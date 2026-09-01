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Man City spend staggering €378m on three midfielders in one window

City rip up midfield with €378m triple signing in radical summer rebuild

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Man City spend staggering €378m on three midfielders in one window
Man City spend staggering €378m on three midfielders in one window
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Manchester City have ripped up their midfield and started again this summer, spending an extraordinary €378 million on just three players.

Elliot Anderson arrived from Nottingham Forest. Ayyoub Bouaddi followed from Lille. And now City have completed the biggest deal of the lot by landing Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea.

Three midfielders. €378m. One extraordinary summer rebuild.

City started by signing Anderson for around €135m (£116m), briefly making him one of the most expensive players in Premier League history.

They then went even younger, bringing in 18 year old Bouaddi from Lille. The deal is worth €95m, plus another €5m in potential add ons, making him the most expensive teenage signing in Premier League history.

And now comes Enzo.

Enzo Fernandez takes City's midfield spending to €378m

Manchester City have agreed a deal with Chelsea for the Argentina international, with the transfer valued at around £125m, approximately €148m.

It means City's three major midfield additions this summer have cost:

Elliot Anderson: €135m

Ayyoub Bouaddi: €95m

Enzo Fernandez: €148m

Total: €378m

And that figure does not even include the potential €5m in add ons attached to Bouaddi's transfer.

Enzo's £125m fee also puts him alongside Alexander Isak at the top of the British transfer record. Liverpool paid Newcastle £125m for Isak in 2025, although Newcastle sources said that deal could eventually rise to £130m with add ons.

It is an extraordinary investment in one area of the pitch, but City clearly felt a major rebuild was needed.

Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders have all left the club this summer, leaving City needing to completely reshape the heart of their team.

They have certainly done that by spending a lot of money.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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