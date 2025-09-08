The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, stardom and scandals and more in Aryan Khan's gritty Netflix series

The series is filled with appearances from industry stalwarts, including Karan Johar
Aryan Khan’s debut series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, has dropped its trailer, and it’s gritty, glamorous and takes you to the heart of Bollywood with its portrayals of friendship, nepotism, power plays, and Bollywood drama. Produced by Gauri Khan, the Netflix show hits screens on September 18—and yes, Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo that fans won’t forget.
At the center is Aasman (Lakshya), the ambitious outsider ready to take on the chaos of Bollywood. When a journalist grills him, “Aasman, you must enjoy saying weird things, right?” he snaps back with swagger, “Sir, I am an actor. Creating a scene is my job.” Cue his friend, Raghav Juyal, “What a killer dialogue.”
The trailer teases a star-studded mix of cameos—Rajkummar Rao, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aamir Khan who is dismissive and scoffs, Badshah, SS Rajamouli—and dives deep into nepotism, paparazzi, and scandal. Sahher Bambba plays the superstar’s daughter struggling in the limelight, and Aasman throws shade: “Come out of your father’s shadow and see how harsh the world is.”
Add Karan Johar’s signature drama, Bobby Deol’s fury, Manoj Pahwa mistaking SRK for Badshah, and a punchy cameo from Shah Rukh himself, and you’ve got a trailer that’s chaotic, hilarious, and utterly addictive.
