US visa rule change: What UAE expats must know about new interview restrictions

UAE residents face new US visa interview rules for work, study, and family travel

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: The U.S. Department of State has changed how non-immigrant visa interviews are scheduled, and the update is significant for UAE-based applicants.

What’s new?

  • You must now attend your visa interview in your home country or country of residence.

  • The option to book interviews in third countries with shorter wait times has been removed.

  • The rule applies to all major categories: Visitor visas (B1/B2); Student visas (F-1); Work visas (H-1B, O-1, J-1)

How it affects UAE expats

  • Many Indians and other expats in the UAE used to apply in nearby countries like Singapore or Thailand to cut long wait times in India. That shortcut is now gone.

  • Wait times in India already exceed 500 days for visitor visas. This could create more pressure for UAE residents who rely on consulates back home.

  • Students, professionals, and families must now plan much earlier to avoid delays with study, job, or travel deadlines.

So..?

  • If you hold a valid UAE residence visa, you can still attend your interview at the U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the U.S. Consulate in Dubai.

  • But if you’re a UAE resident who preferred booking faster appointments in other countries, that flexibility is no longer available.

What UAE expats must do now

  • Apply early: Don’t wait until the last minute—slots will fill fast.

  • Track appointment openings on the embassy or consulate website.

  • Prepare documents in advance to avoid rejections or delays.

  • Students: Align your visa application with academic start dates.

  • Business travelers: Build in extra time before travel commitments.

This rule change is part of broader efforts by Washington to standardize the visa process. For UAE expats, the message is simple: plan smarter, apply earlier, and expect tighter timelines.

