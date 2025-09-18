Even in tiny doses, fentanyl can be lethal. The US government has made stopping the flow of fentanyl and its precursors one of its top law enforcement and public health priorities.

“The US Embassy in New Delhi remains steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. Individuals and organisations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” said Charge d’Affaires Jorgan Andrews.

The embassy said the visa revocations and denials were carried out under sections 221(i), 212(a)(2)(C), and 214(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. This means the affected executives and their relatives “may be ineligible for travel to the United States.”

While the embassy declined to release the names of the companies or individuals affected, it confirmed that executives associated with firms previously flagged for trafficking fentanyl precursors would face heightened scrutiny in future visa applications.

More than 300 Indian nationals were deported that month on three US military flights, the first time such deportations had been carried out in that manner, according to news reports.

By targeting Indian executives, the embassy said, Washington is sending a clear signal that corporate complicity in the global fentanyl trade will have direct consequences, not only for companies but also for their leadership and families.

The embassy also linked the action to the broader policy framework laid down during the Trump administration, which issued executive orders to secure US borders, combat drug trafficking organisations, and press source countries to crack down on illicit drug and precursor chemical flows.

“We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs,” the embassy said.

Lathiya was arrested in New York on January 4 and arraigned before a federal magistrate in the Eastern District of New York, according to the Hindustan Times.

