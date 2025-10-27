GOLD/FOREX
Flu-stricken Shashi Tharoor crowns Shah Rukh Khan's son 'Bads Of Bollywood' as great OTT watch

The savage, satirical directorial debut of Aryan Khan on Netflix has caught his fancy

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
The Ba***ds of Bollywood (Photo: Instagram/@Aryan Khan)

Dubai: When most people get the flu, they reach for tissues, soup, and self-pity. When Shashi Tharoor—Congress MP, human dictionary, and Oxford’s unofficial brand ambassador—gets the flu, he reaches for Netflix binge.

And what has captured the imagination of India’s most eloquent parliamentarian? The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the savage, satirical debut of Aryan Khan, heir to the SRK empire and now, apparently, India’s newest ‘auteur’.

Tharoor, known for casually dropping words that send Indians scrambling to Google, has now declared Aryan Khan’s show “absolute OTT GOLD.”

Yes, you read that right—gold, not auricomous narrative brilliance—which means Aryan hasn’t just impressed him; he has stunned him into using normal human vocabulary. A cultural moment, ladies and gentlemen.

Tharoor applauds the show’s “razor-like wit,” “fearless satire,” and “audacity Bollywood desperately needed.” For someone who has seen Indian politics up close, to call Aryan’s satire “unflinching” is no small compliment. That’s practically a national award.

He didn’t stop there. He crowned Aryan Khan a “true storytelling powerhouse,” which is basically the Tharoorian equivalent of knighting someone with the Oxford English Dictionary.

And in a poetic full-circle moment that could make Karan Johar cry into his cappuccino, Tharoor addressed Shah Rukh Khan directly with the line:
“From one father to another, let me say: you must be so proud.”
Translation: Aryan has not only passed the vibe check, he has passed the Tharoor Test of Intellectual Excellence.

Meanwhile, Aryan himself has said the satire is “self-deprecating but respectful,” with scenes inspired by reality but dialed up for dramatic effect. Or as Tharoor might put it: A meta-textual deconstruction of cinematic myth-making, garnished with insider humour and intergenerational commentary.

If Shashi Tharoor is streaming your show while sick and still calls it the best thing he’s ever treated himself to, you haven’t just arrived—you’ve been inaugurated by the High Priest of Vocabulary himself.

Move over Bollywood royalty—Aryan Khan has just been knighted in the House of Tharoor.

