How could mere technology, which is essentially plastic, chips and wires, have any style, you ask? Let’s take a short trip down memory lane and find out.

In the 1980s, for instance, beige keyboards were all the rage. The 1990s featured gray and black video game consoles – something PlayStation brought back for its 20th anniversary a few years ago. And at the turn of the millennium, the tech world levelled up with futuristic, see-through gadgets that had completely clear casings.

Now, over 20 years later, transparent technology is back. In this latest style revival, clear and translucent cases are sporting all sorts of everyday tech – from earbuds to game consoles and chargers.

1. Best Earbuds: Beats Studio Buds +

Pros

Deep bass and crisp highs

Excellent noise cancellation

Easy iOS integration and support for Google Fast Pair

Translucent charging case included

Cons

No EQ

No head tracking with spatial audio

Beats Studio Buds + doesn’t just look great, it sounds great, too. With powerful, balanced sound, these transparent earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC), high-quality calls, Apple and Android compatibility, and a whopping 36 hours of battery life, with a charging case that’s translucent, too. Three acoustic vents (on each bud) improve audio precision and relieve pressure, so they’re comfortable to wear all day long. Each bud also comes with a custom two-layer transducer that flexes to deliver cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion. The microphones on this device are three times larger than its predecessor, allowing you to make clear calls, no matter how noisy your environment. Reviewers say the spatial audio allows for truly immersive music, and the earbuds and their transparent charging case are always a talking point. But note that you cannot customise EQ here, and although there is spatial audio, it doesn’t come with head tracking.

2. Best Speaker: Harman Kardon Aura Studio 4 Bluetooth Speaker

Pros

Eye-catching transparent design

Animated lights that sync with music

Excellent sound quality

Pair with different smartphones simultaneously

Cons

No smart features or voice assistant

It may not be fully transparent, but like Harman Kardon’s bestselling SoundSticks, the Aura Studio 4 is a speaker system that combines spectacular looks with excellent sound. This speaker features a transparent, tinted dome and a dazzling array of LED lights that sits beneath a geometric surface. You can match one of its six animated themes to the beat of your music. Six outward-firing 40mm drivers set up a stereo sound that you cannot ignore, with deep bass and detailed highs at loud volumes. The device can be paired with more than one mobile phone, to create a diverse playlist. Some reviewers, however, say the lack of smart features is a glaring oversight – they would have appreciated a voice assistant and smart home support for a more complete experience.

3. Best Gaming Controller: PDP Afterglow Nintendo Switch Controller

Pros

Transparent shell with customisable LED lights

Dual programmable rear buttons

Motion controls

Long battery life and wireless range

Cons

Joysticks can develop drift, with use

If, as a kid, you used to own a Nintendo 64 controller that could light up, you’ll love PDP’s Afterglow. This wireless controller for Nintendo Switch comes with Prismatic LED lighting options – you can cycle through the rainbow of colours and set your favourite, or turn the lights off completely if you just want to enjoy its clear polycarbonate body and wonder at all the inner circuitry. The controller features dual programmable rear buttons and motion controls to optimise your gaming experience. A built-in rechargeable battery allows for a play time of over 20 hours, and a wireless range of up to 30 feet. Reviewers rave about this controller, with a few saying it’s the best Pro controller they’ve owned. Some, however, find that the left stick develops some drift after months of use.

4. Best Charger: Momax Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger

Pros

Slim, compact design

Strong magnetic attachment

Fast charging

In-built kickstand

Cons

Cannot fully charge a phone

You can see all the inner workings of Momax’s wireless charger, thanks to its transparent front panel. This slim portable charger is only 0.5 inches thick, and weighs 161g. You can use it like a battery pack and attach it to your iPhone or Android smartphone, or pull out its kickstand and leave your phone charging on the table. The 5,000mAh battery capacity is sufficient for quick charges, but reviewers say it’s not likely to charge your phone to 100 per cent. Still, its 15W fast charging, and its compatibility with all Qi-enabled devices, along with its form factor, make it a useful device to have on hand when your phone is running out of battery.

5. Best Wearable: Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Pros

Stylish design

Excellent audio quality for music and calls

Five-mic array for clear recording

Good video stabilisation

Livestreaming capabilities

Cons

Privacy issues

Livestreaming options are limited to Meta platforms

Ray-Ban and Meta joined hands last year to launch smart glasses, kickstarting a whole new generation of wearable smart tech. We chose the Wayfarer, in a transparent matte jeans colour, with dusty blue polarised lenses – perfect for summer. As you’d expect, the lenses offer advanced clarity, comfort and 100 per cent ultraviolet-A and ultraviolet-B protection, and they’re compatible with prescription lenses. But here’s the kicker. You can use the smart glasses’ 12MP camera and five-mic system to capture high-quality pictures and videos, which you can directly share on social media. Discrete open-ear speakers let you enjoy music and calls, and Meta AI is at the ready, when you want to ask a question or control features with your voice. In fact, you can do anything – from making calls to messaging on Whatsapp – hands-free, by using your voice. Reviewers are blown away by the futuristic technology in this stylish pair of sunglasses, but some comment about privacy and ethical issues, and others say there are limited options for livestreaming.

