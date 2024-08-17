Finding the perfect gift for college students can be a daunting task. Their rapidly changing interests and priorities can leave you feeling overwhelmed, when it comes to choosing a gift that's trendy or useful (or both).

Well, don't worry. After speaking with several students and parents, we found that a clear trend emerged: Practical, stylish, and functional gifts reign supreme. Listing highly rated items, from essential tech to home comforts, our carefully curated guide can help you buy the perfect present for university students. Whether it's the tech-savvy freshman or the graduating senior, you'll find something to suit every student's needs and desires.

1. Best Pillow: Martian Dreams Hybrid Pillow

Life is hectic at university. After a long day, a student would likely just want to curl up with a blanket and a pillow. Amayra Singh, a graduate in Abu Dhabi, swears by her pillow and blanket, since she says it soothes her nerves. That's where the soft Martian Dreams Hybrid memory pillow comes in. It's a cosy choice for a student who wishes for optimal comfort and sleep quality. Combining the best of both worlds with its microfibre and shredded memory foam fill, this pillow offers customisable support and pressure relief. It has a unique combination of materials, including blue gel and hollow microfibre, which provides a firm feeling along with comfort. Moreover, the pillow's adjustable filling allows students to customise it to their preferred sleeping position. The bamboo rayon fabric is also micro-vented in a honeycomb pattern to promote greater air flow throughout the night, adding to the cooling effect of the gel memory foam.

2. Best Mini Fridge: Coolbaby Compact Minibar Electric Mini Fridge

Pros

Compact and stylish design

Energy-efficient

Versatile storage

Cons

Lack of freezing capabilities

As students cope with new schedules and timetables, they could do with a little midnight snack. Enter the Coolbaby UK Compact Minibar Electric Mini Fridge. Its compact size makes it ideal for dorm rooms, while its 40-litre capacity offers ample space for storing snacks, drinks, and even small meals. It's convenient, and students don't have to keep going to the kitchen to get something to eat. It is also energy efficient, so you'll help them save on bills. By providing a mini-fridge, you're offering students a touch of independence and convenience, making their dorm life more enjoyable. It's quiet too, so it won't disrupt a student's surroundings with noise.

3. Best Headphones: Soundcore by Anker Space Q45

Pros

Value for money

Noise-cancellation features

Comfortable design

Long battery life

Cons

Bulky design

Students can conquer their study grind with Soundcore by Anker Space Q45 headphones. This device isn't just a pair of headphones; it's a personal concentration pod. Students can immerse themselves in a world of undisturbed focus with powerful noise cancellation that shuts out distractions. From the crisp clarity of lectures to the rich tunes of a study playlist, the Space Q45 delivers exceptional audio quality. With an impressive 50-hour battery life, students can power through marathon study sessions without interruption. Comfort is key, and the Space Q45's memory foam ear cups ensure a perfect fit for hours of wear. So, with this useful audio gift, you can help them aim to elevate their study game and achieve academic excellence.

4. Best Microwave: Midea 25L Digital Solo Microwave Oven

Pros

Compact and efficient

User-friendly

Affordable

Cons

Power limitations

Imagine the freedom of enjoying warm, delicious meals without leaving your dorm room. A student's lifesaver, the Midea 25L Digital Solo Microwave Oven is more than just a kitchen appliance. It's a dorm room essential. With its compact design, it effortlessly fits into tight spaces, while its powerful 900W performance ensures quick and efficient meal preparation. From reheating leftovers to defrosting frozen foods, this microwave handles it all. Its user-friendly controls make it a breeze to operate, even for the least kitchen-savvy student. While it may not offer the versatility of a full-sized oven, its efficiency and convenience make it a top choice for students looking to save time and energy.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty of Dh18 and two-year warranty of Dh25.

5. Best Chair: Karo Filled Bean Bag Chair

When the hustle and bustle of university life gets to you, what better way to relax than on a bean bag chair? Its generous size (75 x 75 x 110cm) provides ample space to lounge, study, or simply unwind. In fact, Lucinda Merryton, a Dubai-based sales professional, bought it for her daughter. "Sometimes, a desk chair gets incredibly uncomfortable for her. So, we went and got this, and she is quite pleased with it," explains Merryton, adding that they have added a soft blanket just to enhance the comfort of the chair. It's quite versatile too: It can be used for seating, lounging, or even sleeping, making it a useful piece of furniture for dorm rooms or small apartments.

6. Best Eye Mask: Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

Late nights, early mornings? We've all been there. Well, don't worry, the Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask is here to calm the nerves. It is deeply beneficial for sleep-deprived students. Designed to mimic the feeling of a gentle hug, this innovative sleep mask uses gentle pressure to relax the mind and body. Unlike traditional sleep masks, the Nodpod's unique design eliminates pressure points, ensuring maximum comfort. Ideal for students battling insomnia or struggling to adjust to new sleep environments, the Nodpod offers a serene escape from distractions. Its light-blocking capabilities create a pitch-black environment, while its gentle pressure promotes relaxation and reduces anxiety. By investing in a Nodpod, students can significantly improve their sleep quality, leading to increased focus, productivity, and overall well-being.

7. Best for Note-Taking: La Lune Undated Goal Journal

It's easy to be overwhelmed at university. Classes, timetables, planning assignments, what gives? Well, to keep track of all that, you can buy a student the La Lune Undated Goal Journal, which can become their personal roadmap to achieving their academic and personal goals. Thelia Lin, a Dubai-based expat who graduated last year, says she cannot emphasise enough the importance of a planner. "You feel a sense of accomplishment," she says. And so, the Lune will help students well. Designed to inspire and organise, this journal helps empower students to stay focused and motivated. With its undated format, students have the flexibility to start their planning journey at any time. The journal's spacious layout encourages detailed note-taking, goal setting, and habit tracking. The elements provide a constant source of motivation, helping students stay positive and determined. Whether it's managing coursework, balancing extracurricular activities, or setting long-term aspirations, the La Lune Undated Goal Journal offers a resourceful outlet for students seeking to make the most of their university experience.

8. Best Power Bank: Anker 533 Power Bank

Pros

Fast charging for phones

Compact and portable

Dual outputs

Cons

Slow for laptop charging

Never let a dead battery derail their day. The Anker 533 PowerCore can be student's lifeline. With its rapid charging capabilities and compact design, it's the perfect on-the-go power solution. So, students don't need to worry about low battery anxiety as they effortlessly recharge their devices throughout the day. The power bank's generous 10,000mAh capacity ensures multiple charges, keeping them connected to lectures, assignments, and entertainment. Keep in mind that while it can provide some emergency charging for laptops with PD 3.0 support, the 30W output might not be enough to fully charge a laptop quickly. Nevertheless, the Anker 533 power bank is a lifesaver for students who need to stay connected and powered up throughout the day. Its compact size, fast charging capabilities, and reliable performance make it an essential tech companion for campus.

9. Best Electric Kettle: Feller Germany Retro 1.7L Kettle

College life is all about balancing studies and style, and kitchen appliances are no exception. It's useful, and you have fun operating it, as Bhavana Sharma, a Dubai-based university student says. The Feller Germany kettle is a stylish and functional addition to a dormitory, and its sleek, stainless-steel design, combined with its practical features, makes it a perfect fit for students and young professionals alike. So, they can start their day with a brewed cup of tea, made with precision. This two-in-one device allows students to effortlessly heat water to their desired temperature and then steep their tea. Quite convenient, vouches Sharma.

10. Best Snack Maker: The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper

A gift that can solve cravings for a quick and easy snack? The Original Hotpop Microwave Popcorn Popper is a student's best friend. This innovative popcorn maker transforms ordinary kernels into a fluffy, delicious treat in minutes. Its collapsible design makes storage a breeze, while its BPA-free silicone construction ensures safety and durability. Perfect for movie nights, study breaks, or simply satisfying those crunchy cravings, the Hotpop Popcorn Popper is a must-have for any student looking to add a touch of fun and flavour to their dorm room lifestyle.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty for Dh12 and two-year warranty for Dh17.

11. Best Camera: Polaroid Go Generation 2 Mini Instant Film Camera

College life is a whirlwind of unforgettable moments, and the Polaroid Go Generation 2 is a student's ticket to preserving them. This pocket-sized camera lets them instantly transform digital memories into tangible keepsakes. They can even use it to decorate their dorm room with snapshots of friends, adventures, and study breaks. With features like double exposure and a selfie mirror, students can unleash their creativity and capture their unique college experience. Plus, it's eco-friendly, made with 30 per cent recycled materials. So, help your loved one snap, print, and cherish those golden university days.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh23 and two-year extended warranty of Dh33.