Will Smith’s Pole to Pole Middle East premiere in Dubai: Dates and details

Pole to Pole follows Smith on a 100-day global journey across all seven continents
Get ready, Dubai: Hollywood superstar Will Smith is ready for a red carpet appearance in the UAE. On 9 January 2026, Smith will attend the Middle East premiere of National Geographic’s highly anticipated docuseries Pole to Pole with Will Smith at the SEE Institute in The Sustainable City Dubai, the region’s first net-zero emissions building and a global model for sustainable living.
The premiere promises a true Hollywood-style experience, with a private screening of the series followed by a live Q&A with Smith, alongside the explorers and scientists behind the project. Fans will get an insider look at the discoveries, human stories, and extreme environments featured in the seven-part series.
Filmed over five years, Pole to Pole follows Smith on a 100-day global journey across all seven continents—from skiing to the South Pole, diving under Arctic ice, to navigating the Amazon jungle and climbing the Himalayas. “This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Smith said. “There were moments when I was genuinely shook and wondered if I was going to make it home. But it became far more than a physical adventure. It’s an exploration of our planet’s outer edges and of the remarkable people who call those places home.”
The series blends cinematic storytelling with science, exploration, and environmental insight, highlighting world-first discoveries and the resilience of communities like the Waorani in the Amazon and the San people of the Kalahari. Smith’s journey is not just about adventure—it’s about human connection, environmental stewardship, and hope for the planet.
Hosting the premiere in The Sustainable City Dubai underscores this mission. A pioneering sustainable urban development, the city integrates renewable energy, biodiversity protection, and circular economy practices to create a live-work-thrive model that minimizes environmental impact while enhancing quality of life. Faris Saeed, a spokesperson for The Sustainable City, said: “Pole to Pole is a powerful reminder that the future of our planet depends on the choices we make today… Hosting the Middle East premiere here reflects a shared belief that storytelling can inspire real change.”
The Middle East premiere of Pole to Pole with Will Smith airs on National Geographic on 13 January 2026 (UAE), National Geographic Abu Dhabi on 14 January, and streams exclusively on Disney+ from 14 January.
From the frozen poles to Dubai’s sustainable streets, this premiere is more than a red carpet—it’s a celebration of adventure and the urgent message of protecting our planet, brought to life by one of the world’s most recognizable stars.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox