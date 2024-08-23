Exciting times ahead! With a new college semester ahead of you, you’re likely already planning and packing all your essentials, from electronics to stationery and textbooks.

Now that the academic items are out of the way, it’s well worth diving into your beauty bag and ensuring you have everything you need! After all, you’re going to be putting your best foot forward. When you have your favourite lip tint on, and your skin is all aglow thanks to an SPF-rich moisturiser, it’s a confidence booster that will see you through the toughest moments of your day.

When it comes to skincare, a specialist dermatologist previously explained that teenagers require three base products – a cleanser, moisturiser and a sunscreen. Once you have those essentials down, you can layer with your favourite make-up, and strut into the new semester looking and feeling great.

Editor's tip Pick up your favourite skincare, hair care, perfumes, make-up and other beauty products while Amazon's Beauty Week sale is going on. You can also snag an extra 20 per cent off with the code 'BEAUTY'.

If you’re unsure where to begin, we’ve got you covered. We scoured through TikTok’s #BeautyTok recommendations, and spoke with university students about which beauty items they cannot do without. Take advantage of Beauty Week discounts, and become an Amazon Prime member to have these products delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Primer: Dermalogica HydraBlur Primer

Before your make-up goes on, you need a reliable primer that doesn’t dry out your skin. For Erum Abdullah, a 19-year-old marketing student at American University of Dubai, Dermalogica’s HydraBlur is “the bomb”. She explained: “Both my mother and I use this primer, and love it. It’s light and long-lasting, and even though I have oily skin, it doesn’t make my face feel greasy. The coverage is just right.” The lightweight primer uses the brand’s proprietary H2ORelease Complex, and Abyssinian oil, to lock in hydration in a sustained-release way. Reviewers say it helps minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and those with oily skin find that it mattifies their skin, so there’s no question of greasiness. You can wear this before or after your moisturiser for optimal results.

2. Best Moisturiser: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

A #BeautyTok bestseller, and on everyone’s wishlist, Tatcha’s The Dewy Cream comes with over 3,400 4.6-star reviews on Amazon. This moisturiser is packed with antioxidant-rich Japanese purple rice, and a blend of botanical extracts and oils from ginseng, wild thyme and sweet marjoram. The end result is smooth, intensely hydrated skin that looks more radiant with use. Although ideal for dry skin, it’s also great for people with combination skin, especially if you prefer a face cream with a rich texture. On the downside, it’s by no means cheap. However, reviewers say a little goes a long way, and its deep hydration lasts all day long.

3. Best SPF Moisturiser: Neutrogena Hydro Boost City Shield Water Gel

If you’re looking for a facial cream that offers sun protection as you rush between classes at university, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost is the one to get. Tulsi Verghese, an 18-year-old business management student at the American University in Dubai, said: “Although I spray on sunscreen every day, I recently realised my face is completely unprotected. After much research, I opted for Neutrogena, and loved it. Its [sun protection factor] SPF 25 is great, and the cream’s gel base doesn’t feel heavy or leave any white cast.” The moisturiser also includes a complex of purified hyaluronic acid and an antioxidant-rich formula that helps fight daily aggressors and leaves the skin feeling moisturised. Reviewers say it’s lightweight and non-greasy, so it’s perfect under make-up.

4. Best Foundation: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops

What if your foundation could protect your skin? Drunk Elephant’s viral D-Bronzi Sunshine Drops seamlessly preps the skin with its blend of cocoa extract (a powerful antioxidant), peptides (which reduce the appearance of fine lines), and chronocyclin (which mimics the antioxidant benefits of vitamin D for more supple, radiant skin. The anti-pollution face serum also adds a protective barrier to boost the skin’s defence. Reviewers say it covers all their blemishes and spots, and gives them a glowing tan look, as if they’ve just returned from a vacation in the tropics.

5. Best Eyeliner: Kaja Wink Stamp

When you’re dealing with mid-terms, your social calendar, and well, your laundry, you’re likely always short of time. So don’t waste a second trying to perfect your winged eyeliner – Kaja will do it for you. This TikTok-trending Korean beauty pick is a double-ended wing stamp pen and accompanying liquid liner that can give you the perfect cat’s eye look in mere seconds. Just stamp, line and repeat. The eyeliner is smudge-proof and waterproof and lasts up to eight hours. The fact that it’s made with vegan ingredients, like avocado extract, is a bonus! Reviewers rave about how easy it is to use, and how long-lasting it is.

6. Best Blush: Glossier Cloud Paint

When you just want to add a little colour to your face, and feel reinvigorated, consider Glossier’s Cloud Paint. This cheek colour is easy to apply (just dab it on and tap it into the skin) and comes in a whole range of colours to suit your face. The buildable gel-cream blush looks natural and is just sheer enough to blend and layer without going overboard. We selected the colour ‘Puff’, a cool pink, but there are many other cool and warm tones to choose from. Reviewers say a tube lasts them for months, and it’s small enough to fit into their purses for a quick glow up.

7. Best Lip Gloss: Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly

This lip gloss is on trend lists for good reason. With the shine of a gloss and the sheer colour of a balm, Tower 28’s lip jelly is a must-have for your purse or pocket. It’s formulated with vegan ingredients that contain vitamins A and E, and promote cell repair and regeneration. The lip jelly also features a unique blend of five nourishing oils, from apricot and avocado to raspberry and more. Its ultra-conditioning formula soothes and protects the lips, and adds a subtle colour that makes you feel vibrant and ready to seize the day. Aya Yasin, a 20-year-old law student based in Toronto, Canada, says she’s bought multiple Tower 28 lip jellies, in a variety of colours, and always has them positioned in various handbags, ready to use when she’s out and about.

8. Best Lip Stain: Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint

Another K-beauty bestseller, Peripera’s lip tints are bold, bright and much more out there than Tower 28’s lip jelly. This product uses high-intensity colour pigments that naturally stain your lips – they go on smoothly and last all day. Reviewers say that despite its rich colour and consistently, it feels lightweight on the lips, with no sticky or clumpy residue. Use the precision applicator to shape and line your lips, and select from dozens of colours. Do note that these lip tints have a matte finish, so if your lips tend to be dry, it’s best to hydrate them with a balm before you apply this product.

9. Best Sunscreen: Innisfree Daily UV Defence Sunscreen (SPF 36)

Whether you’re wearing make-up or not, don’t forget to apply sunscreen. It’s never too early to start using SPF, and innisfree’s water-based SPF 36 sunscreen is a good place to begin. It delivers invisible sun protection with reef-safe ingredients that leave no white cast. The formula is infused with a blend of green tea, which soothes and hydates the skin; cica, which reduces visible signs of irritation and redness; and sunflower seed oil, which delivers lightweight moisture and protection. Suitable for all skin types, it’s comes in a useful travel-sized tube – perfect for slipping into your purse or backpack.