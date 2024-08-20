Despite its rich antioxidant content and numerous health benefits for the brain and heart, the impact of coffee can vary significantly based on when you drink it. To maximise its advantages and minimise disruptions, it’s essential to savour your coffee mindfully and at the optimal time.

As Shrishti Dhapola, a Dubai-based nutritionist, explains, coffee contains phenolic compounds vital for the body's defence system. While studies suggest it can even contribute to longevity, timing is crucial for reaping its full benefits.

The best time to drink coffee

The key is finding your sweet spot. Some can handle a double shot of espresso well, while others end up feeling sick. If caffeine makes your stomach do a tango, pair that cuppa with a snack or lighten it up with some water. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Don’t rush to grab that coffee the moment you open your eyes.

Dhapola and Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais recommend waiting about 90 minutes after waking up before enjoying your coffee.

Dhapola explains, "This timing optimises physical and mental performance. Adenosine, a neurotransmitter that makes us feel tired, builds up during sleep. When you drink coffee, the adenosine is blocked. By waiting 90 minutes, you allow the adenosine levels to rise, making caffeine more effective at blocking its receptors and increasing alertness.” This approach helps prevent caffeine crashes and promotes sustained energy throughout the day. She also points out that the caffeine kick-in time varies from person to person. While it typically takes 30 to 60 minutes for caffeine to take effect, factors like genetics, meal timing, and individual metabolism can influence this. Some people feel the effects within 10-15 minutes, while others may take a couple of hours.

The best time to have coffee is generally considered to be mid-morning. This timing aligns with the body's natural circadian rhythms and cortisol levels. Cortisol, a hormone associated with alertness, tends to peak in the early morning and gradually decline throughout the day. Having coffee during this mid-morning window can provide a boost in alertness without interfering with the body’s natural hormone cycle... - Rahaf Mohammed Altowairqi, Clinical Dietician, Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital, Al Qusais

Moreover, our body naturally produces cortisol upon waking, a hormone that provides a surge of energy. When you drink coffee immediately, this effect is amplified, explain the experts. You feel the jitters and anxiety. So, after around 90 minutes, when the cortisol levels have declined, you have a cup of coffee, as the caffeine boost is more effective. “While this extra boost might be beneficial for certain people, others might experience negative side effects such as jitteriness, rapid heart rate, or dizziness. This emerges from the stimulating properties of caffeine, which interfere with the brain's adenosine receptors, a process that normally induces sleepiness,” she says.

However, it's generally advisable to avoid coffee first thing in the morning. According to Dhapola, consuming coffee immediately upon waking can stimulate stomach acid production, potentially causing discomfort. She adds, “You also need to take several factors into account, as well. Your body, mind, and morning routine all play a part. For instance, are you well-rested? How much coffee do you consume, first thing in the morning.”

An afternoon coffee, anyone?

Consuming coffee too late in the day, tends to interfere with your sleep quality and duration. Image Credit: Shutterstock

While an afternoon pick-me-up can be tempting to combat that mid-day slump, caffeine can stay in your system for several hours.

Dhapola adds, “Consuming coffee too late in the day, tends to interfere with your sleep quality and duration." She advises, opt for an early afternoon coffee, which is more effective than one later in the day. As cortisol levels naturally wane in the afternoon, the stimulating effects of caffeine can provide a much-needed energy boost.

Caffeine at nighttime? Bad idea

Relaxing in the evening with a cup of coffee sounds poetic, but it just interferes with your sleep patterns. Caffeine takes around six to eight hours to exit the bloodstream, so preferably take your last cup of coffee, accordingly. If as Altowairqi, explains, if you drink coffee in the afternoon or evening, the caffeine can remain in your system well into the night, potentially interfering with your ability to fall asleep. So, if you sleep at 10pm, try to make sure that your last cup of coffee is at 4pm.

Dhapola explains the science. “Caffeine inhibits the production of adenosine, which promotes sleepiness. When adenosine builds up during the day, it signals to your body that it’s time to wind down. Caffeine blocks this signal, keeping you alert.” In turn, this disrupts your Circadian rhythm, which is the body’s internal clock that regulates sleep-wake cycles. As a result, you find it difficult to fall asleep at the usual time.

“Even if you manage to fall asleep after consuming late-night coffee, the caffeine can disrupt your sleep architecture. This means you may experience less deep, restorative sleep, leading to feelings of tiredness and grogginess upon waking,” explains Dhapola. Worse, caffeine can prolong the sleep latency, which refers to the amount of time it takes to fall asleep.

However, the experts emphasise that everyone has a different metabolism. If you're sensitive to caffeine or struggle with sleep, it's best to avoid coffee in the later afternoon. However, if you're a deep sleeper and can enjoy a restful night's sleep even after an afternoon coffee, it might be less of a concern. Ultimately, it's about finding what works best for your body and sleep patterns.

How much coffee is too much coffee?

As with anything, it's possible to have too much of a good thing.

While coffee has innumerable health benefits, experts emphasise that moderation is key. Excessive coffee consumption can elevate triglyceride and bad cholesterol levels, which potentially harms heart health and contributes to chronic diseases. So, you can have around three to four cups, which is considered a reasonable intake. The experts warn: People with anxiety should be particularly mindful of their coffee intake. It can an exacerbate anxiety symptoms, even in those without a pre-existing condition.