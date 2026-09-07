Neto had 40 touches and one shot in yesterday's game against Arsenal before getting substituted for Estevao in the 81st minute. The forward has scored one goal in the last three games, taking his total tally to 20 goals for Chelsea.

Meanwhile Enzo Maresca, who has worked with Neto in South London, would like to increase frontline width with 1v1 execution. The report also suggests that Chelsea's asking price for the forward would be around £70-80 million.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City and Al Hilal are also among the clubs interested in Neto. The forward's agency and representatives are keeping the door open for his possible Chelsea exit. Arsenal tried to lure Julian Alvarez in the summer window but failed to complete the deal.

Pedro Neto joined Chelsea from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £51.3 million. While its only been two years since he joined the London club, their neighbors are already interested in acquiring the forward. But Arsenal are not alone in the pursuit.

Dubai: Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 despite conceding in the second minute of the game. Martin Odegaard led the comeback followed by the winner from Kai Havertz. While the German celebrated the goal against his former club, the Gunners are now looking to target another Chelsea forward for the transfer window.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.