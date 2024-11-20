Dubai: Adventure, camaraderie and, ultimately, the most serene landscape. The UAE’s desert has become the background of many friendships being forged, as off-roading enthusiasts have built a strong community.

Multiple off-roading clubs and online groups in the UAE have been created over the years and are a great place for people to learn, if they own a 4x4 vehicle, but do not know how to drive in the desert.

Most clubs offer opportunities to join drives that are promoted through their social media or Whatsapp channels, but these thrill-seekers aren't just chasing adrenaline; they're forging deep bonds, developing valuable skills, and experiencing the tranquility of the desert, all while leaving only tyre tracks behind.

For Don Rex C. Gabriel, an IT professional living in the UAE since 2006, a small music gig in 2016 paved the way to countless desert adventures.

James Martinez/Gulf News

“I was invited to play at an event, it was a party in the desert. That’s where I found the beauty of the desert. I joined an off-roading group and I still remember the feeling I had when I went into the desert for the first time. It really made me feel at peace. You can dip your toes and feet in the sand, it’s just such a nice feeling. I take my family with me as well, and we even started a family vlog of all our adventures,” he said.

I joined an off-roading group and I still remember the feeling I had when I went into the desert for the first time. It really made me feel at peace. - Don Rex C. Gabriel

While he has been off-roading for many years, he is now a marshal in a recently founded group - Filipino Off-roaders United.

Gabriel at the 'Pink Rock' in Sharjah, a spot popular for commercial dune bashing. Image Credit: Supplied

Arjiel Flores Guevarra, a senior IT auditor, co-founded the group two years ago with his friend, to create a space for off-roaders that was more aligned with his approach and values.

“Different groups have different flavours and I decided to create my preferred type of environment, which is more inclined to not only teaching off-roading skills but at the same time also trying to create and mould character. The challenges that you face during drives bring out the confidence in drivers and builds their character, not just their skills,” Guevarra said.

As a child, Arjiel was always fond of driving, and learnt the ropes of driving in rural Philippines quite early in life. Today, the dunes provide the perfect landscape for him to fine tune his driving skills, as well as his leadership skills and patience.

Guevarra briefing the group before a drive. Image Credit: Supplied

“There is this yearly challenge in the UAE, called the ‘Rahal desert challenge’, and the first time I joined the event, it was in the Liwa desert, where we had to drive deep into the Empty Quarter. Our group entered two teams in the challenge, and I was the team captain for one of them. The total drive is 150km, which we have to cover in two days, and you are only allowed to drive during daytime,” he said.

Throughout the drive, there were multiple challenges, from an accident in the other team, which cost them time to complete the recovery, and a vehicle breakdown in his own team, but he was able to finish the challenge with three vehicles in the group on the finish line.

“The adrenaline and mental strength you need to steer the two other drivers behind you, bringing them safely to the camp site … that is an accomplishment in itself, you don’t have to win the challenge. Initially, my mindset was to win the challenge, but now I try to teach the other drivers that these drives are not a Formula 1 challenge, this is not a rally. These are mature events, where a lot of factors come into play. I want the guys to understand that it is the experience that you get and the values that you learn, which are the most valuable thing that you will be able to get from these experiences,” he said.

I want the guys to understand that it is the experience that you get and the values that you learn, which are the most valuable thing that you will be able to get from these experiences - Arjiel Flores Guevarra

Freedom

Sean Edison Talag, a 26-year-old media professional, seems to have learnt this lesson early. As a ‘newbie’ driver, who has only gone on five drives so far, his motivation to join an off-roading group was simple – to get great shots of the UAE’s desert.

“Since I am a photographer and content creator, I always dreamed of going off road to shoot in the desert. I grew up in Dubai, and I really wanted to explore the desert. It is also a great way to find peace and calmness, and it a stress reliever from our daily routine. I am hoping that once I am a professional, I can bring my family to the desert with me,” he said.

Another off-roader, Victor Raymond Arriola, who has gone on almost 30 drives, said that off-roading is a ‘must-do’ for anyone who identifies as an outdoors person.

There is brotherhood and camaraderie. Everyone will help you, they are willing to pay it forward, since all of us learnt off-roading without paying anything. - Victor Raymond Arriola