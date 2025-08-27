The actress said it wasn't 'for everyone', doctors sound the warning
Every few months, a new wellness craze pops up, and right now it’s ghee in coffee, the so-called metabolism-boosting, brain-igniting, weight-loss miracle in a cup. From Rakul Preet Singh to Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood stars have jumped on the trend, and now Soha Ali Khan has stirred her own cup.
Ghee, which is a favourite in South Asian kitchens, is indeed a source of healthy fats. Khan, fitness enthusiast and wellness-conscious star, recently took the plunge, sharing her experience on Instagram:
“Do you want to try ghee coffee? So for the longest time in the attempt to be healthy, I thought that I should avoid ghee from my diet. I now understand that there are good fats, there are healthy fats, and ghee, according to Malaika (Arora) and celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who were on my podcast, both of them said it is a superfood.”
On her reel, she gave fans a peek at her first ghee coffee experience: “I know, I know ... I'm late to the bulletproof coffee party ... honestly it’s a miracle I showed up at all! So not every trend is meant for you. Before you put ghee in your coffee (maybe before you have coffee at all for some) look up the pros and cons and then listen to your body…”
She added: “So I am going to try a teaspoon of ghee in my coffee, not because it's trendy, but because I want to try it. I think it might be good for me.” Khan’s verdict: Ghee coffee is not for everyone. She warned:
“But I'm told it's not for everyone, especially if you have sensitive stomachs or acid reflux, it can trigger acidity. And I do want to underline, it is not a magic detox drink and the benefits will really depend on your whole diet. Listen to your body and don't listen to trends and then decide."
Surprisingly, your morning ghee coffee might do more than wake you up—it could help keep things moving. Research in the World Journal of Gastroenterology highlights butyric acid, a key compound in ghee, for its role in calming inflammation and strengthening the gut lining. That means it may offer some relief to those struggling with constipation. But here’s the catch: everyone’s gut is different, so listen to your body and see how it reacts before making it a daily habit.
She’s right. Blending it into coffee doesn’t magically turn your morning latte into a super-drink, as Dr Yasir Shafi, a practitioner from Wellth, Dubai, wellness and health clinic notes. As he explains: What you really get is a calorie-heavy, fat-laden beverage with little protein, fibre, vitamins, or minerals. While fat may slow digestion and briefly curb hunger, it won’t ‘ignite’ your metabolism, and swapping a balanced breakfast for ghee coffee could leave you low on energy by mid-morning.
He continues that the hype borrows from ‘bulletproof coffee’ trends, claiming mental clarity and sustained focus. But most brain benefits: That’s just caffeine talking, not the ghee. Over time, this high-fat habit could push your saturated fat intake higher than your heart would like. Moreover, those with sensitive stomachs, acid reflux, or gallbladder issues should approach ghee coffee with caution.
Similarly, Rahaf Mohammed AlTowairqi, Dietician at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital explains, "While ghee coffee or butter coffee are extremely popular among low carb and paleo diet enthusiasts for boosting focus and supporting low carb diets, its high saturated fat and calorie load, often exceeding 200 calories per cup, can contribute to elevated LDL cholesterol and increase long-term cardiovascular risk."
Moreover, while butter coffee may offer short term satiety, it lacks the protein, fiber, and micronutrients your body would need to sustain your energy and overall health. Replacing a well-balanced breakfast with fat heavy coffee may in fact do more harm than good over time.
So, how much ghee coffee is safe? Start with a teaspoon per cup, maximum two tablespoons per day, especially if you’re new to high-fat drinks. And yes, it may help some with gut health, due to butyric acid in ghee, but results vary, so pay attention to your body.
Khan's experiment is a gentle reminder: celebrity-endorsed trends may be fun to try, but they can’t fix your life. Sorry, folks.
