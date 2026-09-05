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Manchester City lineup: Is Enzo Fernandez playing against Coventry City?

Record-signing Enzo Fernandez waits on bench as City chase third straight win

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Fernandez shone while other new signing David Datro Fofana had a chance cleared off the line shortly after he came on while Noni Madueke, another fresh face at Stamford Bridge, also looked sharp when he came off the bench. With only 22 goals scored in 21 Premier League games so far this season, Potter knows he needs to rethink his front-line as a matter of urgency. "We didn't do enough in terms of our attacking play to create more, which is something we need to do," he said after the draw with Fulham.
Fernandez shone while other new signing David Datro Fofana had a chance cleared off the line shortly after he came on while Noni Madueke, another fresh face at Stamford Bridge, also looked sharp when he came off the bench. With only 22 goals scored in 21 Premier League games so far this season, Potter knows he needs to rethink his front-line as a matter of urgency. "We didn't do enough in terms of our attacking play to create more, which is something we need to do," he said after the draw with Fulham.
AFP

Dubai: Manchester City are set to face newly promoted Coventry City in the third matchday of the Premier League. With City hoping to win their third straight win of the season, some of the attention will go to the biggest signing of the year.

Enzo Fernandez completed a move to City for a reported €125 million, equaling British transfer record fee set by Alexander Isak's transfer to Liverpool. The Argentine midfielder has already played this season, coming off the bench in the 65th minute during Chelsea's 3-2 win over Fulham. But will he make his debut for the Blues at the Etihad Stadium?

Will Enzo Fernandez start against Coventry City?

The midfielder will start the game from bench for City, with hopes of making a difference on the field later in the game. Enzo Maresca decided to start his usual player Nico O'Reilly in the left deep midfield. However, it won't take long for Maresca to make Fernandez his first choice as both men have worked well together at Chelsea.

And with the exorbitant price tag and a five year contract, it is quite evident Fernandez is the ideal starter. City's other summer signing Ayoub Bouaddi will also join Fernnadez on the sideline while Elliot Anderson will start the game.

Maresca made only one change to the starting lineup from their 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. Iliman Ndiaye will make his City debut while replacing Phil Foden in the squad. With approximately €458 million spent in the summer transfer window, the new head coach has all the reasons to keep high expectations for the season.

And with Fernandez leading the team in terms of transfer fee, Maresca would expect the former Chelsea captain to take up the leadership of City since he was ideally brought in to replace Rodri. However for now, the captain armband will remains with Ruben Dias to avoid any locker room tension.

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premier leagueManchester CityChelsea

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