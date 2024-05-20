What’s on your wrist? The right timepiece doesn’t just help you tell the time – it enhances your outfit, makes you feel good, and gives others a window into your personality and style.

Smartwatches take it a step further, by bringing intelligent analytics to your workouts, measuring your heart rate and other health markers, delivering notifications and keeping you connected.

While the Apple Watch is the go-to wearable for iPhone users, Android phone users will find there are plenty of options that look great, and cost far less. Our budget-friendly list of smartwatches tops out at Dh600, but still includes all the features you’re looking for – from fitness metrics to the ability to make calls and listen to music. We focused only on items that were rated highly by reviewers.

Discover your new smartwatch below, and get it as early as tomorrow with Amazon Prime.

1. Best Overall: Fitbit Versa 3

Pros

Sleek design

Larger display than predecessor

Excellent battery life

On-board GPS

Cons

Navigation could be faster

If you’re looking for a full-feature experience, at an affordable price, you’ll love the Fitbit Versa 3. Although it’s not the latest iteration – the Versa 4 was released in 2022 – it boasts all the features you'd require from a smartwatch, without burning a hole in your pocket. Its fitness metrics are on point, with heart rate, blood oxygen (SpO2), maximal oxygen consumption (VO2 max), workout, and sleep tracking keeping you well-informed. The Versa 3 also has Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes feature, which monitors the time you spend in the fat burn, cardio or peak heart rate zones while exercising. Unlike its predecessor, this model also features on-board GPS (global positioning system), so you can leave your phone behind for outdoor activities. As a smartwatch, it’s no slacker, either. The newer Versa 4 lost support for third-party apps, but the Versa 3 offers both Alexa and Google Assistant (although you can only use one at a time), and its Fitbit app library gives you access to Fitbit Pay, along with a host of other apps, like the ones from your favourite café or news website. The watch includes a built-in speaker and mic so you can answer calls from your Android phone. With six days of battery life and fast charging capabilities, it makes for an excellent budget smartwatch.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh48.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh38.

2. Best Android Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Pros

Comprehensive app support

Excellent fitness features

Small and lightweight

IP68-rated for water and dust resistance

Cons

No camera app

One-day battery life

A powerful smartwatch that runs Google’s Wear OS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 offers a host of useful apps and excellent smartphone integration. It has one of the most accurate sleep tracking metrics on any smartwatch, along with other comprehensive health and activity tracking features. The IP68-certified watch is swim-proof up to 50m, and is resistant to dust and water. It’s also been tested to withstand drops, temperature extremes and more. The circular Super AMOLED screen is vibrant, and although its 40mm screen is on the smaller side, its display quality does not disappoint. Reviewers say Samsung’s One UI Watch interface is intuitive, with a rich variety of widgets to keep the watch face interesting. Do note that there is no camera app on the Watch5, however, so you cannot use it as a viewfinder or remote shutter for your smartphone. Although Samsung Pay is installed by default, you can switch to Google Wallet if you prefer – something other Android phone users will appreciate. Unlike most smartwatches, you can also make calls with this watch, not just answer them. However, its battery life is mediocre, lasting only a day before it needs to be recharged.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh45.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh35, and two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

3. Best Design: CMF by Nothing Watch Pro

Pros

Stylish design

Includes most basic features

Excellent battery life

Cons

No app store

No Wi-Fi

If you own a Nothing Phone, you’ll find the CMF Watch Pro shares its design philosophy, although instead of its iconic red colour, you’ll see orange being used as the main accent colour here. It features a large, 1.96-inch AMOLED display, and has Bluetooth, built-in GPS and plenty of health and fitness metrics, along with 110 sport tracking modes. There are also eight always-on options to choose from. The watch tracks your heart rate, steps, sleep, blood oxygen, stress and more. Do note that there’s no Wi-Fi on this device, so you will have to pair it to your smartphone via Bluetooth. This also allows you to make and answer phone calls directly from the watch. The Watch Pro can last up to 13 days with typical use, without a recharge, or a staggering 45 days with its power-saving mode enabled. Reviewers say that despite its flaws, this wearable tech has everything they need in a smartwatch, at a surprisingly affordable price.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh29.

4. Best Value: Fitbit Versa 2

Pros

Interface is easy to use

Good battery life

Always-on display option

Fast processor

Cons

No GPS

The Fitbit Versa 2 may be an older smartwatch, having been succeeded by the Versa 3 and Versa 4, but it’s proof that budget smartwatches can rival even the best premium models. With over 155,000 4.3-star reviews, this affordable wearable offers fantastic fitness metrics, including all-day activity analysis, blood oxygen level monitoring, as well as heart rate and sleep quality tracking. Its bright AMOLED touchscreen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, and it has an always-on option so you don’t have to move your arm to see the watch face. Reviewers say the watch can run for up to six days without a recharge – this time is cut in half if you use the always-on display, though. The touch interface is easy to navigate, even for beginners, and if you forget to record your workout, you don’t have to worry: the watch is smart enough to log any activity that’s 20 minutes or longer as exercise. The watch also features Alexa voice assistant. Do note, however, that it does not have GPS, so you’ll have to bring your phone along if you’re going for a run.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh23, and two-year extended warranty for Dh38.

5. Best Budget: Amazfit Bip 5

Pros

Large, bright display

Excellent battery life

Slew of useful features

IP68-rated for water and dust resistance

Cons

No always-on option

If you’re looking for a feature-packed smartwatch without a hefty price tag, Amazfit’s Bip 5 is the one to get. Firstly, it has one of the largest smartwatch displays – a 1.9-inch LCD – and is bright enough to read outdoors. Next, it’s IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, and it can last up to 10 days with typical usage without needing a recharge (or up to five days with heavy usage). In terms of fitness, the smartwatch offers 120+ sport modes, and has on-board GPS for accurate speed and position tracking. It collects sleep data, monitors your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, tracks your steps and alerts you with texts and notifications once synced with your phone. Reviewers love that they can not only answer calls but also make them, right on the watch. Alexa is also available to answer any query you may have. Do note, that the Bip 5 does not have an always-on option – you’ll have to raise the watch or press the button on the side to turn the screen on.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh29.