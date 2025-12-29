7 winter skincare sets perfect for a calm, wellness-focused start to 2026 in the UAE

Combat dry winter skin with these essential skincare kits
New year, same dry winter skin—unless you do something about it. Enter: winter skincare sets that don’t just moisturise—they sooth every flaky patch. Whether you’re recovering from holiday indulgence, late nights, or just the desert air doing its thing, these curated sets are your ticket to calm, wellness-focused 2026 vibes. This means rich creams, serums that glow from within, masks that feel like mini spa sessions, and all the little luxuries your skin needs. Gift it to yourself—you’ve earned it, trust us.
The Beauty & The Bee Body Butter is an ideal gift for...you. And why not? Rich, buttery and calming, this organic blend of beeswax and essential oils goes to work deeply hydrating even the driest skin — elbows, knees, heels, winter-ravaged everything.
The full-size 250ml is for everyday use. It melts in, locks moisture down, and leaves your skin feeling soft and calm. It's comforting, and is the skincare equivalent of choosing peace in the new year.
The Avocado Skin Care Set is an all-in-one routine designed for anyone looking to simplify their skincare without compromising on results. With 11 essential products in one set, it takes the guesswork out of building a balanced daily regimen — making it an ideal gift to yourself or someone just starting their skincare journey.
Powered by avocado-based ingredients known for their nourishing and moisturizing properties, this kit focuses on hydration, skin comfort, and everyday care. Inside, you’ll find everything needed for a complete routine: a facial cleanser to gently remove impurities, a toner to prep the skin, a face serum and cream for targeted hydration, an eye cream for delicate areas, a moisturising lotion, and facial masks for weekly skin recovery.
The formulas are designed to support skin softness and moisture retention, making the set especially suitable for normal to dry or tired skin. It’s also gender-neutral, practical, and ideal for those who value convenience — whether at home or while travelling.
The goPure Power Serum Trio Set is a well-rounded treatment set designed to target some of the most common skin goals — brightness, hydration, and visible firmness — without overwhelming your routine.
The Radiant Vitamin C Serum helps boost glow and improve the appearance of uneven tone, supporting brighter, healthier-looking skin over time. The Hyaluronic Acid Serum focuses on deep hydration, helping the skin retain moisture and appear plumper and smoother. Completing the trio is the Bakuchiol and Retinol Serum, which supports skin renewal and firmness while balancing effectiveness with a gentler approach, making it suitable for those easing into retinol use.
What makes this set especially appealing is its flexibility — each serum can be used alone or layered into a simple AM/PM routine, allowing you to customise care based on your skin’s needs. Suitable for both beginners and more experienced skincare users, it’s an effective way to introduce targeted treatments without committing to a complicated regimen.
For anyone looking to start the new year with a focused, results-driven skincare routine, this trio offers a practical and well-balanced approach to long-term skin health.
The Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Intense serum is a powerful hydration booster that delivers noticeable moisture where your skin needs it most. Formulated with multi-weight hyaluronic acid, it works at different layers of the skin to help draw in and retain water, supporting a smoother, plumper, and more comfortable complexion.
What sets this serum apart is its blend of hyaluronic acid of varying molecular sizes — meaning it helps hydrate both surface and deeper layers of the skin — and Vitamin B5, which supports the skin’s natural barrier and improves moisture retention. This combination makes it especially effective for normal to dry skin types, or anyone who feels their skin looks tired, tight, or dull.
Lightweight and quick to absorb, it fits seamlessly into both morning and evening routines (follow with your moisturiser and SPF in the morning). Whether you’re committed to a structured skincare ritual or just want a simple yet impactful step, this serum delivers hydration that feels both immediate and long-lasting.
The Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask is a targeted treatment designed to refresh and brighten the complexion in just one use. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, this mask combines antioxidant support with deep-cleansing clay to help clarify pores, improve uneven tone, and support a brighter, more balanced appearance.
Vitamin C is well known for its ability to help reduce the look of dark spots and post-blemish discolouration, while turmeric brings natural calming and anti-inflammatory properties — a combination that’s particularly useful for addressing texture concerns and dullness. The clay base works to gently draw out impurities and excess oil, making it a good choice for those who want a mask that both cleans deeply and supports a clearer, more even tone.
Designed for a quick 10-minute treatment, this mask fits easily into busy routines and is ideal for anyone looking to give their skin a visible refresh without a lot of fuss. It’s a versatile option for most skin types (especially combination to oily), and a particularly strong pick if uneven tone, post-blemish marks, or texture are your main concerns.
As a self-gift, it’s a simple way to add a spa-like moment to your routine and support a brighter, more confident complexion. As a gift idea, it offers noticeable benefits and an easy, enjoyable application that feels purposeful rather than last-minute.
The 111SKIN Y Theorem Bio Cellulose Facial Mask is a premium treatment mask designed to support skin repair, restoration, and rejuvenation. Made with bio-cellulose — a naturally derived, fine material that clings closely to the skin — these masks help deliver active ingredients more effectively and create a cooling, soothing experience that feels like a mini spa session at home.
Each mask in this set of five works to hydrate, calm, and refresh the complexion, making it especially useful after periods of stress, environmental exposure, or whenever your skin needs a restorative boost. The formulation targets signs of fatigue and dehydration, helping to make the skin look smoother, more resilient, and visibly revitalised.
What sets this mask apart is the intimate fit and efficient delivery system of bio-cellulose, which enhances absorption and leaves skin feeling plumped and comforted without heaviness. It’s suitable for most skin types, particularly those looking for hydration, recovery, and a smoother, more refreshed finish.
The COLLEEN ROTHSCHILD Illuminating Tinted Eye Cream is a multifunctional eye treatment that brightens, nourishes, and conceals — all in one lightweight formula. Designed to target common under-eye concerns like dullness and dark circles, it blends skincare benefits with a touch of cosmetic coverage, making it perfect for those who want visible results without extra steps.
This eye cream combines hyaluronic acid for hydration, caffeine to help refresh tired-looking eyes, and peptides to support skin resilience. The addition of pear-infused, pearlized pigments adds an instant brightening effect, so you’ll notice a more awake and lifted look right after application.
As it’s tinted, it works beautifully under makeup or on its own, subtly evening out tone while you go about your day. The texture is smooth and comfortable, suitable for daily use, and gentle enough for one of the most delicate areas of the face.
The SK-II Youth Essentials Skincare Kit is a classic, high-performance set designed to support a more youthful, radiant complexion. This three-piece collection brings together some of SK-II’s most iconic products — a Facial Cleanser, Facial Treatment Essence (often called “Facial Extract”), and SKIN POWER Cream — to create a straightforward yet effective anti-ageing routine.
At the heart of this kit is SK-II’s signature Pitera™, a bio-ingredient rich in vitamins, amino acids, and minerals that helps promote natural skin renewal. The Facial Treatment Essence is especially known for refining texture, enhancing radiance, and improving clarity with consistent use. Complementing this, the Facial Cleanser gently removes impurities without stripping moisture, preparing skin to absorb the active ingredients that follow. The SKIN POWER Cream then locks in hydration while supporting elasticity, helping to reduce the visible appearance of fine lines and uneven texture.
Together, these steps work to improve skin’s overall tone and resilience, making the set especially appealing for anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine with proven anti-ageing support. While it offers targeted benefits, the simplicity of the three-step system makes it approachable for both skincare beginners and experienced users alike.
