6 reasons new US visa interview rule matters if you live in UAE

The new guidance from the U.S. State Department requires applicants to schedule interviews in their country of residence, making Abu Dhabi and Dubai the only valid options for people living in the UAE.

Dubai: U.S. visa rules changed on September 6, 2025, and the update affects every UAE resident and expat applying for a nonimmigrant visa.

Here are 6 reasons why the rule matters if you’re planning to travel to the U.S. soon:

1. You can only apply in country where you live

For UAE residents and expats, that means booking your interview in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. You can’t apply in the UAE unless you actually live here.

2. Your UAE residency is now key

A UAE residence visa is your proof of eligibility. Without it, you’ll need to go back to your home country—or wherever you officially reside—to apply.

3. Applying elsewhere will be tougher

Thinking of applying while on holiday in another country? That just got riskier. The U.S. may doubt your ties to that country, making it harder to qualify.

4. Fees are non-refundable

Visa fees are locked in. If you apply in the wrong place, you won’t get your money back—and you’ll still need to reapply in the correct location.

5. Longer waits outside the UAE

Embassy wait times vary worldwide. If you apply outside your residence country, expect much longer delays before securing an appointment.

6. Existing bookings are safe