While bigger isn’t always better, with 85-inch televisions, you might be forced to re-evaluate that sentiment.

These massive screens make for incredible displays, whether you’re watching movies or sports, or gaming. But the best 85-inch screens aren’t just big, they are loaded with high-end features, and offer an immersive home theatre experience.

As long as you have the space in your home to accommodate these extra-large devices, and the will to splurge a little, you’ll find an 85-inch TV that suits your requirements, on our curated list. We’ve scoured Amazon for the best performers, based on reviews and high ratings. Get yours with Prime membership and enjoy a summer of endless entertainment.

1. Best Overall: Sony Bravia 4K UHD Smart TV

Pros

Slim, elegant design

Excellent contrast and colours

Smooth motion scenes

Upscales low-res content

Google TV interface

Cons

Narrow viewing angle

For everyday entertainment at a decent price, check out Sony Bravia’s 85X smart TV. An excellent choice, it uses 4K HDR (high dynamic range) Processor X1 and Google TV to offer vivid picture quality and an intuitive interface. The screen shines in the dark, with deep blacks and bright, rich colours, thanks to its Triluminos Pro colour panel. Films shot in 2K and HD are also upscaled as closely as possible to 4K quality here. Sports fans and gamers will appreciate Sony’s Motionflow XR technology, which inserts extra frames where needed, to create smoother, sharper action scenes. Happy reviewers love that they can search for their favourite content via voice commands, thanks to Google TV. It’s a sleek, modern TV that has everything you need. The only drawback may be the fact that it has a narrow viewing angle, so images look washed out from the sides, according to some reviewers.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh462.42 for 12 months with select banks. Add wall mounting service with a wall bracket for free.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh341, and one-year accidental damage protection for Dh569.

2. Best OLED: LG OLED evo C3

Pros

Slim design

Impressive gaming features

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision

Cons

Not as bright as other OLEDs

OLED (organic LED) TVs are known to have the best picture quality, but since they don’t come in 85-inch dimensions, we’re picking LG’s 83-inch size that still delivers, in leaps and bounds. Incredibly vivid colours, rich levels of black and unbeatable contrast combine with excellent off-angle viewing abilities, in this television. The TV is enhanced by both the spatial audio of Dolby Atmos and the realistic imagery of Dolby Vision. LG’s a9 4K Gen 6 AI Processor uses innovative features like Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro and Expression Enhancer to adjust settings and improve picture and sound quality, based on the show or movie you’re watching. There’s also a Game Optimiser feature that tweaks settings and sound to amplify the action and create a more immersive gaming experience. Some reviewers do say, however, that the screen could be brighter.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh1,157.38 for 12 months with select banks. Add wall mounting service with a free wall bracket for Dh171.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh794, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh1,328, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh1,694.

3. Best 8K: Samsung Neo QLED QN900D 8K TV

Pros

Ultra-slim Infinity Air design

Detailed, crisp 8K upscaling

Bright and vivid visuals

Great for gaming

SmartThings hub included

Cons

No Dolby Vision

Expensive

It doesn’t get better than this. Large, 85-inch screens are the best way to enjoy 8K resolution, because you can appreciate all the added details this format brings, on a massive display. Samsung’s QN900D offers four times as many pixels as the average 4K TV. This device uses a new NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor to upscale pictures from 4K to 8K, and also has a unique Motion Xcelerator at 240Hz that creates crisp visuals in the most action-packed scenes. Reviewers say the television’s ultra-slim Infinity Air screen design is stunning, and looks like it’s floating in the air. Gamers will love this device, as well, since it has four HDMI ports that support up to 4K 240Hz pass-through for PC gaming. There’s a built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system that creates an immersive experience, and Samsung’s SmartThings hub turns the TV into a control centre for all your smart devices. On the downside, the TV doesn’t support Dolby Vision, and comes with a hefty price tag. But there’s no doubt, it offers a lot for its asking price.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh3,416.17 for 12 months with select banks. Add wall mounting service with a free wall bracket for Dh171.

4. Best Mini-LED: TCL 4K QD-Mini LED Smart TV

Pros

Customised local dimming

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Feature-packed

Great for gaming

Cons

Vertical banding occurs with some games

Combining the best of QLED and OLED technologies, TCL’s QD-Mini LED TV brings pixel-level precision to lighting adjustment. With 1,300nits of peak brightness, the television achieves dynamic contrasts and rich colours, making scenes appear more natural and clearer than you’re used to on such a large screen. The entire display is divided into over 500 zones, and full array local dimming precisely corrects and balances the backlight. Reviewers love the 120-degree wide viewing angle of this TV, which gives people the full picture from any seat in the room, without any light distortion. It’s an excellent TV for gaming, thanks to Game Master 2.0 technology and 144Hz displays offering crisp and smooth transitions in action scenes. However, some reviewers have noticed vertical banding issues when playing games with grey tones.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh583.25 for 12 months with select banks. Add wall mounting service with a wall bracket for free.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh397, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh664, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh847.

5. Best Budget: Hisense A7HQ QLED 4K Smart TV

Pros

Rich colours and deep blacks

Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos

Intuitive operating system

Includes Sports Mode

Cons

Backlight bleeding issues

If you’re looking to own an 85-inch screen for the price of a smartphone, you won’t be disappointed with Hisense’s A7HQ model. Using the brand’s proprietary ULED (ultra LED) technology, the TV boosts colour, contrast, brightness, motion and more. A wide colour gamut allows for richer, more vibrant colours, thanks to Quantum Dot technology, while Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos enrich both picture and sound quality. The TV is smart too, in many ways. Its VIDAA 4 platform uses enhanced artificial intelligence to simplify its interface and allow you to search by voice command. When the TV detects a sports signal, it automatically switches to Sports Mode for a more immersive, stadium-like experience. However, some reviewers have found backlight bleeding and patches of unwanted illumination when watching movies with black borders.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh299.58 for 12 months with select banks. Add wall mounting service with a free wall bracket for Dh171.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty.