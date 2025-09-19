GOLD/FOREX
‘My restaurant made only Rs 50’: Kangana faces fury in flood-hit Manali

Ranaut urged residents to raise questions rather than direct anger at her

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Manali: Bollywood actress and MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut on Thursday visited flood-hit areas of her constituency and interacted with affected residents.

During a meeting in Patlikuhal near Manali, Ranaut highlighted that she too had suffered business losses due to the calamity. “My restaurant here made only Rs 50 in business, while I have to pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please understand my situation too. I am also human, a single woman,” she said. The MP added that her house and land were in Manali, stressing that the disaster had disrupted roads, livelihoods, and development projects across the region.

Earlier in the day, she visited Solang and Palchan villages, meeting families who had moved to safer places after their homes were declared unsafe. Former Mandi MLA Govind Singh Thakur briefed her that at least 15 families had been relocated following the heavy rains.

Ranaut urged residents to raise questions rather than direct anger at her, noting that Members of Parliament do not control disaster relief funds but can coordinate with the Centre. “Our state has suffered great damage, and together we must rebuild,” she said.

Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with severe monsoon devastation. Official figures confirm 424 deaths and 45 people missing, with extensive infrastructure damage across the state. Of these, 113 fatalities occurred in Mandi and Kullu districts, both part of Ranaut’s constituency.

Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
