Will Smith explores the Great Pyramid of Giza in dramatic video

The Pole to Pole actor is exploring Egypt after his visit to Dubai
Will Smith has taken on a new adventure: The actor recently explored the depths of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt "as an archaeologist".
The Hollywood star shared a video navigating the tight and dusty corridors of the famous Egyptian landmark.
Smith captioned the video, "I am having my adventure to explore the pyramid as [sic] archaeologist."
The video shows Smith crawling on his hands and knees with his guide. His guide encourages him to tell the camera, "I am having my adventure to explore the pyramid as archaeologist."
The former Fresh Prince of Bel Air star repeats it as he sweats and shakes his head no. He also says it's "no bueno".
However, viewers were impressed with the adventure and the actor navigating the tight space with humour.
Prior to his visit to Egypt, the American actor visited Dubai for the 1 Billion Followers Summit and attended the Pole to Pole Middle East premiere.
In Pole to Pole, Smith spent five years exploring all seven continents. His epic adventures included meeting a 17-foot anaconda and climbing a 300-foot ice wall.
