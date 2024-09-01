Is your water bottle so important to you, it often feels like an extension of your arm? Or do you forget to hydrate all day, only to remember when thirst grips you at inconvenient moments?

Either way, you can’t go wrong with a well-constructed, reusable water bottle that matches your personal taste.

A quick look online reveals that there are no shortage of options for every kind of water drinker. Do you need a squeezable bottle for your daily runs? Maybe you’d prefer a gallon-sized vessel that you don’t have to refill every hour. Or perhaps a silicone-protected glass bottle that replicates the taste of drinking water right from a glass.

We did the research for you, by scouring through social trends, and speaking with people who selected their favourite water bottle after much trial and error. We considered various criteria, from the type of lid used in the bottle, which undoubtedly affects your drinking experience, to the volume of water the bottle holds, and the materials used in constructing it.

Pick your favourite with Amazon Prime and meet your hydration goals as early as tomorrow!

1. Best Overall: Hydro Flask

If you’re looking for a simple and reliable water bottle, Hydro Flask is the one to get. Ahmed Mustafa, a 33-year-old banker based in Sharjah, said various members of his family own a Hydro Flask: “I’ve had mine for more than four years and it looks exactly the same today as it did on the first day I bought it.” The insulated, double-walled, stainless-steel bottle has a powder-coated exterior and a plastic cap. The new Chug Cap, which covers a narrow chug spout that provides a convenient, controlled flow, is leakproof, and the bottle can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, or hot up to 12 hours. The bottle can be used with three different lids – the Chug Cap (included), Sport Cap and Flex Straw Cap – and both its lid and body are dishwasher-safe. With over 9,700 4.7-star reviews on Amazon, it’s a bestseller for its easy-grip, solid build, and versatile functionality.

2. Best for Sports: Takeya Actives Water Bottle B07NSQDLSL

The Japanese design of Takeya Actives’ water bottles will fit right in, whether at work, in the Metro, or at the gym. People who work out, especially, will appreciate this double-walled stainless-steel bottle’s spout lid. It comes with a twist-on flip cap and offers a controlled flow; it won’t splash water on you even if you’re drinking it while on the treadmill. A silicone rubber base prevents it from slipping or making noise on hard surfaces. Although the bottle comes in a range of sizes, Alia Nazir, a business management student based in Dubai, said she preferred the 22oz (650ml) bottle: “It’s not too big or too small, and it fits in my car’s cupholder and in my backpack’s side pocket perfectly.” However, do note that although Takeya Actives’ lid is dishwasher-safe, the brand recommends handwashing the body.

3. Best with Straw: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

There’s a reason why every other person you see seems to own a viral Stanley’s Quencher H2.0 – it’s likely the convenient straw in its FlowState lid. Samreen H., who works in digital marketing in Dubai, said she bought a Stanley Quencher when she realised she was not hydrating enough, and has since found that it has helped increase her water intake exponentially: “I just fill it up in the morning and don’t even realise I’ve had so much water by the end of the work day – it’s become a more natural process. The bottle makes it easier to drink water, especially because of the straw, which is easy to sip from.” There’s nothing to unscrew or flip open – just pick up the tumbler by its large handle, and sip. The double-wall vacuum insulation used here means drinks stay cold, iced or hot for hours. It’s dishwasher-safe, and while the top of the tumbler is wide, the narrow base fits in car cup holders perfectly. Fair warning though; it can get heavy.

4. Best for Versatility: Owala FreeSip

Another bottle that has seen a lot of hype over the past couple of years is Owala’s FreeSip double-wall insulated, stainless-steel bottle. The reason is its patented FreeSip spout, which gives you not just one, but two options for sipping. One opening allows you to suck water through a straw, while the other is a wide-mouth hole with an angled border that allows you to tilt it back for a satisfying swig. Those who have concerns with the Stanley Quencher straw being open to the elements, are happy with Owala’s protective push-to-open lid, which keeps the spout covered and clean. The convenient carry loop here also doubles as a lock. With over 33,800 4.7-star reviews, it’s well appreciated by users. Do note, though, that while it can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, it’s not safe for use with hot liquids.

5. Best Glass: Purifyou Premium Glass Water Bottle

If you prefer not drinking out of plastic or metal, opt for Purifyou Premium, which comes in a range of sizes. Its design features make it a functional bottle for daily use: the bottle has a metal-lined cap (rather than a plastic one), a small mouth that makes it easy to drink water without getting splashed, as well as a borosilicate glass body that resists thermal shock. This means you can remove it from a hot dishwasher, or fill it with ice-cold water, and it will resist shattering better than bottles made with soda-lime glass. No plastic touches the water in this bottle, a fact that many reviewers rave about, and the silicone sleeve around the bottle keeps it protected from drops or rough-handling. However, don’t expect this bottle to keep liquids cold (or hot), since it has no insulation.

6. Best Squeeze: Polar Bottle Breakaway

Made for and by cyclists, but useful for virtually anyone, Polar Bottle’s Breakaway squeeze bottles feature triple wall insulation, so liquids stay cooler for longer. The elegant shape of this bottle is designed with portability in mind – so you can slip it into your cycle’s bottle cage, your car’s cup holder, or backpack side pocket with ease. The Surge Cap maximises flow rate and self-seals to eliminate spills and splatter. It’s both spill-proof when open, and leakproof when closed. Reviewers appreciate that the insulation keeps water cold and refreshing, when they’re out on a ride. The bottles are dishwasher-safe and come in various sizes.

7. Best Large Capacity: BuildLife Water Bottle

This massive, 2.5-litre water bottle by BuildLife is your one-stop purchase for meeting daily hydration goals. Time markings and motivational quotes along one side remind you to drink, and drink frequently. Made with food-grade, environmentally friendly plastic, the bottle is BPA-free. The convenient lid supports two ways of drinking water – just flip the ‘chug lid’ and you get access to a spout, or open up the straw lid and sip directly. Reviewers say the sheer weight of the bottle stops it from getting knocked over accidentally. It also doesn’t have a peculiar smell, as in the case of many plastic bottles. However, it’s not dishwasher-safe, so make sure you give all of its parts a thorough wash every few days.

8. Best for Kids: YETI Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle

When buying a water bottle for your child, is your top priority to ensure it can withstand rough-handling? If so, YETI’s Rambler Jr. will stand up to the test. These water bottles have a thick steel construction that’s incredibly drop-resistant. The leak-proof, shatter-resistant straw cap is ideal for ‘impromptu rowdiness’, according to the brand, and all parts of the bottle are dishwasher-safe. Aditya Mehta, an IT consultant based in Dubai, said he bought two Rambler Jr. bottles for his 10-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter, and they’re still using it, two years on. He added: “There were so many colours to choose from, and the bottles feel strong and light to hold. They’re more expensive than other kids’ bottles, but I saw them as an investment, and they’re really paying off.” The bottles are available with a volume of 350ml, and come in over 18 different colours.