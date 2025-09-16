Dubai: The U.S. Department of State has changed how non-immigrant visa interviews are scheduled , and the update is significant for UAE-based applicants.

This rule change is part of broader efforts by Washington to standardize the visa process. For UAE expats, the message is simple: plan smarter, apply earlier, and expect tighter timelines.

If you hold a valid UAE residence visa, you can still attend your interview at the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the U.S. Consulate in Dubai.

Many Indians and other expats in the UAE used to apply in nearby countries like Singapore or Thailand to cut long wait times in India. That shortcut is now gone.

