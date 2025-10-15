GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan drop 'secret Insta reel'

This is what you need to know if you want to see it

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his son Aryan Khan in August
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his son Aryan Khan in August
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Aryan Khan has been dominating headlines of late, not just because of his Netflix project The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He’s also got a streetwear brand, D'YAVOL X, and a number of other projects in the pipeline.

Still, he’s currently doing viral rounds on social media because of his ‘secret Instagram reel’. Aryan and his dad, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, dropped a ‘secret reel’ in partnership with Meta, which gives lucky fans a behind-the-scenes peek into his Netflix directorial.  

According to The Telegraph Online, the video is a digital experiment. The clip can only be accessed by those with a password, which bears a connection to episode six of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The post is captioned:  “Episodes toh bohot hai par behind-the-scenes sirf ek.” (There are many episodes but only one behind-the-scenes look.)

The Ba***ds of Bollywood dropped on Netflix on September 18  Watching the show is like seeing a carousel of stars – it has special appearances from the likes of  Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Karan Johar, and Emraan Hashmi.

Aryan not only directed the series, he also developed its screenplay.

Shah Rukh is currently working on a movie called King alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan, which is expected out next year.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bobby Deol who plays a petty and influential Indian superstar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025)

B***ds Of Bollywood stars Bobby Deol, Raghav spill all

6m read
Aryan Khan, director of The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Ba**ds of Bollywood review: Aryan Khan’s debut rocks

4m read
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his son Aryan Khan arrive to attend the preview of his son's directorial debut, Netflix's series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, in Mumbai on August 20, 2025.

How Shah Rukh Khan convinced Rohatgi for Aryan’s case

2m read
Shah Rukh Khan in the series

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer out

1m read