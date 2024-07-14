Watching a movie on a smartphone or tablet is fine, but if you’d like to take your video streams to a bigger screen, no matter where you are, a portable projector will serve you well.

These devices allow you to make presentations or watch videos anywhere, even outdoors. They’re lightweight and small – some are pocket-sized – but don’t let their diminutive size fool you. Mini projectors can blow up videos to expansive dimensions, at high resolution, with crisp, clear imagery.

They’re great for professionals who are always on the go, for gaming and for movie nights at home, and also serve as a space-saving gadget for people with tight budgets or for university students who don’t want to buy a television for their dorm room.

We spoke with Fazal Imam, founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose servicing team has experience with fixing and maintaining these devices. He shared advice on features you could look out for, before buying. Scroll below to read what he said.

Based on our expert’s recommendations, and high ratings on Amazon, we picked the best mini projectors to transform your viewing experience. Get yours with Prime membership, and have it delivered to you as early as tomorrow, so you can enjoy plenty of movie nights this summer.

1. Best Overall: Anker Nebula Capsule 3

Pros

Compact, portable design

1080p Full HD resolution

Dolby Audio

Built-in Chromecast and Google TV

Easy set-up

Cons

Not very bright

The bestselling Anker Nebula Capsule 3 is Imam’s top pick. He said: “This projector stands out for its excellent portability and built-in [Google] TV, which allows you to stream content directly without needing an external device. It features a 1080p resolution and 200 ANSI lumens, making it ideal for most indoor environments.” Licensed by Netflix, the projector offers Full HD image quality with immersive sound by Dolby Audio. Set up is easy, according to reviewers – the device’s Intelligent Environment Adaptation technology performs screen fit, auto keystone correction, autofocus, and obstacle avoidance in just three seconds. Since it’s a completely portable, cordless device, you can play a 2.5-hour movie through the projector or listen to eight hours of music on a single charge. Reviewers love the built-in Chromecast, which lets them cast content from their phone or laptop easily, and the fact that they can set up multiple profiles. However, some mention that its 200-lumen rating is slightly lower than many other mini projectors, which causes the screen to be less bright than expected.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh174.92 for 12 months with select banks. Apply a coupon to get Dh486 off this product.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh125, and two-year extended warranty for Dh178.

2. Best for Gaming: Samsung The Freestyle (2nd Gen)

Pros

Portable, compact design

Good video quality

Adjustable tilt and rotation

Control with voice assistants

Tap to mirror screen content

Cons

Limited connectivity options

Like our top pick, Samsung’s The Freestyle is a compact, cylindrical projector with superior streaming capabilities. Where it stands out, however, is with its Gaming Hub – a section of Samsung’s smart interface that includes a range of cloud-based gaming services, such as Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more. This means you can connect to the projector with your wireless controllers and play games without even having to connect to a physical video game console. The projector comes with a cradle stand, where you can rotate it by 180 degrees and tilt it to 90 degrees. This essentially means you can even lie in bed and watch movies on your ceiling! It expands pictures to 100 inches, offers Full HD resolution, and supports HDR 10+ videos. You can conveniently control it with voice commands, thanks to built-in Alexa and Bixby, and connect via Bluetooth (you can even tap your smartphone on The Freestyle to mirror content on your screen). On the downside, connectivity ports are limited on this device – it only has a micro-HDMI port (no adapter cables included, you’ll have to purchase them separately).

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh145.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh103, and two-year extended warranty for Dh146.

3. Best for Brightness: Xgimi MoGo 2

Pros

Light, compact design

Peak brightness of 400 lumens

Dolby Audio compatibility

Built-in Chromecast and voice assistant

Cons

Auto adjustment features are unreliable

If you’re looking for a reliable mini projector that you can use both in the day or night, Xgimi MoGo 2 is a good choice. It features clear 720p resolution, with 400 lumens of brightness that ensure more realistic colour temperatures and a more enriching home theatre experience. Reviewers say sports content is especially showcased well with this projector, thanks to its accurate contrast and colour performance. Android TV 11.0 and Google Play give you access to over 5,000 apps on the MoGo 2, while two built-in 8W speakers with Dolby Audio compatibility offer satisfactory sound. You can cast your content via the built-in Chromecast, and also use voice commands to play your favourite shows, thanks to Google Assistant. There are plenty of connectivity options, as well, including a HDMI 2.0, USB-C and USB 2.0 port. Reviewers say the device offers excellent value for money, however a few notice that the auto adjustment and auto-focus features are not very accurate. They prefer doing it manually to get the screen to the ideal size and position.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh123.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.

4. Best for Presentations: Optoma ML750 Portable Projector

Pros

Compact projector

Versatile features

Excellent 700-lumens brightness level

Wireless screen mirroring

Diverse connectivity options

Cons

No Wi-Fi

This palm-sized projector by Optoma has a small footprint, but packs a punch, in terms of features. It boasts a 700-lumens lamp, which means you can conduct your presentations in rooms that aren’t completely darkened, or even use it outdoors, once the weather becomes cooler. A WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution and 20,000: 1 contrast ratio translate to vivid colours and sharp images, with realistic details. Professionals will also appreciate that the device includes a PC-free media player, so they can plug in their USB flash drive directly into the projector, to open PDF files or other documents. They can also mirror their phone or tablet screen with HDCast Pro wireless screen mirroring technology. Set-up is easy, and the projector’s auto keystone sensor straightens the image with no need for manual toggling. Optoma’s projector also has a wide array of connectivity ports, so you’re never left without options. On the downside, you’ll need a separate dongle for Wi-Fi access, which is an added purchase.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh183.50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh131, and two-year extended warranty for Dh186.

5. Best Budget: ViewSonic M1 Mini Plus

Pros

Pocket-friendly size

Easy to connect wirelessly

Screen mirroring facility

Integrated smart TV interface

Cons

Not very bright

Battery life could be better

A true mini projector, ViewSonic’s M1 Mini Plus is lightweight and can easily slip into your pocket. Imam said: “This ultra-portable projector is perfect for families on the go. Despite its small size, it offers decent picture quality with 120 lumens and a built-in JBL speaker for clear audio. The built-in battery and Wi-Fi connectivity make it convenient for quick and easy set-up anywhere.” The projector can blow up videos to 100 inches, and has an integrated smart TV interface that lets you stream and binge directly from Netflix, YouTube and other sites. Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity help you mirror your phone screen without the need for cables. If you download the ViewSonic vCastSender app, your phone even doubles as a remote control for the device. The M1 Mini Plus also has an integrated smart stand, which allows you to set it up in different positions and angles. Reviewers are surprised at how this little device packs a punch, in terms of picture quality and portability. However, some say the 1.5-hour battery life is too short. Because it only manages a brightness of 120 lumens, it’s best to project it in dark rooms or environments, for optimal image quality.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh61.83 for 12 months with select banks. Redeem Dh50 on this product when you apply the promo code ‘PRIME2024’ at check-out.

Are mini projectors a good entertainment purchase?

With high resolutions and wireless connectivity, mini projectors make it easy to watch films, or play video games, anywhere you go. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Whether you’re a student, a business professional, or just someone who would like to view their favourite shows or films on a bigger screen, a mini projector can deliver to your expectations.

Imam said: “Mini projectors are an excellent entertainment purchase for families. They offer a versatile and portable option for creating a cinematic experience at home. Whether it's for a cozy movie night in the living room or an outdoor gathering in the backyard, mini projectors can transform any space into a theatre. They are especially beneficial for families who enjoy watching movies, playing video games, or even hosting sports viewing parties. The flexibility to move the projector around and the ease of set-up make them a convenient choice for diverse entertainment needs.”

Features to consider before buying

Before you add it to cart, however, there are some considerations worth assessing. Imam breaks them down:

Resolution: Look for at least 720p resolution, but 1080p is ideal for a clearer and sharper image.

Brightness: A projector with a brightness of at least 2,000 lumens is recommended for indoor use to ensure a vivid picture, even in well-lit rooms.

Connectivity: Ensure the projector has multiple input options, such as HDMI, USB, and wireless capabilities to connect various devices, like laptops, streaming sticks, or gaming consoles.

Portability: Compact and lightweight projectors are easier to move and set up in different locations.

Sound: Built-in speakers are convenient, but check if the projector has audio output options to connect external speakers for a better sound experience.

Imam highlighted the importance of image clarity and quality. He encouraged paying special attention to this aspect, since low-resolution videos could put you off the entire experience: “Projectors with resolutions lower than 720p might result in a pixelated and less enjoyable viewing experience.”