7 winter skincare sets perfect for a calm, wellness-focused start to 2026 in the UAE

New year, same dry winter skin —unless you do something about it. Enter: winter skincare sets that don’t just moisturise—they sooth every flaky patch. Whether you’re recovering from holiday indulgence, late nights, or just the desert air doing its thing, these curated sets are your ticket to calm, wellness-focused 2026 vibes. This means rich creams, serums that glow from within, masks that feel like mini spa sessions, and all the little luxuries your skin needs. Gift it to yourself—you’ve earned it, trust us.

The full-size 250ml is for everyday use. It melts in, locks moisture down, and leaves your skin feeling soft and calm. It's comforting, and is the skincare equivalent of choosing peace in the new year.

The Beauty & The Bee Body Butter is an ideal gift for...you. And why not? Rich, buttery and calming, this organic blend of beeswax and essential oils goes to work deeply hydrating even the driest skin — elbows, knees, heels, winter-ravaged everything.

The formulas are designed to support skin softness and moisture retention, making the set especially suitable for normal to dry or tired skin. It’s also gender-neutral, practical, and ideal for those who value convenience — whether at home or while travelling.

Powered by avocado-based ingredients known for their nourishing and moisturizing properties, this kit focuses on hydration, skin comfort, and everyday care. Inside, you’ll find everything needed for a complete routine: a facial cleanser to gently remove impurities, a toner to prep the skin, a face serum and cream for targeted hydration, an eye cream for delicate areas, a moisturising lotion, and facial masks for weekly skin recovery.

The Avocado Skin Care Set is an all-in-one routine designed for anyone looking to simplify their skincare without compromising on results. With 11 essential products in one set, it takes the guesswork out of building a balanced daily regimen — making it an ideal gift to yourself or someone just starting their skincare journey.

For anyone looking to start the new year with a focused, results-driven skincare routine, this trio offers a practical and well-balanced approach to long-term skin health.

What makes this set especially appealing is its flexibility — each serum can be used alone or layered into a simple AM/PM routine, allowing you to customise care based on your skin’s needs. Suitable for both beginners and more experienced skincare users, it’s an effective way to introduce targeted treatments without committing to a complicated regimen.

The Radiant Vitamin C Serum helps boost glow and improve the appearance of uneven tone, supporting brighter, healthier-looking skin over time. The Hyaluronic Acid Serum focuses on deep hydration, helping the skin retain moisture and appear plumper and smoother. Completing the trio is the Bakuchiol and Retinol Serum, which supports skin renewal and firmness while balancing effectiveness with a gentler approach, making it suitable for those easing into retinol use.

The goPure Power Serum Trio Set is a well-rounded treatment set designed to target some of the most common skin goals — brightness, hydration, and visible firmness — without overwhelming your routine.

Lightweight and quick to absorb, it fits seamlessly into both morning and evening routines (follow with your moisturiser and SPF in the morning). Whether you’re committed to a structured skincare ritual or just want a simple yet impactful step, this serum delivers hydration that feels both immediate and long-lasting.

What sets this serum apart is its blend of hyaluronic acid of varying molecular sizes — meaning it helps hydrate both surface and deeper layers of the skin — and Vitamin B5, which supports the skin’s natural barrier and improves moisture retention. This combination makes it especially effective for normal to dry skin types, or anyone who feels their skin looks tired, tight, or dull.

The Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Intense serum is a powerful hydration booster that delivers noticeable moisture where your skin needs it most. Formulated with multi-weight hyaluronic acid, it works at different layers of the skin to help draw in and retain water, supporting a smoother, plumper, and more comfortable complexion.

The Gleamin Vitamin C Clay Mask is a targeted treatment designed to refresh and brighten the complexion in just one use. Formulated with vitamin C and turmeric, this mask combines antioxidant support with deep-cleansing clay to help clarify pores, improve uneven tone, and support a brighter, more balanced appearance.

Vitamin C is well known for its ability to help reduce the look of dark spots and post-blemish discolouration, while turmeric brings natural calming and anti-inflammatory properties — a combination that’s particularly useful for addressing texture concerns and dullness. The clay base works to gently draw out impurities and excess oil, making it a good choice for those who want a mask that both cleans deeply and supports a clearer, more even tone.

Designed for a quick 10-minute treatment, this mask fits easily into busy routines and is ideal for anyone looking to give their skin a visible refresh without a lot of fuss. It’s a versatile option for most skin types (especially combination to oily), and a particularly strong pick if uneven tone, post-blemish marks, or texture are your main concerns.