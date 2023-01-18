While there’s no doubt that jello makes for a fun, smooth, gelatinous treat, it sounds even more appealing when it’s a form of skincare. Don’t get us wrong, you aren’t supposed to apply it on your skin, instead, you need to emulate it so that your skin looks just as plump, juicy and hydrated like jello itself.

What is jello skin?

Another Korean trend, coined by influencer Ava Lee, which later erupted into a TikTok trend (there’s a lot to thank Tik Tok for, believe it or not), jello skin sees your skin as bouncy with high levels of elastin, which will leave it resembling the perfect consistency of jello.

In the TikTok video, Lee gets a facial and explains that jello skin is "as bouncy and elastic as jello or rice cakes, and every time you move [your skin], it should bounce back immediately”. She explained that she didn’t achieve the perfect collagen levels overnight, instead the social media content creator focussed on daily skincare and healthy lifestyle while eating balanced meals, along with the products that exfoliate and hydrate the skin.

Sunscreen, retinol, collagen peptides, balanced diet ... all contribute to youthful looking skin Image Credit: Shutterstock

How do you achieve this gelatinous effect?

Like all skincare regimes, you need to keep a watch on your physical, mental health and your lifestyle, as well as your food intake. In fact, a consensus between all skin experts and beauticians shows more focus on these factors, than others. Remember products can only do so much for your skin - the rule here is to create and implement the right lifestyle routine before splurging on products that will not guarantee the desired results.

Every day, slather on broad range SPF 50+, to protect against the harmful UV rays, as they break down collagen leading to fine lines and wrinkles. - Rumpa Singh, beauty trainer

For this skincare routine, you need to focus on collagen production, exfoliating dead skill cells and moisturising. Head beauty trainer Rumpa Singh at the Urban Company salon in UAE elaborates on how the protein that holds our facial elasticity is collagen, which breaks down after the age of 30. “It can also be diminished by factors like high stress environments, improper sleep, unhealthy diet, and dehydration,” she says.

Alfiya Johar, a professional make-up artist, explains: “To achieve jello skin, a good skincare routine that exfoliates and hydrates the skin, as well as boosts collagen and maintains hydration is recommended. Ingredients such as Vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and peptides can help to stimulate collagen and boost skin plumping.” She emphasises the use of collagen peptides, which are smaller in molecule size, compared to regular collagen, as they are more easily absorbed by the skin.

To achieve jello skin, a good skincare routine that exfoliates and hydrates the skin, as well as boosts collagen and maintains hydration is recommended. - Alfiya Johar, a professional make-up artist

The routine to jello skin

Jello skin requires a multi-step beauty routine and a holistic lifestyle change Image Credit: Shutterstock

Singh explains:

1) SPF: This is a must-have in every person’s skincare routine, she says. Sunscreen ensures protection against sun damage and is also a significant driver to prevent ageing. Every day, slather on broad range SPF 50+, to protect against the harmful UV rays, as they break down collagen leading to fine lines and wrinkles.

2) Retinols/retinoids: The usage of retinol reduces signs of ageing and stimulates the production of new blood vessels in the skin, also improving skin complexion. The age spots fade away, and the rough patches of the skin are smoothened. You need to be patient, as retinols take around 6 to 12 months before you see the best results.

4) Hydration: This is crucial, as you need to keep the skin plump and dewy. Face masks help in absorption.

5) Diet: Diet is another key ingredient for healthy and glowing skin. Opt for a protein-rich diet, with fish, lean meats and eggs. The amino acids are the basis for collagen production. These foods also contain beneficial fats, which help with hydration resulting in plumper-looking skin. Incorporate vitamins A, C and E into your diet.

Singh also recommends face yoga and gua sha - a flat piece of jade or rose quartz that is dragged across the skin, after pressing in serum. It stimulates circulation, produces collagen, decreases puffiness and promotes lymphatic drainage.

It might not be a cakewalk for everyone to achieve jello skin. Factors such as genetics, environmental issues and the integrity of the skin itself might prevent you from attaining jello skin. Nevertheless, don’t lose hope, you can still use products that contain ingredients such as retinols and peptides that will help with the appearance of the skin.

Jello skin is also big on collagen levels, so including collagen peptides is a must, as this can be absorbed better by the skin. - Saniksha Adnani, UAE-based make-up artist and educator

It is advisable to use products that include ingredients like salicylic acid to exfoliate and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, says Saniksha Adnani, UAE-based make-up artist and educator. “Jello skin is also big on collagen levels, so including collagen peptides is a must, as this can be absorbed better by the skin. Sunscreen is a must since the sun is one of the biggest contributors to collagen loss. And having a collagen-rich diet is a must,” she says.

Tallulah Harvey, aesthetic practitioner at Dubai-based Cornerstone Clinic, enjoys this ‘craze’ as she says. “Move over donut glazed skin! I really like this as rather than layering up glow skincare and trying to achieve a shine from products, this trend really welcomes treatments and facials that dig a little deeper. So deep in fact, we are targeting collagen production and fibroblast,s which are in charge of secreting collagen and elastin resulting in skin that bounces back.”

I really like this [jello skin trend] as rather than layering up glow skincare and trying to achieve a shine from products, this trend really welcomes treatments and facials that dig a little deeper. - Tallulah Harvey, aesthetic practitioner

She also recommends treatments such as micro-needling to boost the collagen level -something that sounds painful, but she reassures that it is minimally invasive and painless. “By causing lots of tiny traumas/injuries to the skin using microneedles, this stimulates the skin's healing process so that it produces more collagen and elastin,” she says.