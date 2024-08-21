Oranges, lemons, grapefruit and yuzu… if those words bring a burst of tart, refreshing flavours to mind, only think what they could do in perfume form.

In cooking, citrus fruits can enhance a dish’s flavour profile – all it takes is a squeeze of lemon or a sprinkle of orange zest. But when it comes to citrus fragrances, these juicy, tangy fruits take centre stage. They’re bright, refreshing and energising, and often convey a sense of cleanliness – something that’s doubly appealing in sweltering summer months.

It’s likely why citrus perfumes are currently trending on TikTok’s #PerfumeTok and other social platforms. Versatile, and easy to pair with a variety of other fragrance families, like floral or woody notes, citrus scents are like a jolt to the senses – much like a flavourful mocktail by the beach.

Editor's tip Pick up your favourite skincare, hair care, perfumes, make-up and other beauty products while Amazon's Beauty Week sale is going on. You can also snag an extra 20 per cent off with the code 'BEAUTY'.



We picked the trendiest citrus scents of the season, based on high ratings and user reviews. Shop for your favourite one during Beauty Week, and become a Prime member to get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Ellis Brooklyn West

A perfume that’s an instant mood lifter, Ellis Brooklyn’s West is an ‘ode to chasing dreams and optimism’, according to the brand. It’s inspired by Los Angeles writers of the 1970s, who would burst forth with the energy of a brilliant new idea and develop a nuanced, exceptional story – much like the fragrance itself. Its top notes of blood orange, clementine, lemon and basil combine with a core of pear blossom, waterlily and ginger. As it dries down, notes of vetiver and amber kick in to add a fresh, herby base. Reviewers say they frequently get stopped by passersby, and asked what perfume they’re wearing. The scent is unique, light and fresh – perfect for summer.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh57.67 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Classic: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

One of the most beloved Chanel perfumes is its citrus-forward Coco Mademoiselle. It combines fresh mandarin orange, bergamot and orange blossom, with a floral bouquet of Turkish rose, ylang-ylang, mimosa and jasmine. At its base is white musk, vanilla, vetiver and patchouli. The end result is a light, soft and sensual fragrance that lasts all day. Modern, bold and strongly feminine, it’s a perfume that’s well suited to young women. Reviewers say they wear it for special occasions, and caution that a little goes a long way.

3. Best for Versatility: Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue

This Mediterranean inspired scent by Dolce & Gabbana combines the zesty freshness of citrus with delicate florals, ending with a stroll in warm woods. It has a complex scent profile, which is why many reviewers say it’s versatile enough to wear on different occasions – whether you’re going to work, walking around the park or socialising with friends at a restaurant. Its top notes comprise Sicilian lemon, cedar, bellflower and apple, leading to a heart of jasmine, bamboo and white rose. It finishes with base notes of musk, cedar and amber. Overall, it doesn’t just smell citrusy, it has a ‘citrus dessert’ kind of fragrance, with a musky or creamy accord that brings out its fruity tartness in a more refined way.

4. Best Lemon Scent: Maison Margiela Replica Under The Lemon Trees

Picture napping in the shade of a lemon tree, lulled by dappled sunlight, a soft breeze stirring the scent of citrus. That’s the sort of memory Maison Margiela’s Under The Lemon Trees aims to evoke, with its bright, sparkling perfume. Its top notes feature Kalamansi lime accord, from citrus trees that produce edible fruits in winter, along with petit grain and cardamom essence. The citrus gives way to the greener notes of coriander essence and green tea extract, and then leads to base notes of Virginian cedarwood and musk. Great for daily wear by both men and women, it’s clean, refreshing and long-lasting.

5. Best Unisex: Tom Ford Neroli Portofino

This subtle fragrance by Tom Ford instantly transports you to the sun-kissed coastline of the Italian Riviera. It opens with a citrus symphony of bergamot, mandarin orange and lemon, complemented by lavender, rosemary and myrtle. The scent trail then leads to its marquee ingredient, neroli, which has fresh, leafy undertones. Lavender and jasmine add a creamy, floral touch. As the perfume dries out, amber and angelica leave you in a warm, welcoming embrace. Both citrusy and floral, the perfume is well rounded, with neroli and rosemary giving it a spicy kick that appeals to men, as well. Reviewers also love the turquoise bottle colour, which is designed to capture the feel of Italian Riviera sea water.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best Luxury Scent: Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle

In another escape to the sunny Mediterranean, Aerin’s Mediterranean Honeysuckle combines luminous citrus scents with intoxicating floral notes. The fragrance features sweet honeysuckle and pink grapefruit, and is accompanied by Italian bergamot, lush gardenia, lily of the valley and sambac jasmine absolute. Overall, the combination of bright and fresh citrus notes with blended florals creates a distinct fragrance that evokes a carefree optimism and captures the spirit of adventure. Reviewers say the scent projects well and lasts for a long time.

7. Best Sweet Scent: Diptyque Oyédo

This citrus scent is likely to appeal to your early aughts sensibilities, especially if you’re chasing a candy-like fragrance profile. Diptyque’s Oyédo isn’t like the average citrus scent – it’s slightly creamy, and features notes of yuzu, raspberry and thyme. So, instead of heading to the Mediterranean, like you would with many other fragrances on our list, Oyédo inspires a trip to Japan’s ancient imperial city, Edo. Fizzy citrus takes centre stage in its top notes of mandarin orange, yuzu, lemon and lime, which then lead to middle notes of thyme and mint, offering a green-herbal kick. The prominent woody base notes tie it all together. Reviewers say it’s suitable for both men and women, although many comment it’s a truly unique scent that will appeal to you only if you’re looking for something different.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh57.54 for 12 months with select banks.