performance.

Key features

• Long-lasting 18-hour battery life

• Gorgeous 15.6-inch 3K Lumina OLED display

• Full-size keyboard with Number Pad and full I/O ports

• Snapdragon X Plus processor for efficiency and speedPrice: Option as low as Dh3,699.

Offers and bundles are subject to availability at retailers

ProArt P16 (H7606): Advanced AI PC for the ultimate creators

For content creators, ProArt P16 delivers professional-grade performance and exclusive AI applications.

Key features

• Powered by AMD Ryzen AI processor and NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU

• ASUS-exclusive AI apps and 321 TOPS AI performance

• ASUS DialPad for precision control in creative software

Bundle offers: Exclusive monitor bundles available at SHARAF DG in Dubai Mall, Deira City Centre, Abu Dhabi Mall, and JUMBO in Mall of the Emirates

• RTX4070 model: Dh13,499 with Dh999 ProArt 4K monitor bundle (Save Dh1,000)

• RTX4060 model: Dh11,499 with AED 999 ProArt 4K monitor bundle (Save Dh1,000)

Offers and bundles are subject to availability at retailers.

Unbeatable deals for every budget

If you're looking for incredible value, explore ASUS’s Vivobook 14 (X1404) and Vivobook 15 (X1504) laptops, offering everyday productivity under Dh1,999.

