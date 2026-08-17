The latest transfer news in football; Rodri all set for Barca, Liverpool push for PSG duo
Dubai: Barcelona have been given the green light by Manchester City for the signing of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.
According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs to bring the 30-year-old to Barcelona.
With his medical booked, Rodri is expected to sign a four-year deal with the legendary club in a fee worth 60 million euros.
Just last week Barcelona saw an offer of around 40 million euros rejected from City, but it didn’t take too long for the two clubs to come to an agreement with the Spanish captain expected to be officially announced as a Barca player in the coming days.
Liverpool are expected to make a major push for at least one of Paris Saint-Germain forwards Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye before the transfer window closes on September 1.
The pair were both left out of PSG’s matchday squad for Sunday’s Trophée des Champions clash with Lens, which ended in a surprise 1-0 defeat for the French champions. Their omissions have only intensified speculation over their futures, with reports suggesting Liverpool remain firmly interested in both attackers.
Both Barcola and Mbaye are reportedly keen on the prospect of joining Liverpool, with the Reds looking to add significant firepower to their attack.
The Reds are in particular need of fresh options following the departure of legendary forward Mohamed Salah, while Barcola is understood to be the club’s priority target and Mbaye is also being considered as an option on the right wing.
Manchester City could yet revive their interest in Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window closes on September 1, despite failing to meet Chelsea’s £120million deadline for an offer.
The Blues had given City until Friday 14 August to meet their valuation, but no bid arrived and Chelsea subsequently expected the Argentina international to remain at Stamford Bridge. However, with City’s midfield situation changing rapidly following Rodri’s imminent move to Barcelona, the door may not be completely closed.
Sunday’s 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal could also strengthen the case for City to return to the negotiating table. The loss exposed some of the weaknesses in Enzo Maresca’s new-look side, while the manager has already confirmed City intend to remain active in the transfer market before September 1.
Maresca knows Fernandez well from his time as Chelsea boss and could now push the club to reconsider a move for the midfielder, particularly with Rodri leaving and City still searching for further midfield reinforcements.