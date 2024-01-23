Simply basking in red light can heal your skin from within. Light-emitting diode (LED) therapy got its stardom moment in space research, and, today, it's a staple treatment in most dermatology offices. Thanks to how safe and non-invasive it is, we can bring red light therapy (RLT) home to reap its multiple skin benefits.

Out of all colours, the red wavelength sinks deeper into the skin to help with collagen production, inflammation - especially if you suffer from psoriasis and eczema - self-repair, oxygen formation and so much more. Pair red light with your regular skincare routine, and you've hit the jackpot for long-lasting results.

Still sceptical? We reached out to skin experts and asked them about red light benefits, who it is for and the correct way to apply RLT at home. Find what they had to say below, once you're done browsing our picks of the best-rated red light therapy devices from Amazon. Get a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery, and a discount on some of these items during Beauty Week.

1. Best Overall: Project E Beauty LED Face Mask

Pros

Has seven colours of light therapy, including red

Targets a wide range of skin concerns

Uses 150 LED bulbs

Brightness can be controlled

Cons

Uncomfortable for some due to its weight

LED masks are the easiest way to apply concentrated red light exposure to the face, unlike handheld devices that have to be placed manually. Just strap it on and resume your TV show in bed. Your best bet is this highly-rated light therapy mask by Project E Beauty, which comes with seven LED colours, including a red 630nm wavelength. The mask uses 150 UV-free, non-thermal bulbs to activate the skin's photoreceptors for building collagen and improving elasticity. You can also take advantage of the other six colours, like blue for sebum control and yellow for blemishes, bringing you more value for your money. Reviewers with acne-prone skin and uneven complexion sing praises of this mask. They also notice how it calms their skin after beauty procedures, but one common con is that it's a heavy device that can make the area around the eyes uncomfortable.

2. Best Handheld Device: TheraFace PRO

Pros

Compact, palm-sized device

Features LED light therapy, percussive massage, microcurrent and cleansing

Carries red, blue and infrared lights

Lights dim automatically when pulled back from the face

Cons

Expensive

If you're a fitness enthusiast, chances are that you're familiar with Therabody's range of top-notch devices. From the makers of the popular Theragun comes the Theraface Pro tool, a palm-sized facial therapy device that's capable of delivering six functions via different attachments. It carries out RLT using ring light attachments of colours red and blue, along with infrared light. So, as you target ageing and acne, you can also whip out this device to improve elasticity with microcurrents, relieve headaches and facial tension with percussive heads, and remove make-up with the cleansing ring. The best part is that RLT can work in combination with a percussive massage on the Theraface, which many reviewers point out. Buyers also say that the quality of the device is undisputed, and they use it to depuff their face in the mornings, massage away sagging skin under the chin and tackle hormonal acne.

3. Best for Facials: Foreo UFO 2

Pros

Performs different facial functions, from depuffing with cold therapy to stimulating collagen with red light

Helps absorb skincare products better

Create routines on the app

Temperature control

Long battery life

Cons

Bluetooth connection can fall

For the complete facial kit, get the all-popular Foreo UFO 2 multi-purpose device. It's a small beauty tool that fits in your hand easily and comes with different functions - warming, cooling, T-Sonic massage and LED light therapy. This tiny device can treat your skin with the full LED light spectrum, so you can start with red light therapy and, then, go in with the heat feature to open up pores for the rest of your skincare. The Foreo app lets you create your own sequence and control the temperature for a tailor-made facial spa experience. With consistent use, reviewers see impressive results, and find it especially helpful for speeding up skincare routines. Many say that their skin is more hydrated and relaxed than before.

4. Best for Face and Neck: GLO24K Red Light Skin Rejuvenation Beauty Device

Pros

Three LED colours - red, blue and green

Massages with slight warmth and vibration

Curved head slides over the face and down the neck easily

Good battery life

Cons

Might not be as intensive

This handheld beauty tool is designed for the face and the neck, targeting turkey neck, fine lines and sagging skin, thanks to its curved head. The GLO24K device lets you choose between three LED lights, red, blue and green, in combination with thermal therapy and vibration for triple action. The result is long-term age-defying effects. GLO24K advises applying a small amount of your favourite cream and massaging it in till its fully absorbed before using the device. Do note that it only carries six LED bulbs so the intensity could be lower than other devices. Buyers enjoy the massage they get, with many commenting on how their skin seems plump and tight, even those in their 50s.

5. Best for Acne: Solawave Bye Acne Spot Treatment

Pros

FDA-cleared device

Spot-treat new pimples and acne scars

Combines red and blue wavelengths

Pre-programmed for three minutes of treatment

Only weighs 20 grams

Cons

Price is higher than the original value

Do you suffer from painful zits? Zap them quickly with Bye Acne, a spot-treatment LED device by Solawave that's FDA-cleared. Its triangular head emits red (630nm) and blue (415nm) lights in combination to soothe an inflamed mild-to-moderate pimple and reduce sebum production. Red light therapy here will also brighten any post-acne hyperpigmentation left behind. You don't need to set up the device - just turn it on and let the pre-programmed three-minute treatment run its course. The Bye Acne tool only weighs 20 grams, too, so it's going to be easier to hold it up as you go about your day. Solawave also recommends applying the light before using pimple patches. Some buyers found their pimples smaller and flatter after each use with consistent application. They love its portable size and straightforward operation.

6. Best for Entire Body: Bestqool X60 Red Light Therapy Device

Pros

Offers deeper penetration with infrared light, besides red light

Covers more surface area

Powerful LED bulbs

Can be hung on the wall

Cons

Has a smell

Enjoy full-body benefits with Bestqool's red light grid. The device combines clinically proven wavelengths of red (660nm) and near-infrared (850nm) lights for optimal results. It's so bright and powerful that 10 minutes of treatment with the Bestqool X60 equals 20 minutes of other devices. Sit down with a copy of your favourite book, while the device works to increase collagen production all over the body and even aid in muscle recovery. The beam angle is 60 degrees but the panel can also be hung on a wall to spread the treatment area. The benefits are various, with reviewers attesting to youthful skin, better sleep, muscle recovery and fading aches.

What does red light therapy do for the skin?

Red light therapy (RLT) is one of the many wavelengths used to treat skin diseases, along with blue light. Image Credit: Shutterstock

When scientists at Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) were studying red and blue lights to grow plants in space, they noticed that the abrasions on their hands were healing faster.

Red light therapy is one of the many wavelengths used to treat skin conditions, and it's also the most common. Red is for all skin types, whether you're dealing with fine lines, acne, eczema, rosacea or psoriasis.

"It's a low-energy wavelength that deeply penetrates the skin, 5 to 10mm, and in doing so, improves collagen production, fine lines, inflammation, elasticity and skin conditions like acne and eczema. Red light therapy was introduced by NASA's research programme but now it's a convenient skin tool in beauty," said Sidra Bilal Zia, a laser technician in the aesthetics department at Medcare Medical Centre, Dubai.

Once the wavelengths seep into the skin, they target something called the mitochondria of the cells, the energy factory of our cells. "This makes the cells repair themselves and become healthier, while stimulating new cell growth," explained Dr Khalid Shukri, a physician in anti-ageing and regenerative medicine at the Dubai-based holistic medical centre Wellth.

Naturally, as red light boosts cell immunity, it rejuvenates the skin for a more youthful appearance. Zia adds that it's the safest anti-ageing tool available to us at present. Besides anti-ageing benefits, Dr Shukri tells us that LED therapy detoxifies the body, improves microcirculation (circulation in the smallest blood vessels), helps us sleep better and is even good for the heart!

How do I incorportate red light therapy into my skincare routine?

Let your skin bathe in red light for 15 to 30 minutes. Once you're done with a session, follow up with your creams and serums as usual. Image Credit: Shutterstock

It's important to know that most at-home RLT devices stick to red light, while clinics professionally deal with another type - the near-infrared light. According to both experts, infrared is more powerful and goes deeper into the skin with better stimulation, which is why the pros handle it.

Low-intensive wavelengths are safe to use on the daily. We can put our red light therapy masks, wands and facial devices to use every day, says Zia, as long as the light is applied correctly.

"Use the device on clean skin with no product on, so that you're not clogging your pores. This way, the wavelength is going into the skin and actually being absorbed. You can do it at any time of the day, there's no hard and fast rule. People can watch TV with LED masks today," advised Zia.

Let your skin bathe in red light for 15 to 30 minutes, and if you have access to an infrared device as well, then Dr Shukri advises splitting treatment time between both types of light. It's also best to avoid RLT use with new products you've recently introduced into your skincare or make-up routines. Once you're done with a session, follow up with your creams and serums as usual.

When can you expect to see results? Good things take time. "You'll reap the benefits in the long run. But even after a single session, my clients' skin looks more rejuvenated. It's a good skin regime for maintenance, as we get older," said Zia.