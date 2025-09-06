GOLD/FOREX
Travelling to the US? Your visa fees are about to rise — who will be most affected?

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Travelling to the US? Your visa fees are about to rise — who will be most affected?

Dubai: The cost of visiting the United States is set to increase significantly for many international travellers, with new fee structures taking effect on September 30. The changes, mandated by the Trump administration’s 'One Big Beautiful Bill,' will particularly impact residents of countries in the Middle East that are part of the Visa Waiver Program.

The fee for the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) will nearly double from $21 to $40. This affects citizens of more than 40 countries that are part of the Visa Waiver Program and can travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days. This includes countries such as the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, most of Europe, and Qatar.

US Visa Waiver Program: The complete list of countries

  1. Andorra

  2. Australia

  3. Austria

  4. Belgium

  5. Brunei

  6. Chile

  7. Croatia

  8. Czech Republic

  9. Denmark

  10. Estonia

  11. Finland

  12. France

  13. Germany

  14. Greece

  15. Hungary

  16. Iceland

  17. Ireland

  18. Israel

  19. Italy

  20. Japan

  21. Korea, Republic of

  22. Latvia

  23. Liechtenstein

  24. Lithuania

  25. Luxembourg

  26. Malta

  27. Monaco

  28. Netherlands

  29. New Zealand

  30. Norway

  31. Poland

  32. Portugal

  33. Qatar

  34. San Marino

  35. Singapore

  36. Slovakia

  37. Slovenia

  38. Spain

  39. Sweden

  40. Switzerland

  41. Taiwan

  42. United Kingdom

The fee increases are not limited to the ESTA. Travellers arriving at a US land border will also see a sharp rise in the cost of their I-94 Arrival/Departure Record, which jumps from $6 to $30. Additionally, travellers from China will be asked to pay a new $30 enrollment fee for the Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS).

The new fees come at a challenging time for US tourism. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the United States is the only country out of 184 economies projected to see a decline in international visitor spending in 2025. The new costs, along with the looming $250 'visa integrity fee' for many non-visa waiver countries, could further discourage international visitors.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN that the new visa integrity fee, which has not yet been implemented, "requires cross-agency coordination before implementation."

