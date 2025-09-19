‘My restaurant made only Rs 50’: Kangana faces fury in flood-hit Manali

Ranaut urged residents to raise questions rather than direct anger at her
During a meeting in Patlikuhal near Manali, Ranaut highlighted that she too had suffered business losses due to the calamity. “My restaurant here made only Rs 50 in business, while I have to pay Rs 15 lakh in salaries. Please understand my situation too. I am also human, a single woman,” she said. The MP added that her house and land were in Manali, stressing that the disaster had disrupted roads, livelihoods, and development projects across the region.
Earlier in the day, she visited Solang and Palchan villages, meeting families who had moved to safer places after their homes were declared unsafe. Former Mandi MLA Govind Singh Thakur briefed her that at least 15 families had been relocated following the heavy rains.
Ranaut urged residents to raise questions rather than direct anger at her, noting that Members of Parliament do not control disaster relief funds but can coordinate with the Centre. “Our state has suffered great damage, and together we must rebuild,” she said.
Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has been grappling with severe monsoon devastation. Official figures confirm 424 deaths and 45 people missing, with extensive infrastructure damage across the state. Of these, 113 fatalities occurred in Mandi and Kullu districts, both part of Ranaut’s constituency.
