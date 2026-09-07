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Arsenal, Manchester City Monitor Chelsea's Pedro Neto for Winter Transfer Window

Arsenal, Man City and Al Hilal eye £70–80m move for Chelsea forward Pedro Neto

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Chelsea's Portuguese midfielder #07 Pedro Neto (R) celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London on August 30, 2026.
Chelsea's Portuguese midfielder #07 Pedro Neto (R) celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London on August 30, 2026.
AFP-ADRIAN DENNIS

Dubai: Arsenal defeated Chelsea 2-1 despite conceding in the second minute of the game. Martin Odegaard led the comeback followed by the winner from Kai Havertz. While the German celebrated the goal against his former club, the Gunners are now looking to target another Chelsea forward for the transfer window.

Pedro Neto joined Chelsea from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £51.3 million. While its only been two years since he joined the London club, their neighbors are already interested in acquiring the forward. But Arsenal are not alone in the pursuit.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester City and Al Hilal are also among the clubs interested in Neto. The forward's agency and representatives are keeping the door open for his possible Chelsea exit. Arsenal tried to lure Julian Alvarez in the summer window but failed to complete the deal.

Meanwhile Enzo Maresca, who has worked with Neto in South London, would like to increase frontline width with 1v1 execution. The report also suggests that Chelsea's asking price for the forward would be around £70-80 million.

Neto had 40 touches and one shot in yesterday's game against Arsenal before getting substituted for Estevao in the 81st minute. The forward has scored one goal in the last three games, taking his total tally to 20 goals for Chelsea.

With plenty of time left ahead of the winter transfer window, it will be interesting to see how things unfold for Neto.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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