Dubai gets its first dog-friendly comedy night – laughs for you and your pup

Canine companions welcome at Dubai's new comedy night
Mark your calendars and leash up your four-legged BFFs, The Strand on Palm Jumeirah is about to make comedy history. On Wednesday, 17th October 2025, at 8:00 PM, the UAE is getting its first-ever dog-friendly live stand-up night, where laughs meet wagging tails. Yes, you read that right: Laugh until your sides hurt while your dog soaks up the happy vibes.
Flying in for this unique night are some of the best comedic talents from around the globe. First up is Jimmy McGhie, the man Graham Norton calls when he wants the audience in stitches. Hailed by The Scotsman as “a brilliant talent,” Jimmy has taken his comedy from the Edinburgh Fringe to the Sydney Opera House—and now to a room full of humans and their canine companions.
Then there’s Karen Bayley, the first-ever female winner of the legendary Comedy Store King Gong Award and a BBC New Comedy Award finalist. Her razor-sharp wit and effortless charm make her smart, clever, and utterly unforgettable. Holding it down locally is Tabarak, a UAE comedy powerhouse known for his fearless, fast-paced punchlines and multiple wins at the Short & Sweet Comedy Festival and Espana Comedy Games.
Tickets are just Dh 185, which includes a welcome drink on arrival—because both you and your pup deserve to start the night in style. A la carte food and drinks will be available, but seating is extremely limited, so book faster than your dog can chase a tennis ball.
For over two decades, The Laughter Factory has been delivering the UAE’s freshest line-ups of world-class comedians—from Russell Peters and Michael McIntyre to Sarah Millican and Kevin Bridges.
When: Wednesday, October 17, 8pm
Where: The Strand, Palm Jumeirah
