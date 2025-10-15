Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan drop 'secret Insta reel'

This is what you need to know if you want to see it
Aryan Khan has been dominating headlines of late, not just because of his Netflix project The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He’s also got a streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X, and a number of other projects in the pipeline.
Still, he’s currently doing viral rounds on social media because of his ‘secret Instagram reel’. Aryan and his dad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, dropped a ‘secret reel’ in partnership with Meta, which gives lucky fans a behind-the-scenes peek into his Netflix directorial.
According to The Telegraph Online, the video is a digital experiment. The clip can only be accessed by those with a password, which bears a connection to episode six of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
The post is captioned: “Episodes toh bohot hai par behind-the-scenes sirf ek.” (There are many episodes but only one behind-the-scenes look.)
The Ba***ds of Bollywood dropped on Netflix on September 18 Watching the show is like seeing a carousel of stars – it has special appearances from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, and Emraan Hashmi.
Aryan not only directed the series, he also developed its screenplay.
Shah Rukh is currently working on a movie called King alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, which is expected out next year.
