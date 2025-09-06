New US Visa costs: What travellers need to know
Dubai: The cost of visiting the United States is set to increase significantly for many international travellers, with new fee structures taking effect on September 30. The changes, mandated by the Trump administration’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' will particularly impact residents of countries in the Middle East that are part of the Visa Waiver Program.
The fee for the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) will nearly double from $21 to $40. This affects citizens of more than 40 countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program and can travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days. This includes countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, most of Europe, and Qatar.
US Visa Waiver Program: The complete list of countries
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brunei
Chile
Croatia
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Korea, Republic of
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Monaco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
San Marino
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
United Kingdom
The fee increases are not limited to the ESTA. Travellers arriving at a US land border will also see a sharp rise in the cost of their I-94 Arrival/Departure Record, which jumps from $6 to $30. Additionally, travellers from China will be asked to pay a new $30 enrollment fee for the Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS).
The new fees come at a challenging time for US tourism. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the United States is the only country out of 184 economies projected to see a decline in international visitor spending in 2025. The new costs, along with the looming $250 'visa integrity fee' for many non-visa waiver countries, could further discourage international visitors.
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN that the new visa integrity fee, which has not yet been implemented, "requires cross-agency coordination before implementation."
