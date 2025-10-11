After two dull episodes, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s celebrity chat show finally clicks
Dubai: I’ll admit it — the first two episodes of Two Much were a snoozefest. The conversations felt rehearsed, the laughter too loud, and the celebrity charm forced. But the third episode? Surprisingly entertaining.
Maybe it’s the guests — Saif Ali Khan, one of Bollywood’s most articulate and effortlessly cool actors, and Akshay Kumar, who when he isn’t pushing saffron-tinged social sermons, is actually a fun, self-made bloke.
And then there’s Twinkle Khanna — Akshay's catty, quick-witted wife who also co-hosts the show. Watching her mock her husband about tattooing her name on his arm was a moment of pure gold.
“You never know about marriage,” she quipped, “that tattoo might become an issue if we break up.” Said with a grin, but you could feel the bite. Their relationship feels like a modern, pragmatic power play — the kind of transactional marriage that thrives on mutual respect, sarcasm, and maybe even selective blindness to transgressions. Think House of Cards, but with better lighting and less betrayal.
Now, about Saif — I love how he speaks. It’s measured, it’s savage, and it’s delivered with that delicious deadpan face that makes even his throwaway lines sound profound.
For the first time, he opened up about that bizarre incident when a thief broke into his home and how he lunged at him to protect his young son — only to end up badly injured. He also revealed how the media accused him of orchestrating the whole thing because he was later photographed walking after a spinal injury. His mother, ever the voice of reason, had told him to use a wheelchair — but Saif, being Saif, didn’t listen.
At one point, the conversation veered into his royal roots, and it was peak Saif — self-aware, funny, and slightly tragic. He spoke about living in actual palaces that didn’t even have paint on the walls.
“Real princes have issues too,” he said, almost wryly. You could tell he knows he’s privileged — but also that his brand of dysfunction comes with a certain pedigree. Only Saif could turn decaying royalty into an art form.
What really made the episode click was the chemistry between Saif and Akshay. It felt unforced, like two old friends slipping back into an inside joke that’s spanned decades.
Twinkle, who had seen their camaraderie grow with each film, even quipped, “They did so many cop buddy movies and romantic comedies together, he must feel like his [expletive]!”
Plus, it’s rare to see two male stars in Bollywood this comfortable joking about their shared past without ego getting in the way.
This episode finally had warmth, self-deprecation, and actual conversation — not the PR fluff we’ve been fed so far.
Saif’s dry and sardonic humour, Akshay’s ease, and Twinkle’s razor-sharp candour made it all flow. It’s the kind of television that works best when everyone stops pretending.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox