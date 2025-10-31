Will Smith's best-selling memoir, Will, co-written with Mark Manson, dives deep into his upbringing, his creative evolution, and the lessons learned while living life in the spotlight. And because he knows how to tug at the heartstrings, he also penned the children’s book Just the Two of Us, inspired by his hit song, celebrating the special bond between parent and child. At the fair, expect Will to spark conversations about storytelling and discovering your own path.