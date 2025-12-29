Will Smith’s Pole to Pole Middle East premiere in Dubai: Dates and details

Filmed over five years, Pole to Pole follows Smith on a 100-day global journey across all seven continents—from skiing to the South Pole, diving under Arctic ice, to navigating the Amazon jungle and climbing the Himalayas. “This journey was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Smith said. “There were moments when I was genuinely shook and wondered if I was going to make it home. But it became far more than a physical adventure. It’s an exploration of our planet’s outer edges and of the remarkable people who call those places home.”