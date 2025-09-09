Caramel crush: 5 hair trends that go from sweet toffee to rich espresso, which one's your vibe?

If you want your hair to double as a statement piece, burnt caramel it is
It sounds delicious and honestly, your hair should look just as good as it would taste. Hair trends named after desserts are here to stay, and after a year of strawberry summers and butterscotch vibes, caramel is officially having its moment.
The truth is, the caramel shades hit the sweet spot between brunette and blonde, which means they work for almost everyone. Too blonde and you risk looking washed out when the weather cools. Too dark and you miss out on that glow. Caramel is the warm, balanced in-between that flatters your skin tone, plays well with cozy fall outfits, and looks equally good in soft waves.
And, you can thank celebrities for this: There’s Jennifer Lopez with honey-caramel waves, or Hailey Bieber’s latte highlights. And we have Zendaya, with a molten brunette with caramel ribbons.
That’s the best thing about caramel hair: It’s customisable, like ordering your coffee exactly how you like it.
Nobody quite owns classic caramel like Sofia Vergara. Her use of caramel is that perfect ‘Goldilocks’ shade: not too blonde, not too dark, just warm enough to glow on every skin tone. With a medium brunette base and golden highlights framing the face, it adds dimension, radiance, and effortless glamour.
Getting the look right is all about balance. As Inki Style explains, Ask your colourist for soft, face-framing caramel highlights that blend into mid-lengths and ends, and keep the tone warm, not brassy. Maintenance is key: weekly masks, occasional glossing, and heat protection keep strands shiny and healthy.
You can thank Jennifer Lopez for this one! Sunnier and a touch sweeter, honey caramel is the go-to for anyone who wants to keep summer alive in their strands. It’s especially flattering on warm or olive undertones, adding instant radiance. Pair it with glossy waves and you’ve basically bottled sunshine, as Dubai-based hair stylist and makeup artist Ruma Singh explains.
Buttery toast is a thing. It’s about the colours, think the warmth of Fall and creamy, lemony hues, going into the fudgy, toffee tones of the ‘Latte’ looks that we see also. The colour adds warmth and richness to your overall look. As it has variations, it’s easy to find the exact shade of butterscotch family that suits you. For hair that is already light in colour, gloss is the easiest way to achieve a butterscotch look. However, if you have darker hair, you might need to lighten or dye to a lighter colour before adding the highlights. You can thank Hailey Bieber for this.
Dark roast but make it caramel. This is the edgy cousin of the bunch: Rich brunette base, kissed with warm caramel highlights. It’s sultry, it’s chic, and it’s the perfect entry point if you’re a darker brunette who doesn’t want to go too light.
Spicy, fiery, and fall personified.
It’s not for the faint of heart, but if you want your hair to double as a statement piece, burnt caramel is it, Singh adds.
Whisper-thin caramel and ash-blonde streaks light up Camila Cabello’s chestnut brown base, giving her hair instant oomph. Sleek, subtle highlights add dimension and body, making thick locks look even fuller and giving fine-to-medium hair a much-needed boost.
Bella Hadid’s grown-out glow drifts from rich chocolate brown to buttery caramel, landing in sun-kissed honey blonde perfection. As told to Inki Style, hairstylist Jenna Perry keeps every shade flawless (and her strands happy) with a little Olaplex magic—No.1 and No.2, of course.
Start with a consultation: figure out your base, undertone, and desired warmth.
Highlight strategically: Face-framing and mid-lengths add dimension without looking chunky.
Keep it healthy: Weekly masks, glossing, and heat protection are non-negotiable.
Embrace the glow: Caramel looks best with soft waves, sleek strands, or tousled texture.
