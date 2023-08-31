What is the latte trend?

Having that perfect bronzed complexion isn’t a novel idea, as American pop-stars Jennifer Lopez and Adriana Lima had adopted the look back in the early 2000s. The trend, seemed to have taken off again after TikTok content creator Rachel Rigler invented the term.

“It’s warm, bronze, milky and effortless,” Rigler described in her video. In the clip, Rigler referenced looks created by Australian makeup artist Tanielle Jai, who described the makeup notes as “summer smokey, kind of ice” owing to the addition of shimmering frosting onto the high points of the face. This style is expected to emphasise your face highlights and contours, by using brown tones.

“The key factor is using bronzers and brown hues featuring undertones of caramel, yellow, and olive,” explains Dubai-based Rumpa Singh, a beautician and make-up artist. “This approach diverges from the warm orange and red undertones that we commonly see in traditional bronze and brown tones,” she adds. The latte makeup focuses on sculpting your complexion with creamy contours and coffee-coloured shimmers, giving your face a radiant and fresh-faced appearance, says Singh. It embraces a minimalistic approach, she adds. “It's perfect for everyday wear or occasions where you want to enhance your features while maintaining natural beauty.”

How do you go about it?

It doesn’t matter if you’re going for a matte or glowing bronze look, just ensure that you select products with the same hues. You need those perfect creamy eyeshadows, bronzers and nude lip cosmetics to master this trend.

Singh helps us out with the look and says, “To master this look make sure you start with a clean and moisturised face and apply a hydrating and luminising primer to create a smooth base. Use a lightweight, dewy-finish foundation that matches your skin tone.” So, you can get that glowy, hydrated skin first.

If you want to achieve the iced latte look, change the matte powder for a shimmering cream or iridescent gel, according to fashion portal, Grazia.

Choose neutral and warm-toned eyeshadows like soft browns, warm taupes, and muted pinks, says Singh. Apply a light shade all over the lid, a slightly darker shade in the crease, and blend well for a soft, diffused look. Line your upper lash line with brown eyeliner and smudge as needed for a softer effect. Apply mascara to the top and bottom lashes for definition. Go natural with your brows, fill them in lightly with a brow pencil or powder that matches your hair colour, explains Singh. If you want something a little more loud, you can mix several nude colours and top it off with metallic eyeshadow.

The latte makeup is most effective, when you apply the same contour directly onto your eyelids. Follow it up by bringing the product all the way out to your temples, to serve as the base of your eyeshadow. Remember to dab the bronzer everywhere where the sun can hit you, so that includes cheekbones, forehead, and the tip of your nose. Add some mascara on your lashes, with hints of brown across your waterline. Make sure that you contour your face with similar hues or a bronze stick.

“Opt for a cream blush in a warm peach or rosy shade for a sun-kissed finish,” says Singh. To accentuate the high points of your face, use a champagne or pearl-toned highlighter such as the tops of your cheekbones and the bridge of your nose. For your lipstick, go for nude colours or soft pink that complements your skin tone. With a brown lipliner, carefully highlight outer corners of your lips to create an ombré effect. “Finish the look with a hydrating setting spray to lock in your makeup and give your skin a dewy finish,” says Singh.