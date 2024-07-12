Whether you’re fighting foes in a Steam game or working on content creation, if you want to fully immerse yourself, consider getting yourself a curved monitor.

Once a rarity, these kinds of screens are becoming more commonplace today. Some use OLED (organic LED) panels to give you the deepest blacks and striking contrast, others have incredibly fast response times that make both work and play a smooth, seamless experience.

Granted, curved monitors can be more expensive than their flatter counterparts. But according to Shahbaz Khan, a systems administrator for a Canadian software company, with over 10 years of experience in the information technology (IT) industry, they are an investment that can pay off if you spend a majority of your time at your monitor.

He said: “It’s about the experience, at the end of the day. You feel completely immersed in whatever you’re playing, watching or working on, and it feels easier on the eyes. It’s more engaging, especially for gamers and people who frequently work with graphics and content creation. It’s a more convenient way to work and play.”

Scroll below to read his advice on how curved monitors differ from flat displays, and what kind of monitor would work best for you (because not all curved monitors are the same).

1. Best Overall: Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED

Pros

Crisp, vibrant visuals

Fast refresh rate and low latency

Excellent connectivity options

Cons

Heavy and bulky

If you’re looking for a high-quality monitor that checks all of the boxes, in terms of size, resolution, connectivity and design, Alienware’s QD-OLED curved monitor is the one to get. Its sleek 1800R curved display wraps around your field of view, and features Legend 2 AlienFX lighting on its rear, for added flair. The Quantum Dot OLED display, with a 165Hz refresh rate and 21:9 aspect ratio is impressive; it also offers six pre-set picture modes that are optimised for different gaming genres. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and 0.1ms response time offer superb gaming performance, no matter how demanding the title you’re playing. However, do note the monitor is large and quite heavy at 9.3kg, with V-shaped legs that take up considerable space on a desk. Still, it offers excellent adjustability: the 35-inch screen can be raised or lowered by 4.3 inches, tilted backward by -5 degrees, or forward up to 21 degrees. A rare addition is its swivel feature – it can swivel by 20 degrees, both left and right – something most curved displays cannot manage. Reviewers love the include of an HDMI 2.1 port in this monitor, which was lacking in its predecessor. It also includes a pair of DisplayPorts, four USB-A ports, a headphone jack and a line-out port.

2. Best for Gaming: Asus TUF Gaming Monitor

Pros

Bright hi-res screen

Fast refresh rate

FreeSync Premium technology

Good connectivity options

Cons

No local dimming

A device that has all the essentials for smooth, stutter-free gaming, Asus TUF is a 34-inch WQHD (wide quad high definition) monitor that curves at 1500R for immersive gameplay. Gaming feels incredibly responsive here, according to reviewers, thanks to a 165Hz refresh rate that purges lag and motion blur, and FreeSync Premium technology that eliminates screen tearing and choppy frame rates. The monitor’s bright HDR visuals peak at 400 nits, so it can combat glare in well-lit environments. Although it’s primarily a gaming monitor, you can use it for productivity tasks as well – there’s plenty of screen space for multitasking. There’s also extensive connectivity, with two DisplayPorts 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and two USB Hub ports. On the downside, while it has an excellent contrast ratio that leads to deep blacks, it doesn’t include a local dimming feature for richly detailed visuals.

3. Best Ultrawide: Samsung Odyssey Neo G9

Pros

Large and bright hi-res screen

Excellent reflection handling

240Hz refresh rate

Includes height, tilt and swivel adjustments

Cons

Narrow viewing angles

Samsung makes some of the best curved monitors out there right now, according to Khan. The Odyssey Neo G9 is one with a massive wingspan, thanks to its 49-inch screen and 32:9 aspect ratio, which lets you lose yourself in gaming or content creation. The large, hi-res screen offers enough space for multitasking, gaming or media consumption, and reviewers say it’s bright enough to combat glare in well-lit spaces. Two HDMI 2.1 inputs, along with 240Hz refresh rate with FreeSync support and G-SYNC compatibility, all make it an excellent canvas for HDR (high dynamic range) content. Thanks to its QLED panel and local dimming capabilities, the blacks here are rich and deep, and it offers a large colour gamut. Some reviewers do note that it’s not the best screen to share with someone else, since its aggressive screen curve means narrower viewing angles.

4. Best Value: Gigabyte G27FC

Pros

1080p Full HD display

Sturdy, adjustable design

Excellent gaming performance

Cons

No HDMI 2.1 port

Looking for a curved screen on a budget? Gigbayte’s G27FC is a good place to start. This 27-inch gaming monitor offers 1080p Full HD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate – perfect for playing PC games at higher framerates. The screen curves at 1500R for an immersive feel, even though the curve is not immediately obvious when you’re sitting right in front of the monitor. Adaptive-Sync (FreeSync Premium) puts an end to choppy gameplay and broken frames, and a speedy 1ms response time fully eliminates image lag and tearing. The device has a no-frills design, and can be mounted on a wall, a monitor arm or via its included stand. There is a decent array of ports: a DisplayPort, two HDMI 1.4 inputs, two USB 3.0 ports for charging devices, a USB-B port and a headphone jack. Reviewers wish, however, that it came with a HDMI 2.1 port to support the advanced display functions of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

5. Best Budget: LG 34GP63A Curved Ultragear QHD

Pros

Ultrawide screen

Handles dark scenes well

Includes several useful features

Good connectivity options

Built-in speakers

Cons

Audio quality is mediocre

LG’s 34GP63A Ultragear is an affordable ultrawide monitor that offers plenty of bang for its buck. Its 34-inch quantum HD curved panel has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 160Hz native refresh rate with 1ms motion blur reduction that reduces blurring and ghosting. HDR10 support and the ability to cover the entire sRGB colour space helps it achieve vivid, accurate colours without over-saturation. The backlight of the monitor is flicker-free, and you can also select a low blue light pre-set to reduce eye strain. Reviewers are surprised to find additional features at this price point – from a Black Stabiliser that dynamically brightens dark scenes, to Dynamic Action Sync that helps reduce input lag. There are plenty of connectivity options, including two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a headphone jack. On the downside, several users complain that despite the built-in speakers, the audio is not as loud or dynamic as they would like. Overall, if you’re on a tight budget, this is a monitor you won’t regret buying.

How do curved monitors differ from flat monitors?

Business professionals and those in creative fields will also find curved monitors useful for productivity tasks. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The most obvious difference, of course, is in their shape and design.

Curved displays are considered to be more immersive, since they lend a feeling of dimensionality that you don’t usually find in a flat panel. You get a wider than usual field of view, with minimal distortion at the edges.

According to Khan, because of their large screen real estate, graphic designers, photographers and other creative professionals would find that these monitors offer more natural viewing angles than a flat screen. Those who like to multitask would appreciate that they can open several documents and windows at a time, with minimal eyestrain. And gamers, of course, would enjoy the three-dimensional, immersive view that’s well-suited to gameplay with a lot of action, like racing games and flight simulators.

However, it’s worth noting that not all curved displays are the same. Those used for general purposes offer a gentle curvature, while gaming and ultrawide productivity monitors have a more noticeable, pronounced curve.

You can actually measure the curve to understand what kind of monitor you’re looking at. Many have a 1800R curvature, which means if you lined up enough of these monitors side by side to form a circle, the radius would be 1,800mm or 1.8m. Monitors with sharper curves in this situation, would have a smaller radius, as low as 800R.

What kind of curved monitor should I get?

For consumers’ purposes, it’s important to determine what you’re using the monitor for, in the first place. Based on your priorities, there are some factors worth considering, according to our expert:

Size: In terms of screen size, Khan said: “The bigger the better, but you should still maintain a safe viewing distance from the monitor so that it’s easy on the eyes.” From 24 inches to 49 inches, curved monitors come in a range of sizes. Most users would find a size of about 35 inches to be optimal for immersive gaming, watching videos, or tiling multiple windows. These monitors would also fit easily on most desks.

Resolution: Since curved monitors tend to use ultrawide panels, they usually have 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratios (the latter is considered ‘super ultrawide’), instead of the usual 16:9 horizontal-to-vertical ratio of most monitors. The wider these panels, the more space you get for multitasking and e-sports. But note that if you’re watching a movie, it likely would not fit the entire screen.

Connectivity: Most ports on curved monitors tend to face downward on the rear of the panel, so it’s a good idea to check all the ports to make sure you have what you need. Also, set up any cables during initial installation, since these monitors can be bulky and unwieldy to fiddle around with.

Ergonomics: Other key factors to consider are adjustments you can make to the monitor’s height and tilt function.