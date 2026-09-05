Manchester City lineup: Is Enzo Fernandez playing against Coventry City?

Fernandez shone while other new signing David Datro Fofana had a chance cleared off the line shortly after he came on while Noni Madueke, another fresh face at Stamford Bridge, also looked sharp when he came off the bench. With only 22 goals scored in 21 Premier League games so far this season, Potter knows he needs to rethink his front-line as a matter of urgency. "We didn't do enough in terms of our attacking play to create more, which is something we need to do," he said after the draw with Fulham. AFP