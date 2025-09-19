Shah Rukh’s plea, private jet offer: Mukul Rohatgi recalls Aryan Khan case

Once in Mumbai, Rohatgi stayed at his regular hotel, Trident Nariman Point, where Shah Rukh also checked in to remain close to his legal team. The senior advocate noted how involved the superstar was in preparations. “He had made notes, points, and suggestions apart from what the lawyers had prepared. He was intelligent, focused, and very keen,” Rohatgi said.

Rohatgi recalled being on holiday in the UK during the COVID period when he was first contacted to appear in the Bombay High Court. Initially, he declined, not wanting to cut short his vacation. However, Shah Rukh Khan reached out directly, appealing with unusual candour: “I am not asking you as a star, I am asking you as a father.” The actor even spoke to Rohatgi’s wife, who convinced him to take up the matter.

Mumbai: Former Attorney General and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi has revealed how Shah Rukh Khan personally persuaded him to take up the high-profile Aryan Khan drugs case in 2021. Speaking on The Legal Side of Things for Republic TV, Rohatgi described the unusual circumstances that led him to argue Aryan’s bail plea, calling it “a regular bail matter” that turned extraordinary because of the personalities involved.

