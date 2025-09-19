GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Shah Rukh’s plea, private jet offer: Mukul Rohatgi recalls Aryan Khan case

Rohatgi was on holiday in the UK during COVID when first asked to argue Aryan Khan’s case

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his son Aryan Khan arrive to attend the preview of his son's directorial debut, Netflix's series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, in Mumbai on August 20, 2025.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and his son Aryan Khan arrive to attend the preview of his son's directorial debut, Netflix's series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, in Mumbai on August 20, 2025.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Mumbai: Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has revealed how Shah Rukh Khan personally persuaded him to take up the high-profile Aryan Khan drugs case in 2021. Speaking on The Legal Side of Things for Republic TV, Rohatgi described the unusual circumstances that led him to argue Aryan’s bail plea, calling it “a regular bail matter” that turned extraordinary because of the personalities involved.

Rohatgi recalled being on holiday in the UK during the COVID period when he was first contacted to appear in the Bombay High Court. Initially, he declined, not wanting to cut short his vacation. However, Shah Rukh Khan reached out directly, appealing with unusual candour: “I am not asking you as a star, I am asking you as a father.” The actor even spoke to Rohatgi’s wife, who convinced him to take up the matter.

Demonstrating the urgency of the situation, Shah Rukh offered to send a private jet to bring Rohatgi to India. The lawyer politely declined, preferring commercial travel, but acknowledged the gesture as a mark of the actor’s sincerity and desperation.

Once in Mumbai, Rohatgi stayed at his regular hotel, Trident Nariman Point, where Shah Rukh also checked in to remain close to his legal team. The senior advocate noted how involved the superstar was in preparations. “He had made notes, points, and suggestions apart from what the lawyers had prepared. He was intelligent, focused, and very keen,” Rohatgi said.

Their collaboration helped secure Aryan Khan’s bail after more than three weeks in custody. Rohatgi returned to the UK soon after, resuming his holiday.

Aryan had been arrested in October 2021 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship party off the Mumbai coast. In 2022, he was given a clean chit, with investigators finding no evidence against him.

Today, Aryan Khan has shifted focus to filmmaking. He made his directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, streaming on Netflix, featuring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and others. Choosing direction over acting, Aryan has marked a confident entry into the industry as a writer-director, charting his own creative path.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan in the series

The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer out

1m read
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in legal trouble?

2m read
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan hosts a preview of his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, Netflix’s series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, in Mumbai on 20 August, 2025.

SRK's son Aryan Khan breaks silence at trailer launch

3m read
Bavuma, Marsh strike Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose

Bavuma, Marsh strike Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose

2m read