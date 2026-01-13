Take Will Smith. On the red carpet at the Middle East premiere of Pole to Pole last Friday at Dubai's Sustainable City, a kid asked for a picture. Some celebrities might have waved them off politely or mouthed 'later'. At that point, no cameras were zooming in on him, so a selfie with a kid wouldn't ideally get them much traction, but Will seemed to be cut from a different cloth. He paused what he was doing, knelt down, smiled, and made it feel like the most important thing in the world. Later, he laughed with a manager he’d worked with over two decades ago, turning a high-profile premiere into something that felt more like a reunion than a tightly scripted Hollywood event. He was speaking to me when he spotted his manager, he just turned around enveloped that guy in a giant hug and then tells - this dude is from another era. Sorry, I cut you off. We were talking about what's more scarier - acting or scaling the Himalayas.