Caramel crush: 5 hair trends that go from sweet toffee to rich espresso, which one's your vibe?

Buttery toast is a thing. It’s about the colours, think the warmth of Fall and creamy, lemony hues, going into the fudgy, toffee tones of the ‘Latte’ looks that we see also. The colour adds warmth and richness to your overall look. As it has variations, it’s easy to find the exact shade of butterscotch family that suits you. For hair that is already light in colour, gloss is the easiest way to achieve a butterscotch look. However, if you have darker hair, you might need to lighten or dye to a lighter colour before adding the highlights. You can thank Hailey Bieber for this.