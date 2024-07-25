In past summers, have you ever waited in a long queue at an amusement park, and passed by a misting fan for a quick cooldown? For many of us, it’s one of our favourite childhood memories, and for good reason!

The instant refresh from a quick spritz feels cooling and oh-so-satisfying, at the same time. It gets even better when you concentrate the mist and direct it to your face. Face misting provides the benefits of rehydrating your skin and adding vitality to your make-up after a long day.

We spoke with Dr Raja, a general practitioner with a special interest in dermatology, at Derma Aesthetics London, who explained how face mists can help in summer months, and what you should look for (and avoid) when buying. Scroll down to read what he said.

1. Best Overall: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Whether you’re using it under or over make-up, or simply for a boost of hydration, Tatcha’s Luminous Dewy Skin Mist is the way to go. Formulated with over 20 per cent botanical oils and humectants, the face mist also features a proprietary complex of Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid, which act as the ultimate moisture magnet for your skin. It’s infused with Hadasei-3 Anti-Ageing Complex, a trio of Japanese anti-aging superfoods – green tea, rice and algae – that restore youthful radiance. Squalane seals in moisture, while Japanese camellia oil maintains a strong skin barrier. Reviewers say they love how it re-energises their skin after a long day. Some even use it to detangle and add sheen to their children’s hair, since it’s made with natural, nourishing ingredients.

2. Best for Travel: Caudalie Grape Water Face Mist

Formulated with 100 per cent organic grape water, Caudalie’s face mist is rich in minerals, potassium, and moisturising polysaccharides, so it’s intensely hydrating and soothing. The antioxidant-packed face mist is made with vegan ingredients, and it’s suitable for even the most sensitive skin. This product has garnered thousands of 4.6-star ratings on Amazon, and is one of Dr Raja’s top recommendations. Reviewers say just one spritz goes a long way, and it doesn’t weigh down the skin or leave it oily. It comes in a 75ml container, so it’s perfect for travel.

3. Best Fog Mist: Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist

K-beauty veteran Glow Recipe’s facial mist captures the essence of the fog mist trend that’s been going viral on social media. Instead of droplets of moisture, the mist produced here is ultra-fine, almost like a haze that settles onto your face and soaks in much-needed moisture. Its formula is packed with hydrating ingredients: the amino acids and vitamins in watermelon provide intense hydration and prevent fine lines and wrinkles, while hibiscus AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids) gently exfoliate, decongest and tighten pores. Hyaluronic acid ties it all together, with its hydration boosting electrolytes. The end result is radiant, soft skin, with a subtle fruity scent that many reviewers appreciate.

4. Best Mist Toner: Dermalogica Agesmart Antioxidant Hydramist

For a refreshing facial mist that also tones the skin, consider Dermalogica’s popular Hydramist. The formula strengthens the skin’s barrier by creating an active antioxidant shield when it’s spritzed on. It helps fight free radical damage, and helps reduce the signs of ageing by enhancing collagen and elastin production. There are plenty of nourishing ingredients in this face mist: pea extract firms up the skin, while rose and clove extracts comfort and refresh, making it the ideal mist to keep on hand throughout the day. Reviewers especially find it to be the ideal mist for setting make-up.

5. Best Moisturising: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Face Mist

Hot, dry weather can make your skin feel parched. Enter Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Cream Mist. This unique face mist has two layers – a liquid water and a moisturising oil layer – that work together to instantly soothe and hydrate the skin. It’s formulated with the brand’s 5-Cera Complex, and also features fruit extracts and xylitol, which boost the skin’s ceramide production, even as they strengthen the skin’s barrier. Reviewers say the spray just skins into your skin, and absorbs quickly, leaving it feeling more moisturised than the average face mist.

6. Best for Antioxidants: Elemis Superfood Multi Mist

This refreshing four-in-one mist hydrates, tones, primes and sets make-up, with its potent formulation. Enriched with antioxidant-rich coconut water, rooibos tea and vegan kefir ferment, Elemis’ Superfood Multi Mist replenishes the skin’s essential moisture, and gives it a dewy glow. Reviewers say it has a distinct, refreshing scent as well – like something from a lush, green spa. Since it’s powered by vegan superfoods and pro-biotic technology, it’s something even people with sensitive skin can use, without any concerns.

7. Best for Redness: Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

A clean, refreshing facial spray that harnesses the power of anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredients, Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray helps reduce redness and skin irritation. It’s formulated with electrolysed water, sodium chloride and hypochlorous acid, which is naturally found in our bodies, to help soothe and nourish stressed skin. Reviewers with eczema and sunburns have also seen a positive effect with this face mist, and many have found their breakouts reducing with consistent use.

Why buy a face mist?

Today's face mists aren't just full of water. They're packed with nourshing, toning and hydrating ingredients. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Though not a necessary part of your skincare routine, face mists are ideal for on-the-go hydration, especially in the summer.

Dr Raja explained: “Face mists provide instant hydration, refresh your skin and can also set makeup. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin for hydration, vitamin C and green tea extract for antioxidants, and aloe vera and chamomile for soothing. You should avoid face mists with high alcohol content as they can be drying.”

Face mists work more like an essence than a toner, since their main purpose is to hydrate, rather than cleanse or balance the skin’s pH (an objective that toners achieve). But there are some face mists available that feature toning ingredients, like witch hazel or green tea. Most, however, will have formulations that focus on purely hydrating the skin, with ingredients like squalene and hyaluronic acid.

The best way to use a face mist is by holding the spray about 8 to 10 inches away from your face and spritzing two to three times. There’s no need to rub it in.

Dr Raja added: “You can apply face mists throughout the day to refresh and help hydrate your skin. It’s best to use them in the morning after cleansing and before moisturising, and then reapply during the day as needed. Face mists can also be used to set make-up. Usually, you can use face mists multiple times a day but should avoid overdoing it if your skin feels too hydrated or greasy.”

At the end of the day, though, face mists are just one way to ensure your skin is in optimal condition in the summer. Dr Raja shared other tips for managing your skincare routine in warmer weather:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and seek shade during peak daytime hours.

You can use a gentle exfoliator to remove any dead skin cells, but you should make sure that you don't over-exfoliate.

Incorporating a vitamin C serum in the morning can enhance your sunscreen's protection and provide additional antioxidant benefits.

Finally, opt for light and breathable make-up formulations that can help to prevent clogged pores and breakouts.