Sharjah is about to get star-studded. The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025 returns to Expo Centre Sharjah from November 5–16 under the theme Between You and a Book. What's more, Hollywood icon Will Smith will be speaking live on Friday, November 14, at 8 PM—yes, mark your calendars .Expect Smith’s trademark humor and candid reflections to light up the stage.
Commenting on the announcement, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, said: “Welcoming a global creative icon like Will Smith reflects SIBF’s vision of celebrating art and creativity. His remarkable journey spans cinema, acting, music, singing, and creative writing, embodying our mission to honor all forms of artistic expression that inspire imagination, raise awareness, and open new pathways to knowledge.”
Will Smith's best-selling memoir, Will, co-written with Mark Manson, dives deep into his upbringing, his creative evolution, and the lessons learned while living life in the spotlight. And because he knows how to tug at the heartstrings, he also penned the children’s book Just the Two of Us, inspired by his hit song, celebrating the special bond between parent and child. At the fair, expect Will to spark conversations about storytelling and discovering your own path.
SIBF 2025 is a literary playground with 2,350 publishers from 118 countries, 1,200+ activities, and over 750 workshops for both kids and adults. Authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Italian physicist Carlo Rovelli, Irish novelist Paul Lynch, and Indian creator Prajakta Koli will also be gracing the event.
Moreover, Arab and Emirati luminaries like poet-filmmaker Nujoom Al Ghanem, historian Dr. Hamad bin Seray, and Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, will be present too.
The event will also host the fourth Thriller Festival from November 8 to 11, organised in collaboration with Thriller Festival New York. The event will feature international writers such as British author Araminta Hall, Icelandic crime novelist Ragnar Jonasson, and American screenwriter Matt Witten, known for House and Law & Order.
The fair, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, is one of the world’s largest book fairs, drawing millions of visitors and thousands of publishers each year.
Panagiotis Kougiou, Chargé d'Affaires for the Greek Embassy in the UAE, told Gulf News: "Honouring Greece’s literary and cultural legacy [as] the Guest of Honour at the 44th SIBF offers a unique opportunity to spotlight the country’s rich cultural heritage and its contributions to the Arab and global cultural landscapes. Greece’s programme will feature publications and historical documents reflecting its cultural legacy’s depth and information about prominent Greece figures in the literary and intellectual spheres.
