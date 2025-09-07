GOLD/FOREX
6 reasons new US visa interview rule matters if you live in UAE

New US rule: UAE residents must apply for visas where they live—or risk delays, lost fees

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
6 reasons new US visa interview rule matters if you live in UAE
Shutterstock

Dubai: U.S. visa rules changed on September 6, 2025, and the update affects every UAE resident and expat applying for a nonimmigrant visa.

The new guidance from the U.S. State Department requires applicants to schedule interviews in their country of residence, making Abu Dhabi and Dubai the only valid options for people living in the UAE.

Here are 6 reasons why the rule matters if you’re planning to travel to the U.S. soon:

1. You can only apply in country where you live

For UAE residents and expats, that means booking your interview in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. You can’t apply in the UAE unless you actually live here.

2. Your UAE residency is now key

A UAE residence visa is your proof of eligibility. Without it, you’ll need to go back to your home country—or wherever you officially reside—to apply.

3. Applying elsewhere will be tougher

Thinking of applying while on holiday in another country? That just got riskier. The U.S. may doubt your ties to that country, making it harder to qualify.

4. Fees are non-refundable

Visa fees are locked in. If you apply in the wrong place, you won’t get your money back—and you’ll still need to reapply in the correct location.

5. Longer waits outside the UAE

Embassy wait times vary worldwide. If you apply outside your residence country, expect much longer delays before securing an appointment.

6. Existing bookings are safe

If you already scheduled an interview in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, you don’t need to worry. Your appointment stays valid under the new rule.

Why this matters now

If you’re planning U.S. travel, this rule changes your visa game. UAE residents and expats should stick to Abu Dhabi or Dubai for interviews to avoid delays, lost fees, and tougher scrutiny.

Also, as per the latest update, as the U.S. does not process non-immigrant visas inside Iran, Iranian nationals must apply at the U.S. Consulate in Dubai, which is the designated location for their applications.

Always confirm details on the official U.S. Embassy and Consulate websites in the UAE before booking.

