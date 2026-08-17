GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Transfer news: Barca land Rodri, Barcola wants Liverpool, City keen on Fernandez

The latest transfer news in football; Rodri all set for Barca, Liverpool push for PSG duo

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Things are hotting up in the transfer market
Things are hotting up in the transfer market

Dubai: Barcelona have been given the green light by Manchester City for the signing of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been agreed between the two clubs to bring the 30-year-old to Barcelona.

With his medical booked, Rodri is expected to sign a four-year deal with the legendary club in a fee worth 60 million euros.

Just last week Barcelona saw an offer of around 40 million euros rejected from City, but it didn’t take too long for the two clubs to come to an agreement with the Spanish captain expected to be officially announced as a Barca player in the coming days.

In other news

Liverpool are expected to make a major push for at least one of Paris Saint-Germain forwards Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye before the transfer window closes on September 1.

The pair were both left out of PSG’s matchday squad for Sunday’s Trophée des Champions clash with Lens, which ended in a surprise 1-0 defeat for the French champions. Their omissions have only intensified speculation over their futures, with reports suggesting Liverpool remain firmly interested in both attackers.

Both Barcola and Mbaye are reportedly keen on the prospect of joining Liverpool, with the Reds looking to add significant firepower to their attack.

The Reds are in particular need of fresh options following the departure of legendary forward Mohamed Salah, while Barcola is understood to be the club’s priority target and Mbaye is also being considered as an option on the right wing.

City to attempt to lure Fernandez from Chelsea

Manchester City could yet revive their interest in Enzo Fernandez before the transfer window closes on September 1, despite failing to meet Chelsea’s £120million deadline for an offer.

The Blues had given City until Friday 14 August to meet their valuation, but no bid arrived and Chelsea subsequently expected the Argentina international to remain at Stamford Bridge. However, with City’s midfield situation changing rapidly following Rodri’s imminent move to Barcelona, the door may not be completely closed.

Sunday’s 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal could also strengthen the case for City to return to the negotiating table. The loss exposed some of the weaknesses in Enzo Maresca’s new-look side, while the manager has already confirmed City intend to remain active in the transfer market before September 1.

Maresca knows Fernandez well from his time as Chelsea boss and could now push the club to reconsider a move for the midfielder, particularly with Rodri leaving and City still searching for further midfield reinforcements.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballLiverpoolManchester CityBarcelonaChelsea

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Rodri

Maresca uncertain over Rodri's future at Man City

3m read
Barcelona have snatched one of Europe's best midfielders from the palms of their rivals

Barcelona set to snatch Rodri from Real Madrid’s hands

2m read
Alexandra Eala

Alex Eala stuns Leylah Fernandez to reach quarters

2m read
Spain's forward Mikel Oyarzabal has been their unlikely hero during the tournament

Mikel Oyarzabal – Spain's clutch finisher

2m read