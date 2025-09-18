India flood fury: Farmer saved after clinging to pole for hours in Dehradun

The farmer, though shaken, escaped with only minor injuries.
A dramatic rescue unfolded in Dehradun as floods swept through the Tons river region, leaving a farmer stranded on an electricity pole for nearly five hours. The incident highlighted both the ferocity of Uttarakhand’s monsoon floods and the courage of rescuers who risked their lives to save him.
According to officials, the farmer was working in the fields when sudden flash floods cut off escape routes and forced him to cling to the pole as torrents raged beneath. For hours, he held on desperately, battling exhaustion and fear, as onlookers watched helplessly from a distance.
Rescue operations were launched swiftly, with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police coordinating to reach the spot. Amid heavy rains and swelling waters, a daring plan was put into action. Using ropes and safety gear, rescuers carefully approached the stranded man and pulled him to safety in a tense, high-risk operation.
The farmer, though shaken, escaped with only minor injuries. Locals praised the rescue team’s determination, calling it a “miracle of courage and timing.”
Uttarakhand has been battered by relentless rains this season, triggering landslides, overflowing rivers, and widespread damage to property and farmland. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and avoid venturing near swollen rivers.
The rescue has since gone viral on social media, with many hailing the unnamed farmer’s resilience and the bravery of those who saved him — a reminder of human grit against nature’s fury.
