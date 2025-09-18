GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

India flood fury: Farmer saved after clinging to pole for hours in Dehradun

The farmer, though shaken, escaped with only minor injuries.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
India flood fury: Farmer saved after clinging to pole for hours in Dehradun
X/NDRF

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Dehradun as floods swept through the Tons river region, leaving a farmer stranded on an electricity pole for nearly five hours. The incident highlighted both the ferocity of Uttarakhand’s monsoon floods and the courage of rescuers who risked their lives to save him.

According to officials, the farmer was working in the fields when sudden flash floods cut off escape routes and forced him to cling to the pole as torrents raged beneath. For hours, he held on desperately, battling exhaustion and fear, as onlookers watched helplessly from a distance.

Rescue operations were launched swiftly, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police coordinating to reach the spot. Amid heavy rains and swelling waters, a daring plan was put into action. Using ropes and safety gear, rescuers carefully approached the stranded man and pulled him to safety in a tense, high-risk operation.

The farmer, though shaken, escaped with only minor injuries. Locals praised the rescue team’s determination, calling it a “miracle of courage and timing.”

Uttarakhand has been battered by relentless rains this season, triggering landslides, overflowing rivers, and widespread damage to property and farmland. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and avoid venturing near swollen rivers.

The rescue has since gone viral on social media, with many hailing the unnamed farmer’s resilience and the bravery of those who saved him — a reminder of human grit against nature’s fury.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh has been overflowing after the cloudburst.

Dehradun cloudburst: 5 dead, 200 students rescued

3m read
Storm dumps 5 days worth of rain in just an hour

Storm dumps 5 days worth of rain in just an hour

2m read
Akash and Santosh Jadhav started Indian Farmer to help farmers approach agriculture with the right knowledge, tools and technologies

Agri-entrepreneurs rewrite India's growth script

6m read
Jacqueline Fernandez

Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez returns to pole dancing

2m read