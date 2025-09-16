UAE residents face new US visa interview rules for work, study, and family travel
Dubai: The U.S. Department of State has changed how non-immigrant visa interviews are scheduled, and the update is significant for UAE-based applicants.
You must now attend your visa interview in your home country or country of residence.
The option to book interviews in third countries with shorter wait times has been removed.
The rule applies to all major categories: Visitor visas (B1/B2); Student visas (F-1); Work visas (H-1B, O-1, J-1)
Many Indians and other expats in the UAE used to apply in nearby countries like Singapore or Thailand to cut long wait times in India. That shortcut is now gone.
Wait times in India already exceed 500 days for visitor visas. This could create more pressure for UAE residents who rely on consulates back home.
Students, professionals, and families must now plan much earlier to avoid delays with study, job, or travel deadlines.
If you hold a valid UAE residence visa, you can still attend your interview at the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the U.S. Consulate in Dubai.
But if you’re a UAE resident who preferred booking faster appointments in other countries, that flexibility is no longer available.
Apply early: Don’t wait until the last minute—slots will fill fast.
Track appointment openings on the embassy or consulate website.
Prepare documents in advance to avoid rejections or delays.
Students: Align your visa application with academic start dates.
Business travelers: Build in extra time before travel commitments.
This rule change is part of broader efforts by Washington to standardize the visa process. For UAE expats, the message is simple: plan smarter, apply earlier, and expect tighter timelines.
